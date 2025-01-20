NFL Mock Draft: Rams 3-round 2025 projection after Divisional Round loss
The Rams had a real chance to continue their storybook playoff run with a last-second win at Philadelphia but ultimately they came up one play short. That loss will send GM Les Snead and his staff back to the drawing board in the offseason.
Landing talent in the draft is a requirement for Los Angeles if they want to take another step forward in 2025. Recent draft picks have done wonders to rejuvenate the team's defensive front seven. Now it's time to add some high-impact rookies to the offensive line, secondary and pass-catching unit.
Rams fans who want to know how their draft might go should keep a close eye on the following three mock selections.
Rams mock draft Round 1 pick: T Josh Conerly, Jr.
Joe Noteboom is headed to unrestricted free agency at left tackle and Rob Havenstein only has one year left on his current contract on the right side. That makes it imperative that the Rams come out of this draft with at least one tackle capable of competing for a starting spot in 2025.
Josh Conerly Jr. projects to be a high-quality tackle who could be available when the Rams go on the clock in Round 1. The former Oregon Ducks star stands out due to his quickness on the edge. He wins plenty of battles against opposing defenders just by beating them off the spot at the line of scrimmage.
That agility allows him to project as an outstanding pass blocker at the pro level. His run blocking will need work before he becomes a positive factor in the ground game. Conerly Jr. needs to add strength to his lower body and core if he wants to become proficient in drive blocking in the NFL.
Head coach Sean McVay might prefer a more physical blocker on the perimeter but Conerly Jr's pass blocking prowess is too good to ignore towards the end of Round 1. Drafting him and deploying him as a swing tackle as a rooke could be great for Los Angeles and the player.
Rams mock draft Round 3 pick: TE Harold Fannin Jr.
The Rams do not have a second round pick so they'll need to wait until Round 3 to make their selection. Fortunately, do they have two third-rounders at their disposal which gives the front office some optionality.
Tyler Higbee is a solid tight end for Matthew Stafford to work with, but the veteran quarterback would love to bring a more dynamic pass catcher in the fold. Landing Harold Fannin Jr. at this point in the draft would give Stafford a big boost in the passing game.
The former Bowling Green standout does not have the strength required to thrive as an in-line blocker. But he does have the speed and pass-catching ability to torture opposing defenses on intermediate and deep seam routes. Throw in a surprising ability to produce yards after the catch and it's easy to see how McVay and his staff would get excited about Fannin Jr.
There's always a chance he goes off the board before Los Angeles can land him in Round 3, but some teams will pass on him due to his lack of physicality. McVay is the kind of coach who can see past that weakness and dream about what he can bring to his offense. This would be a match made in heavy for the Rams and the talented tight end.
Rams mock draft Round 3 pick: CB Mello Dotson
The Rams understand how important it is to produce turnovers in the modern NFL. Mello Dotson may lack some of the measurables teams covet in cornerbacks, but he makes up for it with elite ball skills.
Dotson's draft status will fluctuate greatly based on the speed he displays during the pre-draft process. If he runs anything under a 4.50 he should be in the mix to go in the second or third round. His college production at Kansas shows the has insticts that cannot be measured.
The Rams' ferocious front seven means their corners aren't asked to run stride-for-stride on deep routes against speedsters. Instead, they need to thrive at breaking on the ball near the line of scrimmage. That is what Dotson can do best at the pro level. He doesn't project as a star but he can be a nice rotation option at corner for Los Angeles.