NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys 3-round 2025 projection before free agency begins

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a season where not much went right with Jerry Jones’ squad. As we approach free agency the Cowboys must prepare for a reshuffling of the roster as the 2025 NFL Draft looms.

So, where should the Cowboys focus this year? Bolstering the trenches while finding a playmaker in the backfield is a good place to start. Targets include offensive and defensive linemen along with a versatile running back. Let’s break down the Cowboys’ potential picks for the first three rounds.

Round 1 (12th overall pick): Ashton Jeanty, RB Boise State

When the first round rolls around, Ashton Jeanty could be the spark Dallas needs. With Rico Dowdle potentially testing free agency and no clear long-term answer in the backfield, Jeanty checks off several boxes. As Boise State’s lead back in 2024, he racked up a whopping 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns while averaging seven yards per carry. His hybrid skill set mirrors what Dallas has lacked, a back who can run, catch, and block effectively.

Jeanty is more than just a playmaker; he’s like a Swiss Army knife. His compact, 5-9, 215-pound frame powers through tackles, while flashing game-breaking speed. What makes him special, though, is his vision and versatility in the passing game. Jeanty caught 66 passes in his last two seasons at Boise and accumulated 707 yards receiving.

Adding Jeanty would instantly upgrade the Cowboys’ offense. We’d have to imagine Brian Schottenheimer’s offense in 2025 might resemble Mike McCarthy’s, but Jeanty should fit in either way. Imagine Dak Prescott having a safety valve in the flats who can turn a screen pass into a 40-yard gain on any play. Jeanty can also help keep defenses honest by forcing linebackers into coverage and opening up opportunities for CeeDee Lamb downfield. With a thin running back depth chart, Jeanty isn’t just a luxury, he becomes a necessity.

Round 2 (44th overall pick): Donovan Jackson, G Ohio State

Dallas has always valued a dominant offensive line, but age and attrition have turned that strength into a question mark. Enter Donovan Jackson, Ohio State’s standout guard. A second-round projection, Jackson is a mauler in the trenches who thrives at both run- and pass-blocking. His presence could help stabilize an interior line that struggled to protect Cowboys quarterbacks consistently last season.

At 6-4 and over 300 pounds, Jackson has the size and athleticism to pull on outside runs while anchoring well in pass protection. Strength and awareness are his trademarks, though he sometimes struggles when faced with quicker interior rushers. Luckily, NFL coaching should help polish his footwork in these scenarios.

Adding Jackson would strengthen the Cowboys’ interior O-line, giving Prescott more time in the pocket and creating cleaner running lanes. Jackson’s versatility along the line would also be a bonus for the Cowboys. By selecting him, Dallas addresses the root of their offensive inefficiencies, which is the trenches.

Round 3: Deone Walker, DT Kentucky

On defense, the Cowboys have leaned heavily on Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence to generate pressure, but interior lineman production has lagged behind. That’s where Deone Walker, the Kentucky defensive tackle, comes in. Projected as a third-round gem, Walker brings size, athleticism, and an ability to rush the passer from inside but will need to work harder against stopping the run.

Walker was a force at Kentucky, tallying 23 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and 132 tackles in his Wildcat career. At 6-7 and 340 pounds, he could be a nightmare on the d-line, but what separates him from other defensive tackles is his athleticism. Despite his size, Walker can shed blocks and chase down play. Walker can be a reliable run-stopper however he needs to work on his pad level in certain situations.

Walker’s addition could help strengthen this Cowboys defensive line overnight. His ability to draw double teams would free up edge rushers like Parsons to wreak havoc. More importantly, he fills a glaring need. Dallas’ interior defenders struggled to stop the run, in critical situations last season. Bringing Walker into the rotation would give new defensive coordinator Matt Eburflus the flexibility to scheme creatively, plugging one of the defense’s biggest holes.

Big draft in Big D

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys cannot afford to miss in this draft. Selecting Ashton Jeanty, Donovan Jackson, and Deone Walker could set them up for success. Jeanty provides the spark Dallas needs in the backfield; Jackson helps in restocking the o-line and Walker brings physicality to the middle of the d-line. Together, these picks will address crucial holes while potentially helping the franchise compete for a deep playoff run in 2025.