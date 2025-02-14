NFL Mock Draft: Packers 3-round 2025 projection before free agency begins
The Packers front office heads into this offseason with a clear directive. They understand it's time to get aggressive to surround quarterback Jordan Love with the sort of roster talent required to win a Super Bowl next year. A big part of achieving that goal will be landing multiple quality starters in the early rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Green Bay has three clear needs they need to address through the draft or free agency. It's time for the offense to acquire a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver to unlock opposing defenses. Securing an edge rusher who can give the defense double-digit sacks on a regualr basis would do wonders for coordinator Jeff Hafley's unit. The same can be said for finding a new No. 1 cornerback who can take over for Jaire Alexander on the outside.
It's unreasonable to expect GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff to fill all three holes in the first three rounds of April's draft. Similarly, they cannot rely on free agency to fill each of those vacancies. Here's how the Packers draft can do its job to execute a perfect offseason plan.
Packers mock draft Round 1 pick: Shemar Stewart
Shemar Stewart is not a finished product as a pass-rusher but he possesses elite physical traits for the position. His combination of size and speed from the outside will appeal strongly to the Packers with the No. 23 overall pick in Round 1.
Pre-draft testing will be crucial for the former Texas A&M standout. Only notching 1.5 sacks in each of his three collegiate seasons is not the sort of production that the Packers usually look for. They should be willing to gamble on his physical traits if he runs the way many scouts expect him to with his 280+ pound frame.
Green Bay should be looking for potential difference-makers as opposed to simply adequate starters with their premium draft picks. Some fans might prefer to see them go with a speed rusher instead of a power guy like Stewart, but that sort of player doesn't project to match up with where they're slated to make their first round selection. Stewart might need some time at the pro level to realize his potential but he could be a terror down the stretch for the Packers if things break right.
Packers mock draft Round 2 pick: Darien Porter
The Packers love to employ big, long corners on the outside and that's just what Darien Porter can give them. He checks in at 6-foot-2 with really long arms. Combine that with above-average athleticism and it's easy to get excited about him as a prospect.
Some scouts might downgrade his stock since he lacks elite quickness. His length can more than make up for that perceived deficiency. He'll need to improve his ability to jam receivers at the line at the pro level but that's something he should be able to manage with his long arms and functional strength.
Porter can also give the Packers' secondary a much-needed jolt in the quality of their zone coverage. He showed good insticts at Iowa State when he was asked to cover large spaces in zone schemes. That isn't a major part of Green Bay's defensive scheme but drafting Porter might convince Hafley to go zone a little more often in 2025.
The Packers will have plenty of options to select a starting corner in Round 2 but Porter fits the athletic profile they're attracted to on the outside. Pairing him with a nice veteran signing could do wonders for Green Bay's secondary in 2025.
Packers mock draft Round 3 pick: Gray Zebel
Gray Zebel's standout performance at the Senior Bowl solidified his status as a mid-round pick for a team that's looking for help on the offensive line. He played a lot of tackle at North Dakota State but he's a better fit at guard for the pro level due to his short arms and above-average mobility.
Green Bay doesn't necessarily need a new starter at guard in 2025, but their lack of depth on the interior was laid bare in the team's playoff loss to Philadelphia. They simply cannot afford to go into another high-leverage game without a decent backup for both guard spots.
Zebel may need some time to make the jump from North Dakota State to the NFL but the Packers should not need him to play a lot of snaps early on in his rookie season. They should be comfortable with the idea that he might not be ready to contribute until the back half of the 2025 campaign. It's far more important for Green Bay to have their rookies ready to be contributors in the playoffs than in Week 1.
Zebel might not be on the board when the Packers go on the clock in Round 3 but he'll draw serious interest from Gutekunst and the front office if he is available. The team loves versatile offensive lineman with the quickness required to get to the second level in the run game. Zebel fits that description to a tee and would give the Packers a nice infusion of young talent up front.