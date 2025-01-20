NFL Mock Draft: Ravens 3-round 2025 projection after Divisional Round loss
Ravens fans are still licking their wounds after the team's tough loss at Buffalo in the Divisional Round but that's not a luxury the team's front office can afford. GM Eric DeCosta and his staff are already hard at work trying to identify ways to improve the team ahead of their 2025 campaign.
Free agency will be a part of that plan but Baltimore is a franchise that likes to build through the draft. The good news for the Ravens is that they have plenty of roster talent set to return next year. That gives the front office a chance to go start hunting with their early draft picks.
Fans will be clamoring to give Lamar Jackson more weapons at wide receiver. The defense also needs a boost at edge-rusher. Finding a tackle capable of protecting Jackson would also be a nice find in the early rounds. Here's how Baltimore might go about their business in Rounds 1-3.
Ravens mock draft Round 1 pick: Walter Nolen
Something about Walter Nolen's game just makes him seem like a perfect fit for the Ravens. He's a big, physical defensive tackle who's shown flashes of greatness at Ole Miss. Critics of Nolen will point out that his production has never matched his potential at the college level. The Ravens have a coaching staff who can get the most out of his prodigious talent.
Nolen could be an ideal defensive end for coordinator Zach Orr's defense. He has the mass required to occupy multiple blockers in the run game. His ability to loop and stunt also gives him a chance to be an above-average pass rusher at the next level.
The former Ole Miss star also projects as the sort of lineman who can shift inside and rush the passer from a defensive tackle spot on obvious passing downs. That's another skill that should make him really attractive to the Ravens in the pre-draft process.
Nolen may not be ready to be an immediate starter but that's not what Baltimore needs. They can give him time to adjust to the rigors of the NFL which could help him turn into a star down the road.
Ravens mock draft Round 2 pick: Mason Taylor
Mark Andrews' dropped pass might have effectively ended the Ravens season but that's not the reason why they will give Mason Taylor a long look in Round 2. They will look at the former LSU star because he has the type of versatility they prefer in their pass catchers.
Baltimore does have two quality tight ends with Andrews and Will Likely but Taylor can add to the group because of his ability to work in the slot. It's easy to envision a scenario where Baltimore uses him as a power slot option to make catches on intermediate routes and help blow open perimeter holes for Derrick Henry on the ground game.
Taylor is another player who might require a little time to get up and running at the pro level. He needs to add some toughness and physicality to his game to really fulfill his potential. The Ravens can afford to give him that time and gamble on him becoming a real difference-maker.
Ravens mock draft Round 3 pick: Jaylin Noel
Adding receivers who can help maximize Jackson's efficiency will always be a good move for the Ravens. Coming away with a quick-twitch athlete like Jaylin Noel in Round 3 would give their receiver room a nice boost.
Noel led Iowa State with 80 catches for 1,194 yards and eight touchdowns last year. His yards per catch average of 14.9 is what will really stand out to the Ravens' front office.
The Ravens might prefer to add a big, physical receiver to the mix in the draft but Noel can give them a better slot option than Nelson Agholor. He isn't a true burner but he is exceedingly quick at the line of scrimmage. He can really help Baltimore's passing attack with his ability to catch short crossers and bubble screens. That also will help get the ball out of Jackon's hands earlier when teams dare to blitz him.
It would be a major surprise if the Ravens don't go for a receiver in the first three rounds and Noel would give them a nice dose of versatility if they secure his services.