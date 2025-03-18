NFL Mock Draft: Lions 3-round 2025 projection after free agency first wave

The Detroit Lions' front office knows they are only a few clever acquisitions away from achieving their ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl. That makes the 2025 NFL Draft very important for GM Brad Holmes and his staff.

In particular, it is imperative for the Lions to turn their premium draft picks into immediate contributors. Ideally, Detroit would fill several roster holes in the first thee rounds. Adding a wide receiver who can make big plays after the catch would help make quarterback Jared Goff's life easier, while adding a guard to protect him would accomplish the same thing in a different way.

On defense, the team can use help at edge rusher and linebacker. There's no reason to think Aidan Hutchinson won't be 100% next season, but his absence loomed large for Detroit down the stretch of last season. Adding an insurance policy there would be a shrewd choice.

Lions fans should keep a particularly close eye on the following three players who could really help boost their favorite team's title hopes in 2025.

Round 1: WR Luther Burden III

Jameson Williams has not developed into the sort of co-star to Amon-Ra St. Brown the Lions hoped he would become. That's why it makes perfect sense for Detroit to use their No. 28 overall pick on Luther Burden III.

He isn't the perfect outside X-receiver Detroit would like to add, but that sort of prospect will not be available late in the first round of this particular draft. Burden does have the size required to play on the outside opposite St. Brown when the latter plays the slot.

Burden's best skill as a receiver is his uncanny ability to turn into a running back the minute he reels a pass in. That gives him a chance to turn short throws into explosive plays; Goff's preference to get the ball out of his hands quickly would work well with Burden's skillset.

The real question here is whether or not Burden will still be on the board when Detroit gets on the clock. He's arguably the second-best wide receiver in this year's class, which could see his draft stock rise in the coming weeks. The Lions might face a nervous wait if they intend to stand pat and take him with the No. 28 pick.

Round 2: EDGE Jack Sawyer

Jack Sawyer just seems like a player that head coach Dan Campbell and his staff would like to add to the mix. He doesn't possess all the physical traits NFL teams covet at defensive end, but he makes up for it with his power and determination.

The former Ohio State standout has good size for the position but his short arms relegate him to being almost exclusively a power rusher. Sawyer lacks the speed to threaten opposing tackles on the perimeter. It's conceivable he could line up at end during early downs and then slide inside to tackle during obvious passing situations.

The Lions might prefer to take a bigger swing in Round 2, but it's hard to imagine Sawyer not finding a way to thrive under a tough-minded coach like Campbell. He would fit Detroit's culture perfectly which means a lot to a team that isn't afraid to put a big premium on that quality.

Round 3: TE Harold Fannin Jr.

Sam LaPorta is a star for the Lions at tight end, but the options behind him are pretty uninspiring. Detroit could solve that problem by nabbing Harold Fannin Jr. with their third-round pick.

The former Bowling Green standout is not going to make a living with his in-line blocking. He's at his best when he's permitted to operate from the slot. That's where he can use his above-average speed and large catch radius to cause serious problems for opposing defensive backs.

The Lions are a team that should be open to using more two tight-end sets to supercharge their offense. Deploying two outside receivers and two tight ends in the slot would really open up the team's offensive playbook. Fannin Jr. isn't in LaPorta's class as a prospect but he profiles as one of the better No. 2 tight ends in football. Backup tight end isn't a sexy need to fill but it could provide a lot of value for the Lions.