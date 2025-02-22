NFL Mock Draft: Colts 3-round 2025 projection before free agency begins

The Indianapolis Colts were the definition of mediocrity in 2024. They finished with an 8-9 record which kept them out of the postseason. Anthony Richardson showed flashes of competence at quarterback but was also benched amid circumstances that may or may not have the franchise questioning their commitment to their one-time franchise passer moving forward. More than anything, Indianapolis needs to add difference-makers to their roster if they want to make the playoffs in 2025.

Free agency will be an important part of GM Chris Ballard's offseason, but building through the 2025 NFL Draft will remain the team's bread and butter. Finding another edge-rusher to play opposite Kwity Paye is a priority for the franchise. They can also benefit from adding weapons and protection for Richardson to see if he can truly be their quarterback of the future.

Expect the Colts to look to get Richardson a dynamic weapon at the tight end position in Round 1, and address the defense from there.

Round 1: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Tyler Warren is being mocked to the Colts with the No. 14 pick all over the internet. That might make this projection boring, but it doesn't make it wrong. Warren could be the perfect addition to make Richardson's life easier next season.

The former Penn State star has a long way to go as an in-line blocker, but that isn't the skill that will make him a first-round pick. Warren has the ability to develop into a dynamic wide receiver from the tight end position or even in the slot.

He can help the Colts' offense by giving them a tight end who can work the middle of the field and make contested catches with his outstanding length. Warren also flashed an above-average ability to produce yards after the catch in college. He isn't a true burner, but he has more athleticism that most defensive backs gave him credit for in the Big Ten.

If Indianapolis really wants Richardson to succeed, they need to give him more weaponry to work with next year. Landing the top-rated tight end prospect in this year's draft class would be a good start.

Round 2: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

Paye gives the Colts' defense a solid speed rusher on one side of the defensive line. That makes adding more of a power prospect like Jack Sawyer in Round 2 a savvy move for the front office.

Sawyer isn't the most athletic edge prospect in this year's class, but he makes up for that weakness with a red-hot motor and good strength at the point of attack. He may never post double-digit sacks but it would be a major surprise if he's unable to get to the quarterback six or eight times during his rookie campaign.

Sawyer can also help the Colts get tougher against the run. He's a powerful player who can wall off opposing offensive linemen and shed blocks at a high level. He projects more as an above-average starter than a superstar during his rookie contract, but that would be a valuable player for Indianapolis' defensive line.

Round 3: Charles Grant, OL, William & Mary

Will Fries is headed for free agency and the Colts will struggle to retain him on the open market. Drafting a versatile lineman like Grant in Round 3 would help provide protection for the team against a potential Fries departure.

Grant played most of his football at William & Mary as a left tackle, but his future lies on the interior at the pro level. His most intriguing trait is his ability to use his quick feet to get to the second level as a run blocker. It's easy to see how he can become a really dynamic pulling guard after he adds some more strength.

The rangy lineman will need some time before he's ready to face elite NFL competition on a weekly basis. The Colts cannot afford to simply draft him and expect him to replace Fries immediately. Grant needs to be treated more like a long-term investment. If he hits then there's a chance he can turn into an above-average starter who excels in the run game. The idea of Grant sprinting out onto the perimeter to open up running lanes for Richardson might be enough to tempt Ballard and his staff to nab him in Round 3.