NFL Mock Draft: Lions 3-round 2025 projection after Divisional Round loss
By Lior Lampert
The NFC's top-seeded Detroit Lions suffered an excruciating Divisional Round loss to the No. 6 Washington Commanders. They were outclassed in all facets of the game against a considerable underdog in front of their home crowd.
Detroit cruised through the regular season en route to a 15-2 record, earning a first-round bye and home-field advantage. Alas, it was all for not, thanks to ascending rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Commanders. Frankly, it was an incredibly disheartening performance, especially from a team with Super Bowl aspirations.
However, the shocking defeat at the hands of the Commanders also served as a wake-up call for the Lions. As good as they are, Detroit's flaws were exposed. Their lack of a consistent pass-rushing threat and inability to defend the pass was abundantly clear. Moreover, the NFC North champions have noteworthy players dealing with long-term injuries or are slated to hit free agency this offseason.
Given the circumstances, the Lions will be busy this spring, with the 2025 NFL Draft marking a pivotal moment for them. Eyeing a title next season, Detroit can bolster their chances of getting over the hump during the league's annual multi-day event. They'd be in good shape if the first four rounds were to go like this projection.
Round 1, Pick 28: EDGE Jared Ivey (Ole Miss)
Aidan Hutchinson recorded a team-high 7.5 sacks in 2024. He had almost twice as many as the next-closest Lions defender (Za'Darius Smith had four). The last time he played was Week 6. If that doesn't speak to Detroit's struggles to generate pressure, then what will?
Ole Miss edge rusher Jared Ivey is an intriguing prospect to bookend Hutchinson along Detroit's defensive line. He increased his sack total in every collegiate season, amassing seven in 2024, tied for 11th in the SEC.
At 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, Ivey possesses an impressive combination of size and athleticism. His steady improvement in college football's premier conference since transferring from Georgia Tech shows he can excel versus elite competition.
As a fifth-year senior with 43 starts, Ivey's experience is a plus for a contending squad like the Lions.
Round 2, Pick 60: CB Quincy Riley (Louisville)
Veteran cornerback Carlton Davis is set to hit the open market this March. And even if the Lions retain him, they need to address the secondary, specifically his position group. They were one of the most pronounced pass funnel defenses in football. That was partly because Detroit was always playing with a lead, which forced opponents to play catch-up, but it was also a personnel issue. Nonetheless, Louisville's Quincy Riley could certainly help matters.
Riley is a ball-hawking outside corner. Thanks to his blend of fluent body movement and sturdy frame, he thrives at the point of attack in contested catch situations. The redshirt junior posted an ACC-leading 13 pass deflections this season.
Lions 2024 first-round pick Terrion Arnold and Riley would form one of the more exciting young defensive back tandems in the NFL. That sounds nice after allowing the 11th-highest yards per pass attempt, third-most pass yards per game and tied for the third-highest yards per completion rate.
Round 4, Pick 131: OG Willie Lampkin (North Carolina)
With Kevin Zeitler's impending free agency, finding a replacement interior offensive lineman is prudent. Should the Lions retain the seasoned right guard, they still need to find an eventual successor, considering he turns 35 in March. In comes North Carolina's Willie Lampkin, a 22-year-old with five years of starting exposure.
Lampkin spent his first three collegiate seasons at Coastal Carolina, earning Sun Belt Offensive Lineman of the Year and First-Team All-Sun Belt honors in 2022. Then, he transferred to UNC, securing Third-Team All-ACC recognition in 2023.
Significantly undersized for an NFL offensive lineman (5-foot-11, 290 pounds), Lampkin makes up for it with solid blocking skills and a strong base. His proficiency in pass and run protection makes him an appealing upside choice for the Lions. He can learn from the league's best offensive line group, featuring longtime starters and Pro Bowlers like Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow and Penei Sewell.