NFL Mock Draft 2.0: How Patriots 3-round projection changes after hiring Mike Vrabel
If the New England Patriots had made the bold decision to hire Ben Johnson they might have added a lot of offensive weaponry for Drake Maye via the 2025 NFL Draft. Instead, they hired Mike Vrabel. Now New England needs to bolster their defensive options to take full advantage of their new coach's talents.
That does not mean New England's front office will completely ignore their offensive needs. Finding more offensive line talent to protect Maye is still an offseason priority. Vrabel's hiring does mean that the majority of the Patriots' premium picks will be designed to upgrade a defense that desperately needs playmakers and more versatility.
New England does have the benefit of an extra third-round pick to work with. Here's how Rounds 1-3 should play out for the Patriots.
Round 1, Pick 4: WR/CB Travis Hunter (Colorado)
If Travis Hunter is still on the board when New England picks at four they should sprint to the podium to obtain his rights. His ability to be a true one-on-one specialist can change the match for the Patriots' front seven. Having him out on an island will make it much easier for his team to bring an extra man on the blitz.
Hunter could also make an offensive impact for the Patriots. Vrabel does seem like the kind of coach who would be open to the idea of a unique talent like Hunter playing both ways. He does not project as a superstar on the offensive side of the ball but he can be an asset there for New England given their dearth of talent at receiver.
There is a significant chance that the former Colorado star goes off the board in the top three picks. If that happens, look for New England to pivot towards some help in the trenches. Mason Graham and Abdul Carter could both be in play for the Patriots if they aren't fortunate enough to draft Hunter.
Round 2, Pick 38: EDGE Mike Green (Marshall)
Vrabel will naturally gravitate towards draft prospects that play with the same high intensity that defined his career as a player. That's why landing the FBS leader in sacks, Mike Green, in Round 2 would be a logical selection for the Patriots.
Green's speed on the edge is the first thing scouts notice when they turn on his film. Closer examination of the former Marshall star shows that he also has a nice assortment of pass-rushing moves in his toolkit. It's reasonable to expect him to make an immediate impact as a rookie.
Green will need to add more weight to hold up against the run at the next level, but he has the frame to do that without sacrificing any athleticism. The Patriots need to up their pass-rushing game next season and Green would give Vrabel a nice chess piece to move around in his front seven.
Round 3, Pick 68: OL Charles Grant (William & Mary)
Vrabel had a chance to see just how important protecting Tom Brady was to his team's success as a player. It only makes sense that he'll work to give Drake Maye the same sort of comfort in the pocket.
Charles Grant won't be ready to play right away as he makes the big transition from William and Mary to the NFL but he has the athletic tools required to project as a starter after a year or two of NFL coaching. He'll need to improve his body to fulfill his potential but that's something the Patriots should feel about about helping him with.
What Grant does already have is quality length and outstanding feet for the tackle position. That makes him a good roll of the dice in the third round. This pick is a bit of a gamble for the Patriots but it's got the upside required to justify the choice.
Round 3, Pick 77 (via Falcons): LB Carson Schwesinger (UCLA)
New England needs to add more production to their linebacking core and Carson Schwesinger was a tackling machine during his collegiate career. The former UCLA standout doesn't have elite physical tools but he is an above-average athlete.
Drafting Schwesinger in Round 3 pairs well the Grant pick because he has a high floor as a prospect. At best, he can become the team's starting inside linebacker early in his career. At worst, he'll be a valuable contributor for New England's special teams.