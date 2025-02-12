NFL Mock Draft: Panthers 3-round 2025 projection before free agency begins
A few weeks into the 2024 regular season it looked as if the Carolina Panthers would head into the 2025 NFL Draft looking for a new starting quarterback. Fortunately for Carolina, former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young showed real signs of progress under new head coach Dave Canales. That progress gives the Panthers' front office the ability to fill some other big roster holes in April's draft.
It would be a major shock if GM Dan Morgan and his staff don't come away with multiple potential defensive starters. The unit was nothing short of disastrous last season. The return of injured star Derrick Brown can help Carolina up front, but they need reinforcements all three levels of coordinator Ejiro Evero's unit.
The Panthers need a major infusion of talent this offseason if they're going to emerge as legitimate playoff contenders in 2025. Nailing their early draft picks is crucial for the front office. Here's how their first three draft picks might go.
Round 1, Pick 8: EDGE Mike Green (Marshall)
Carolina's lack of production at the defensive end position was a huge issue for their defense last year. They desperately need to add a player capable of emerging as their No. 1 edge rusher via this year's draft.
Mike Green is one edge rusher whose draft stock is on the rise at the moment. He was super productive last year at Marshall as he led the FBS in sacks. Green is a classic speed rusher that uses exceptional quickness and bend to get to the opposing quarterback.
The hyrbrid edge sets himself apart from other speed rushers with the force he plays with on the perimeter. He has violent hands that allow him to push opposing tackles out of the way at an alarming rate. Throw in the reality that Green also has an impressive assortment of pass-rushing moves and it's easy to see why the Panthers would be interested in acquiring him.
Green also represents an ideal scheme fit for Evero because he can play as a down lineman or an outside linebacker. His best home in the NFL might be as an outside backer in a 3-4 setup and the Panthers would love to deploy him in that role.
Round 2, Pick 57 (via LAR): DL Alfred Collins (Texas)
The Panthers could not stop anyone's run game in 2024. The return of Brown should help Carolina clog the middle but they still need a better option at nose tackle. It's easy to envision a scenario where the Panthers cut Shy Tuttle to clean up their books and replace him with a cheaper, superior player.
Collins is not going to generate a ton of pass rush on the interior but he can stymie an opponent's run game at the point of attack. He's got good size to play as a nose and his technique should improve with professional coaching.
The one thing stopping Collins from being a first-round pick is his lack of an outstanding motor. He needs to play with greater effort on a regular basis if he's going to tap into his prodigious amount of talent. The Panthers would love to land him in Round 2 and take a chance on him improving his work rate.
Round 3, Pick 74: S Lathan Ransom (Ohio State)
Xavier Woods is heading to free agency and it's very possible the Panthers don't make a reasonable attempt to retain him. They could acquire a cheaper, more physical option by selecting Ohio State standout Lathan Ransom in Round 3.
His defense was chocked full of talent last year but he still managed to flash on film with his physicality from the safety position. He's just the sort of defensive back who can play near the line of scrimmage and help reinforce Carolina's run defense as a rookie.
Ransom does not have the fluidity to be a standout in pass coverage but he won't be exposed in zone coverage due to his instincts and physicality. It's likely he'll hold up better in the final third if he improves his recognition with experience at the pro level.
Panthers fans aren't going to be over the moon about adding a safety in the third round but if Ransom turns into a rookie starter he'll provide the front office with great value. Landing him on Day 3 would help keep the defensive overhaul in Carolina going in this year's draft.