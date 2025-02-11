NFL Mock Draft: Raiders 3-round 2025 projection before free agency begins
The Raiders have loaded up on coaching talent this offseason with the hiring of Pete Carroll as their new head coach and subsequent addition of Chip Kelly as the team's offensive coordinator. In an ideal world, they'd match that infusion of coaching talent with a banner draft class.
The issue of who will be the team's starting quarterback in 2025 is the figurative elephant in the building for Las Vegas' front office. Owning the No. 6 overall pick in Round 1 gives them a chance to land one of top two consensus signal-callers in this year's draft class. There's no guarantee that either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward will fall to them absent a trade up the board.
The wisest course of action for the Raiders will be to stay put at No. 6 and draft the best player available. In this three-round mock draft Las Vegas comes away with the top-rated wide receiver in this year's draft class.
Raiders mock draft Round 1 pick: Tetairoa McMillan
D.K. Metcalf showed Carroll just how important a big-bodied wide receiver could be for an offense when the duo was together in Seattle. That's why Carroll should pound the table for the Raiders to add Tetairoa McMillan to his offensive mix if he's still on the board when they go on the clock in Round 1.
McMillan has exceptional size that he uses to win contested balls down the field with ease. He may not have elite speed to go with that height, but he's got enough juice to generate separation down the field with his long strides. Pairing him with tight end Brock Bowers would put immense pressure on opposing secondaries to balance their safeties correctly.
This projection is based on the idea that neither Sanders or Ward will make it past the top five picks. Quarterbacks have a way of rising as the pre-draft process rolls along. The Raiders cannot afford to prioritze landing a new signal-caller in Round 1 over the rest of their roster needs.
Anyone who lines up under center for Las Vegas next year will need a new No. 1 wide receiver to work with. It might take McMillan a little time to up his game to that level, but he projects as a potential offensive star for a team that needs to add playmakers.
Raiders mock draft Round 2 pick: Landon Jackson
Malcolm Koonce is headed to free agency and the Raiders will face a fight to keep him in the building. Even if do retain the former third-round pick, they still need to add more edge rushing talent in April's draft.
Landon Jackson isn't the most dynamic defensive end in this draft class but he makes up for any athletic weaknesses with a high motor. He would give Las Vegas another physical end who can set the edge opposite Maxx Crosby against the run as well. Jackson's ability to slide inside on obvious passing downs to rush the passer would only add to his value for the Raiders.
Las Vegas might be tempted to find a true speed rusher to pair with Crosby but they need to focus more on substance than style in this draft. Jackson can be a solid starter for years to come for a Raiders defense that could see a lot of free agency defections in the coming weeks.
Raiders mock draft Round 3 pick: Quinshon Judkins
Quinshon Judkins was a big part of Ohio State's two-headed backfield this season. The Raiders would love to see him run for 14 touchdowns again next season donning the silver and black.
Las Vegas struggled to find a No. 1 running back to lean on this year after watching Josh Jacobs head to the Packers in the offseason. Judkins has the dense frame required to soak up serious carries at the NFL level. They shouldn't overload him as a rookie but he can be an above-average starter if paired with the right backfield teammate.
Judkins will also enter the NFL as an accomplished route-runner from the running back position. That wrinkle should appeal to Kelly as he looks to diversify Las Vegas' offense next year. He's a sneaky running back prospect that could provide the Raiders with solid production as a rookie.
Raiders mock draft Round 3 pick: Maxwell Hairston
The Raiders really struggled to defend the pass last year and a lack of talent at the cornerback spot was a big reason why. That's why Las Vegas would be wise to nab an upgrade like Maxwell Hairston if he's still on the board with their second third-round selection.
The former Kentucky star is a feisty, long-armed corner that didn't back away from elite competition during his collegiate career. That got him burned occasionally due to a lack of long-range speed but that's why he still projects to be available in Round 3.
Hairston isn't going to be No. 1 corner at the pro level but he can be a productive No. 2 when he's provided some safety help. Carroll will like his competitiveness even if he is a little undersized for his usual tastes. The Raiders are desperate for cornerback help and Hairston could give them a modest upgrade at a modest price.