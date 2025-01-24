NFL mock draft: Jaguars' 3-round 2025 projections after landing Liam Coen
By John Buhler
The Jacksonville Jaguars got their guy! Well, it was incredibly wonky, one that resulted in owner Shahid Khan waiting two weeks too long to move on from general manager Trent Baalke. He was a major reason why former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen initially removed his name from being a candidate. Now that Baalke is out, all signs point to Coen leaving for Duval!
This move may have Tampa Bay fans absolutely livid, but you have to keep this in mind. Coen was the presumptive favorite to get the Jaguars job anyway. He may have agreed, or tentatively agreed, to stay on Todd Bowles' staff for another season, but he changed his mind. I will say leaving a franchise that has made the playoffs five years in a row for a franchise that has made it twice since 2007 is odd.
Regardless, Coen is now coming to be the quarterback whisperer Trevor Lawrence apparently needs. I do wonder if he will ever be as good as the more mentally tough competitor that is Baker Mayfield. However, Lawrence had the most talent of any quarterback coming out of college since Andrew Luck. It will be up to Coen to surround his so-so franchise quarterback with as much talent to get this right.
So with that in mind, here is where Jacksonville could be leaning with its first three picks of 2025.
Jacksonville Jaguars' first-round pick: Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham
I have gone back and forth over what player Jacksonville will take near the top of the 2025 NFL Draft. For as much as I may like Colorado's Travis Hunter as a prospect, I think it would serve Jacksonville to go with a Michigan man inside the top five. While Kenneth Grant and Will Johnson could be terrific players for them, Mason Graham has the potential to be the NFL's next game-wrecker in the trenches.
I would be stunned if Graham made it out of the top five. While I fully envision Hunter, his Colorado teammate Shedeur Sanders, Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter all going in the top five, it is much better to try and fail on a defensive lineman like Graham than to go with a defensive back like Hunter and Johnson. Grant is a great prospect, but they must move back.
By drafting Graham, the Jaguars could be getting the next Calais Campbell starring for them in Duval.
Jacksonville Jaguars' second-round pick: Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Xavier Watts
One of my favorite day-two prospects in this draft would have to be Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Xavier Watts. He may be a bit old coming out of college. He may not have the measurables other teams could be looking for. I just know that this guy is a playmaker on defense. He reminds of a guy like Jessie Bates III and Tyrann Mathieu coming out of Wake Forest and LSU years ago, respectively.
While the argument could be made for taking a defensive back in the first round, I would really like to pair a defensive lineman and a defensive back in succession to start the Jaguars' draft off with a bang. Because I like Graham more than I do Johnson for whatever reason, I would then take Watts with my second-round pick out of Notre Dame. Otherwise, Al Golden will take him over in Cincinnati.
Watts' football savvy will have him be able to counterbalance any potential speed he may be lacking.
Jacksonville Jaguars' third-round pick: Georgia Bulldogs guard Tate Ratledge
I would be utterly shocked if Jacksonville did not take at least one Georgia player now that Coen is calling the shots. This is because Coen used to work for Kentucky, a team led by Mark Stoops, who is reportedly very close with Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. Guess what college football player played for Smart last season? That would be Todd Bowles' son Troy. Jacksonville is getting a Dawg!
The player I have seen mocked to Jacksonville the most of late is Georgia guard Tate Ratledge. When healthy, he was one of the better offensive interior linemen in the country. Whenever he was out due to injury, the Georgia offense fell off precipitously. Ratledge reminds me of former Michigan star and Tennessee Titans legend Taylor Lewan for his personality and great technician in the the trenches.
It may not end up being Ratledge, but I could see that No. 69 jersey in the most glorious hue of teal...