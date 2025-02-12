NFL Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers 3-round 2025 projection before free agency begins
By DJ Dunson
The week after the Super Bowl is when the other 31 front offices begin to hit overdrive at the beginning of the draft evaluation period. The new league year doesn’t begin until March, but prep has already commenced.
A year ago, the Philadelphia Eagles laid waste to their coordinators. Howie Roseman fired Nick Sirianni’s chosen offensive play-caller Brian Johnson and defensive chief Sean Desai, then replaced them with Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio, two of the most renowned assistants in the NFL. More importantly, they hit bullseyes in the offseason, signing Saquon Barkley, unearthed All-Pro linebacker Zach Braun, and drafted the best rookie tandem in years.
The Steelers aren’t in the Eagles sphere yet, but a similar turnaround should be their and every team’s objective this time of year. The first three rounds are typically where the most immediate impact players are found. With that in mind, it’s time to dig up their options in the Steelers' first three rounds.
Round 1, pick 21: Emeka Egbuka - Ohio State, WR
There are a slew of cornerbacks such as Texas’ Jahdae Barron who could be available this late, but the position the Steelers should have had at the top of their draft board for the past four months is wideout. Unless the Steelers go after a legit starting outside wide receiver in free agency, it would be malpractice for Omar Khan to neglect that position with their first-round pick. Egbuka is a name that has been bandied about for months as a receiver who fits what the Steelers are looking for. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jeremiah Smith have overshadowed the former five-star recruit, but he’s tallied 1,000-yard receivers twice.
Egbuka mostly operated out of the slot at Ohio State, yet lacks the explosiveness of Missouri's Luther Burden, who is one of the top 25 players on Mel Kiper’s Big Board. Burden was considered one of the best receivers in this draft heading into the season, but did not repeat the production from his season. Egbuka brings consistency, which they need opposite George Pickens. He’s also an exceptional run blocker, which should make Smith happy.
Round 2, pick 52: Quinshon Jenkins - Ohio State, RB
The prudent move for the Steelers here would be to take 6-foot, 219-pound Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins or Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. Given that they may re-sign Justin Fields, the Steelers may become a second home for former Buckeyes. Florida State cornerback Azareye’h Thomas is also a sound option whether or not they re-sign Donte Jackson.
However, cornerback and running back are less immediate needs than quarterback. if Jalen Milroe falls to the second round as suggested by NFL.com’s NFL Draft analyst Chad Reuter, the Steelers may scoop him up, but he also struggled at the Senior Bowl. His athleticism is tantalizing, but this isn’t Jalen Hurts 2.0. Hurts also improved dramatically his accuracy since his rookie year, but he and Josh Allen are the exception, not the rule.
Don’t sleep on Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart. He’s been mocked as a first-round pick to the Steelers, but that’s a reach for an organization that believes they are in a win-now phase. He outshined Milroe at the Senior Bowl, ran for 1,498 yards and 12 touchdowns in three seasons as a starter, has solid physical tools, and may slip into the second round. He’s never demonstrated that it-factor, but he’s a more polished prospect than Milroe. However, he is likely getting plucked earlier in the first 48 picks, therefore his former Ole Miss teammate Judkins is the most likely Steelers selection. After four 1,000-yard campaigns, Najee Harris won’t return to headline Arthur Smith’s backfield and Smith’s offensive schemes have typically relied on play action and a prolific running game.
Round 3: pick, 83: Lathan Ransom - Ohio State, safety
Round three is where the Steelers will likely scoop up a defensive lineman or cornerback
They’ve been connected to Toledo’s 6-foot-4, 300-pound, Darius Alexander as a rightful successor to 36-year-old Cam Heyward on the interior of the defensive line. There’s always a chance Judkins slips into the third round. However, there’s a Buckeye for every round. Chad Reuter of NFL.com believes Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke
However, Ohio State has a hard-hitting box safety in Lathan Ransom, who can deliver splash plays against the run or pass. This season, Ransom racked up 73 tackles, nine tackles for loss, forced three fumbles, recovered one, and picked off one pass. He displayed excellent defensive instincts and exhibited a nose for splash plays that Pittsburgh was missing from Minkah Fitzpatrick this season. Burke is the bigger need, but Ransom appears to be a special safety.