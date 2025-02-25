NFL Mock Draft: Giants 3-round 2025 projection before free agency begins

The New York Giants would love to come away from the 2025 NFL Draft with a new starting quarterback but the odds favor them trying to acquire a veteran capable of helping them win immediately. That provides New York's front office with a lot of flexibility heading into April's event.

Quarterback isn't the only need the Giants need to address. Finding another tackle to play opposite Andrew Thomas would do wonders to solidify the team's offensive line. A new No. 2 wide receiver who can take pressure off of Malik Nabers could unlock the team's passing attack. Adding another starter at outside cornerback would help New York defend the prolific offenses inside their own division.

The key for GM Joe Schoen and his staff is to come away with three immediate starters with their first three picks in this draft. Here's how things should play out for New York.

Giants mock draft Round 1 pick: Will Campbell

Will Campbell may not have the long arms some teams covet at the tackle position but it's hard to argue with his productivity at LSU. He stonewalled elite SEC edge rushers on a regular basis for the Tigers.

Good breakdown here from @dpbrugler on Will Campbell and the importance of his looming arm length measurement.



If his arms are 33 inches or longer, I think he’s the favorite to go No. 4 to the Pats. But we’ll see if they’re shorter than that. pic.twitter.com/795iR2dxjc — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) February 24, 2025

Campbell played on the left side in college but it's easy to envision him moving to the right side for the Giants as a rookie. He has exceptional movement on the edge and can give any NFL team a boost in the run game. There's a measure of nastiness to his game that should really appeal to head coach Brian Daboll and his staff.

In a perfect world, New York can trade down a few spots and still secure Campbell with their first round pick. Fans won't celebrate the franchise prioritizing a tackle over quarterback but it would still allow the Giants to secure a high-quality prospect at a premium position. Campbell's stock has a chance to go through the roof if he measures well at the Combine.

Giants mock draft Round 2 pick: Jack Bech

Nabers gives the Giant's offense a true superstar at one outside wide receiver spot. The challenge now is to find a No. 2 option who can prevent him from being double-teamed on every pattern he runs.

Landing Jack Bech in Round 2 would give New York's receiver room a big boost in talent. He lacks the foot speed to be an elite deep threat, but he uses his size and toughness to make contested catches all over the field. Landing with the Giants would give him an opportunity to feast on single coverage given the attention Nabers always draws.

An underrated aspect of Bech's game that can benefit the Giants is that he is a willing blocker on the outside. That can help unlock the Giants' ground game on the perimeter. That won't be the primary reason New York targets him in the draft but it can be a meaningful asset for the team that lands Bech.

Giants mock draft Round 3 pick: Azareye'h Thomas

The Giants spent a first round pick on Deonte Banks in 2023 with the hope that he'd blossom into their No. 1 corner on the outside. His struggles in 2024 cast serious doubt on his chances of developing into that sort of high-level starter.

That's why targeting a high-ceiling prospect at corner like Azareye'h Thomas in Round 3 a prudent roll of the dice for the Giants front office. His technique will need to be improved at the pro level but he has all of the physical tools required to thrive on the outside against elite opponents.

He checks in at 6-foot-2, 198-pounds and has long arms for a defensive back. Add in the fact that he's willing to throw his body into the fray to stymy opposing run games and it's easy to see why the Giants' defensive staff will gravitate towards his collegiate film.

Thomas does need to work on his awareness and his ability to read opposing offenses. He got caught out of possession far too often for a player with his athletic traits. It may take him some time to understand the intricacies of NFL offenses.

The Giants need to come out of this draft with a player capable of blossoming into a starting quarterback on the outside. Thomas has a chance of turning into that level of player if things break right during his career. New York would do well to roll the dice on him in Round 3.