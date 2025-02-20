NFL Mock Draft: Detroit Lions 3-round 2025 projection gets wild with massive trade

The Detroit Lions have to enter this offseason with an uneasy feeling in the pit of their stomach. Not only did they fall short of their Super Bowl aspirations but Dan Campbell then watched his two star coordinators, Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, finally depart for head coaching gigs. Now, Brad Holmes and Co. have to attack free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft to try and make up any lost advantage from a coaching perspective.

When it comes to the draft in particular, we've seen how much the Lions value that. Whether it's Penei Sewell, Jahmyr Gibbs or a litany of other stars on the team, Detroit has been build through the NFL Draft. So it stands to reason why they would be hesitant to trade some of that draft capital for a player like Myles Garrett. At the same time, it doesn't stand to reason at all given where the Lions currently stand.

Even with the losses of Johnson and Glenn, this is one of the favorites in the NFC and to win the Super Bowl next season. They need help on the edge opposite Aidan Hutchinson. There aren't many glaring holes on the roster. There's no better time to get aggressive and make a play for a star like Garrett that fills a need than right now.

So as we get into this 2025 NFL Mock Draft projection for the Lions, we're starting out with a bang. They won't make a first-round pick. Instead, the Cleveland Browns will make that pick after Detroit trades for Myles Garrett, which is where we're starting.

Round 1, Pick 28: Traded to Browns for Myles Garrett

Here's, roughly, what a realistic Myles Garrett trade could look like for the Lions and Browns.

Obviously the draft capital could move around but the price for Garrett isn't going to be as crazy as some might think. He's 29 years old and already due a ton of money on his current contract, which means that any trade suitor isn't going to leverage the farm when it comes to draft capital in order to get him. So a first-round pick, No. 28 overall, this year along with a swap of third and fourth-rounders in 2025 along with either a first- or second-round pick in 2026 could be enough to get it done.

But again, there's no time like the present if you're Detroit to get a player like Garrett. He's average 15.0 sacks per season over the past four years in Cleveland and is one of the most dominant defensive forces in the league. Pair him with Hutchinson, and you'd be hard-pressed to find many duos as unstoppable in NFL history, much less in the current landscape of the league.

After watching how the Philadelphia Eagles succeeded with their depth and talent up front defensively en route to their Super Bowl victory, I can't let the Lions leave the 2025 NFL Draft without trading for Garrett. Detroit has been the most logical landing spot and continues to be exactly that.

Round 2, Pick 60: OL Donovan Jackson (Ohio State)

If there's one spot where there are some question marks for the Lions this offseason going into next year, it's the interior of the offensive line. They could use some reinforcements there and some more depth on the offensive line in general. Someone like Ohio State's Donovan Jackson, for that reason, should be considered a perfect type of second-round pick for Detroit in that regard.

Jackson started the 2022 and 2023 seasons at left guard and also began this past year at the same position. However, the veteran lineman was pushed outside to left tackle when injuries took their toll on the Buckeyes. There was a steep learning curve at a new position but it's a testament to Jackson's ability that he ultimately shored up his play as a bookend and helped OSU en route to winning a national championship.

Detroit would ideally look for him to slot back inside at guard but having someone with the versatility to push out to tackle if necessary makes him even more valuable. He's a great fit in this spot for the Lions and someone who would again help the plight of getting through the NFC and to the Super Bowl.

Round 3, Pick 67 (via CLE): LB Chris Paul Jr. (Ole Miss)

Detroit can surely feel confident in their starting linebackers with Alex Anzalone and Jack Campbell in those spots. However, Anzalone has been banged up throughout his career, including this past season, and Campbell is still just entering year three. More pressingly, though, the Lions linebacker depth could be an issue with several players in the rotation slated to become free agents this offseason.

While the Lions don't have a third-round pick as of now, they acquire one in the Garrett trade and Chris Paul Jr. is too talented of a player to pass up. After some middling results early in his career, he shined this past season with Ole Miss as one of the best and most versatile linebackers in the country. PFF ($) graded him 34th among FBS linebackers in run defense grade but also 31st in coverage grade. He has the physical tools and the mental acuity to do it all at the position.

Given that his sample size of this level of play is small, Detroit could be the best place to maximize his efforts. He won't have to be a stud right away to help this defense depth-wise and should, overall, be a great addition to this group.