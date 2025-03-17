NFL Mock Draft: Raiders 3-round 2025 projection after free agency first wave

The Las Vegas Raiders' front office pulled a rabbit out of their hat by swinging a trade with the Seahawks to make Geno Smith their starting quarterback. The veteran signal-caller isn't a long-term answer at the game's most important position, but he will help head coach Pete Carroll win more games over the next handful of seasons.

It's imperative that the Raiders give Smith a No. 1 wide receiver to work with in 2025. There is not a wideout on the current roster that has the talent required to strike fear in the hearts of opposing defensive backs. The lack of star wide receivers still available in free agency means the front office must find a top pass-catcher in the draft.

The defense also needs reinforcements in the early rounds. Finding a disruptive defensive tackle would take some pressure off the team's edge rushers to do all the heavy lifting up front. Adding another cornerback capable of manning a starting position on the outside would also be a wise move. Raiders fans should read on to see how their favorite team might execute the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 1 pick: Tetairoa McMillan

Some scouts believe Matthew Golden is making a case to be the first receiver off the board in this year's class but Tetairoa McMillan is the better prospect. He's just the sort of big-bodied wide receiver who can make explosive plays down the field for Smith and the Raiders' offense.

He doesn't quite have the physical gifts that D.K. Metcalf aided Smith with in Seattle but he is a much more consistent route-runner. McMillan will still make his money on winning balls down the field but he's got more to his game than just being a jumpball artist.

Teams would like to see McMillan achieve more separation at the top of his routes but his 6-foot-4 frame and long arms help him come down with the ball in traffic. He's also a better athlete than some scouts give him credit for. He's more of a smooth mover than a quick-twitch receiver but he was very productive during his collegiate career at Arizona.

McMillan may never turn into an All-Pro but he will immediately be the top wideout on Carroll's roster if the Raiders land him in Round 1. They might face a nervous wait to see whether or not he falls down to them at No. 6 but they won't hesitate to draft him if he does.

Round 2 pick: Tyleik Williams

The Raiders should be taking big swings in this draft to see if they can land difference-makers at multiple positions. Former Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams has big-time potential, but his inconsistent play in college makes him a giant risk for the team that acquires him.

Williams checked in at 6-foot-3, 334 pounds at the combine. His 32-inch arms also quelled some concerns about his length on the interior. The physical defensive tackle plays with violence at the point of attack which helps him profile as a potentially elite run-stopper at the pro level.

The questions about Williams' game center around his motor and pad level. His effort waxed and waned for the Buckeyes which hindered his production. His tendency to play too upright sometimes got him in trouble with opposing power blockers.

All of the deficiencies with Williams' game are fixable with pro coaching and maturity. The combination of size and athleticism he possesses is what will get him drafted in Round 2. The Raiders could easily be the team that gambles on his high ceiling.

Round 3 pick: Benjamin Morrison

Benjamin Morrison entered the pre-draft process as a potential first-round pick before questions about his speed started to damage his stock. His decision not to run in Indianapolis did nothing to endear himself to scouts on the hunt for speedy defensive backs.

Morrison did rack up nine interceptions at Notre Dame which speaks to his ability to find the ball and break on it. He's got good hands for a defensive back. The question is just how often he can get himself into the right position to make a play on the ball at the NFL level.

Las Vegas should pay close attention to Morrison's Pro Day before drafting him but he should be an interesting lottery ticket for the franchise in Round 3.