NFL Mock Draft: Packers 3-round 2025 projection after free agency first wave

Packers fans have every right to be frustrated at their favorite team's lack of involvement in free agency to date. Despite GM Brian Gutekunst's promises to be aggressive, Green Bay has only made two meaningful signings so far. That means the Packers have to find quality starters with their first three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The franchise elected to splash a significant amount of free agent cash on Aaron Banks to solidify the interior of their offensive line. Presumably, that crosses offensive guard off the list of the team's priorities with any of their first three draft picks.

Signing Nate Hobbs at cornerback is a little less clear cut. He's played most of his football in the slot over the last couple of seasons. It's unclear whether or no Green Bay's signed him to play on the inside or potentially replace Jaire Alexander on the outside. The team's evaluation of Hobbs will determine whether cornerback remains a draft day priority.

Packers fans who want to know how their draft might play out should keep a close eye on the players featured in this mock.

Round 1 pick: James Pearce, Jr.

Green Bay's typically gravitated to more power rushers than speed guys over the past several seasons. That might be one reason why the franchise is still looking for a No. 1 edge rusher to play opposite Rashan Gary.

James Pearce Jr. is a purse speed guy off the edge. He lacks the size and power required to hold up against perimeter runs, but he has enough pace to beat high-level opposing tackles whenever he's freed to rush the passer.

Character concerns have his stock on the decline at the moment which opens up the possibility that he might fall to Green Bay at No. 23. Based on talent alone he's a top-10 pick. The Packers could be a big winner in Round 1 if such a dynamic prospect falls to them.

Round 2 pick: Darien Porter

At best, expecting Hobbs to hold up on the outside is a risky proposition for the Packers' coaching staff. That's why adding an outside cornerback like Darien Porter in the second round makes so much sense.

The former Iowa State standout is a late bloomer but he has all the physical traits required to thrive in the NFL. Running a 4.30 40-yard-dash at the combine confirmed the speed he put on film at college. The reality that Porter also measured in at 6-foot-3 in Indianapolis only adds to his appeal as a prospect.

The downside to Porter is that his technique needs to be refined if he's going to take advantage of all his athleticism. His instincts for the position are also limited but that might be helped as he gets more quality reps at the pro level.

Porter may not be ready to play meaningful snaps when Week 1 rolls around but he should be able to help the Packers later in his rookie campaign. He's a good gamble in Round 2 for a team that needs to rebuild their options at corner.

Round 3 pick: Tez Johnson

Jayden Reed is a budding star for the Packers in the slot but the team could stand to add more weapons behind him on the depth chart. Tez Johnson will slip to Round 3 because he lacks the versatility to play on the outside but that shouldn't stop Green Bay from rolling the dice on his services.

Johnson was a productive weapon for Oregon but he also got fed a lot of targets. That caused him to wear down due to his lack of size and strength. The Packers should try to reduce his workload in hopes that it will lead to an uptick in efficiency.

Johnson is at his best when he gets the ball in his hands with a chance to escape opposing defenders. The Packers' coaching staff has the creative playcalling required to engineer those opportunities for him. He's not going to develop into a star but he can be an intriguing depth piece and return guy in Green Bay.

That's plenty of value for the Packers in the third round but fans should keep an eye on bigger, outside receivers who might be available when their favorite team goes on the clock. Johnson has more than enough talent to justify this draft slot but Green Bay could opt for a cleaner scheme fit.