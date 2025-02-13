NFL Mock Draft: Jets 3-round 2025 projection before free agency begins
After a failed bid to go all-in and win a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers over the past two years, the New York Jets are moving forward with a new direction. A new regime has taken over as general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn look to build a sustainable winner in New York, which would be a welcome change for a fan base that is currently enduring the longest postseason drought in professional sports at 14 years and counting.
Part of that change will involve the departure of Rodgers, who the Jets informed of their intention to move in a different direction last week. Rodgers' exit could lead to an exodus of several key Jets' players, including Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, leaving plenty of needs for the new regime to address in the offseason.
While moving on from Rodgers and company will free up key cap space to fill some of them, expect the Jets to look for some more building blocks in the upcoming draft. With the seventh overall pick and a complement of eight picks to work with, the Jets can land a few important pieces of their future if they identify the right fits for the new culture that Mougey and Glenn are looking to build.
Round 1, Pick 7: DT Mason Graham (Michigan)
While quarterback will be a popular area of need that is linked to the Jets in the draft, sitting at No. 7 overall likely leaves them outside of the range needed to land either of the class' top two prospects in Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. While Mougey could make a bold statement and trade up to secure a passer if he and Glenn have a strong conviction that one of them is a franchise quarterback, the most likely play involves sitting tight and taking the best defensive player available in Michigan's Graham.
The Jets had major issues stopping the run last season that were exacerbated by previous GM Joe Douglas trading John Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos to save salary cap space. A one-year gamble on Javon Kinlaw didn't pan out so finding a dynamic player to put next to Quinnen Williams in the middle of the defensive line would be a big deal to re-establishing a front that had been a dominant group prior to the 2024 season.
Adding an elite athlete like Graham, whose wrestling background gives him a unique edge in shedding blocks, could cause some nightmares for opposing offensive coordinators who have to contain him and Williams. While the fan base may groan about taking another defensive lineman in the first round, which has been a trend for the Jets over the past 20 years, Graham would solve a key area of need that there aren't many answers to in the free agent market.
Round 2, Pick 42: QB Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss)
While betting on a quarterback in Round 1 seems unlikely for the Jets, they could easily look to pick up a developmental quarterback with upside at No. 42 (or perhaps trading up a little bit to get a guy they like). One prospect whose stock seems to be rising is Ole Miss' Dart, who needs to work on going through pro progressions but has natural football skills and instincts to be a winner at the position.
With Tyrod Taylor under contract for another season, it would be a surprise for the Jets to spend big money on a quarterback in free agency since the top option out there, Sam Darnold, likely won't want to return to East Rutherford given his bad experience as a Jet in his early years. Even a stop-gap veteran like Kirk Cousins (assuming the Falcons release him) would not stop the Jets from taking a quarterback and letting him learn under the guidance of Cousins and/or Taylor, giving the team a shot to hit a less risky bet at finding a competent starter.
As teams are desperate for quarterbacks, however, it may behoove the Jets to move up a bit if they truly believe that Dart (or someone else in this range) can develop into a star. One option could involve moving into the back end of round one to secure their guy, which is important since first-rounders come with a fifth-year option that gives teams more control over a potential franchise-caliber player.
Round 3, Pick 92 (via DET): TE Harold Fannin Jr. (Bowling Green)
While finding a new compliment to Garrett Wilson is a priority for the Jets, they also need to figure out what they want to do at the tight end position. Tyler Conklin is a free agent and Jeremy Ruckert hasn't developed into a starting-caliber player, leaving this spot as a good option to invest in a unique project like Fannin.
There is a concern about competition level for Fannin, who played primarily MAC opponents at Bowling Green, but it is hard to argue with the fact that he had the most productive season as a tight end in FBS history. Fannin set positional records for catches (117) and receiving yards (1,555), showcasing his ability to be a game-wrecker if utilized correctly.
There is still some developmental work to do with Fannin, who is new to offense after playing safety in high school and moving to tight end at Bowling Green. Signing a stop-gap veteran to start at tight end and working Fannin into specific packages while he improves the other areas of his craft could be a smart developmental play for the new regime to add more weapons for their new quarterback.