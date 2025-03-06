NFL Mock Draft: Ravens 3-round 2025 projection before free agency begins

The explosive offensive duo of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry give the Ravens a chance to win against any opponent. That means Baltimore does not have to find stars in the 2025 NFL Draft to boost their Super Bowl chances. Instead, they need to focus on finding high-quality starters who can help position the franchise for long-term success.

As always, the Ravens will strongly consider adding talent in the trenches. Finding a young tackle capable of contributing early would be ideal for Baltimore's front office. That's a need for the team no matter what happens with Ronnie Stanley in free agency.

Adding another edge-rusher capable of helping their defense protect leads would also be advisable. Lastly, Jackson and the offense could stand to add another wide receiver capable of troubling opposing secondaries. In this mock draft the Ravens address all three of their biggest needs before the conclusion of Round 3.

Ravens mock draft Round 1 pick: Josh Conerly Jr, OT

Josh Conerly Jr. has the quick feet and agility required to play left tackle at the pro level. He'll need to add functional strength before he's ready to be a quality run blocker but he has the frame to add good weight once he enters a professional weight program.

The best case scenario would be to re-sign Stanley and allow Conerly to deputize behind him on the depth chart for a season or two. He could also give the franchise valuable depth at a premium position in the event that injuries or age start to cause a decline in Stanley's play.

Conerly might not be the ideal power lineman that the Ravens gravitate towards, but his potential to be an elite pass blocker make him too appealing to pass up with the No. 27 overall pick. Landing a potential starter at left tackle at that point in the draft would be excellent value for a franchise that tends to find underrated players in the draft.

Ravens mock draft Round 2 pick: Jack Sawyer, DE

Conerly may not be the Ravens' prototypical tackle, but Jack Sawyer fits what they want from their defensive players perfectly. He's a good athlete with above-average size but it's his work rate that sets him apart from his peers.

The former Ohio State star doesn't have great length for an edge-rusher but he makes up for it with a quick first step at the line of scrimmage. His lack of weight might limit him to being a situational edge rusher during his rookie season but he has the frame to add enough size to hold up against the run in future campaigns.

Sawyer may never turn into an All-Pro but he should be a good starter for the better part of his pro career. Baltimore needs to come out of this draft with a young pass rusher who can contribute immediately. Coming away with a tone-setter like Sawyer in Round 2 would fit their franchise like a glove.

Ravens mock draft Round 3 pick: Jalen Royals, WR

Wide receiver is not a particularly strong position group in this year's draft class. There are some interesting prospects who will be on the board when Baltimore makes their third round selection, though. Former Utah State standout Jalen Royals could be of particular interest to decision-makers with the Ravens.

Posting a 4.42 40-yard-dash and a 1.49 10-yard split solidified his status as a Day 3 selection. He isn't the most explosive pass-catching prospect in this draft but he showed more athleticism than some scouts thought he might possess at the combine.

Royals is a good fit in Baltimore because of his ability to be a zone beater. Jackson's presence in the backfield causes opponents to utilize zone coverages at a high rate to help blunt the quarterback's running ability. Royals is the sort of receiver who shows a keen understanding of finding soft spots in opposing secondaries to eat up receiving hards.

The Ravens should not be blamed if they take a swing on a prospect with more upside in Round 3, but Royals has a nice combination of high-floor and decent upside for this spot in the draft. He would have a chance to help Baltimore's offense in the slot and on the outside as a rookie.