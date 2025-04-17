NFL Mock Draft: Packers 7-round 2025 projection after free agency first wave

The Green Bay Packers know that Jordan Love isn't going to play like an elite quarterback forever. He's nowhere near the end of his career, but there is a growing sense of urgency inside the building to surround him with Super Bowl caliber talent. That makes this year's NFL Draft a massively important event for the long-term health of the franchise.

The team heads into April's big event with some obvious roster holes to fill. The offense still lacks a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver with the talent required to elevate Love. Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley desperately needs a new starting cornerback and a top-tier edge rusher to make his unit click. Coming out of the draft with players at these three positions is a must for Gutekunst and his staff.

After that, the Packers can get creative when trying to nab players with upside. Here's how an ideal 7-round raft would play out for Gutekunst.

Round 1 pick: Emeka Egbuka

The Packers are currently running the risk of heading into next season with a weaker wide receiver corps than they had a season ago. Christian Watson's injury will not be overcome by free agent signing Mecole Hardman.

Emeka Egbuka profiles more as a quality No. 2 option than the starting X-receiver Green Bay needs but he can flourish in that role. Selecting Luther Burden III would be more interesting but look for the Packers to go with Egbuka if he's still on the board at No. 23.

Round 2 pick: Benjamin Morrison

Benjamin Morrison's draft stock has tumbled this season due to questions about injuries and his speed. That gives the Packers an interesting opportunity to gamble on his upside in Round 2.

The former Notre Dame star's calling card is his ability to play the ball in the air. That, combined with his scheme versatilty should appeal to Hafley and his staff.

Round 3 pick: Tate Ratledge

Some Packers fans might rebel at the idea that their favorite team would eschew drafting an edge rusher for three rounds. Those fans forgot how porous the interior offensive line was when the Packers got knocked out of the playoffs by the Eagles.

Drafting Tate Ratledge would solidify things for Matt LaFleur's offense. He fits the team's scheme as a tough-nosed guy who can create running lanes. He might not need to be an immediate starter in Green Bay but he can give them support on the two-deep at both guard spots.

Round 4 pick: Josaiah Stewart

There is a lot to like about Josaiah Stewart's college tape. He was a disruptive force at Michigan as their wide edge rusher on all downs. Questions about his athletic traits will push him down to Day Three.

There's no debate that Stewart is undersized but running pedestrian 40-yard dash times at his Pro Day did no give scouts any warm and fuzzy feelings. Look for the Packers to trust the tape and snap him up if he's still on the board when they go on the clock in Round 4.

Round 5 pick: Korie Black

The fifth round presents the Packers with a chance to double-dip on this year's deep cornerback class. Korie Black has a strong chance to grow into a decent starter during his rookie contract.

The former Oklahoma State standout has good length for the position but will need to improve his technique to hold up against intricate route-runners at the next level. He is still a good developmental prospect for the Packers to bet on.

Round 6 pick: Dont'e Thornton Jr.

The Packers should be taking big swings at this point in the draft and Dont'e Thornton might qualify as an all-or-nothing selection. He has all of the measurables required to stand out as an X-receiver at the pro level but his lack of polish is concerning given just how many snaps he played at the college level.

If he hits, he can give Love the big-bodied receiver on the outside this offense has always lacked. Even if he misses, he might be able to carve out a roster spot as a special teams guy.

Round 7 pick: Chandler Martin

Finding special teams value should be a priority for the Packers in the seventh round. Former Memphis linebacker Chandler Martin should give them a nice boost with his healthy combination of athleticism and energy. If he finds a way to make an impact on the linebacker depth chart it would be a bonus for Green Bay.

Round 7 pick: Luke Lachey

Green Bay's offense could benefit from the addition of a quality in-line blocker at the tight end position. Luke Lachey fits that description. He's not going to give a team any pop in the passing game but his power as a blocker can help the Packers improve their short-yardage offense.