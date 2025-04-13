NFL Mock Draft: Commanders 3-round 2025 projection after free agency first wave

The Washington Commanders spent their 2024 first-round pick on quarterback Jayden Daniels, and he helped them exceed all reasonable expectations during his rookie campaign. The pressure is now on Washington's front office to help surround their franchise signal-caller with more talent via this year's draft.

GM Adam Peters and his staff will be challenged to repeat their success from last year, since they only have two picks to work with in the first three rounds. The franchise's lack of a third-round choice means they need to come away with two starters at positions of need with their opening pair of selections.

Despite last year's success, the roster has plenty of potential holes to fill. Finding an upgrade at guard is a big priority with Sam Cosmi potentially set to miss the entire season due to injury. The defense could also benefit from high-quality additions at cornerback and edge rusher. At least one of those clear needs will have to be addressed on day three.

Commanders fans won't be electrified by this mock draft, but it would give them two rookie contributors at positions of clear need.

Round 1: G Tyler Booker

NFL fans aren't typically overjoyed at the thought of drafting a guard in Round 1. But Commanders fans should be savvy enough to be pleased if they are able to snag Tyler Booker.

The former Alabama star is a classic mauler on the interior. He does a really good job knocking opposing tackles back at the line of scrimmage to open holes for his running backs. Similarly, Booker also uses good hand strength and anchoring to keep opposing pass rushers at bay.

The knock on Booker as a prospect is that he lacks the elite quickness or speed required to thrive as a movement blocker. That might prevent him from ever becoming an All-Pro, but his floor as an above-average starter is obvious. That should be more than enough reason for the Commanders to spend their first-round pick on the ultra-physical lineman.

Round 2: CB Benjamin Morrison

Benjamin Morrison started the season as a contender to be the No. 1 cornerback in this year's draft class. Unfortunately for the former Notre Dame star, questions about his health and durability have caused his stock to plummet.

Some mocks have Morrison falling all the way into Round 3, but his ball skills make him an intriguing option for Washington with their pick late in Round 2. They could draft him with the idea that he can compete with free-agent signing Noah Igbinoghene for the starting nickel spot as a rookie. He also has the versatility required to provide depth at both outside spots.

Morrison does not possess the power required to be a star cornerback but his ball skills and versatility give him a clear path towards being a valuable player for a long period of time. The Commanders need to add talent to their secondary and selecting Morrison would allow them to do just that.