NFL Mock Draft: Saints 3-round 2025 projection after Derek Carr injury news

The New Orleans Saints' decision to hire Kellen Moore as their new head coach sends a clear signal that they're ready to rebuild their offense. There's no better way for New Orleans to make that happen than to invest serious draft capital to bring in players who fit Moore's scheme.

Of course, the Saints have needs on the other side of the ball as well. Cameron Jordan cannot anchor their defensive line forever. The front-seven desperately needs more talent if the franchise is going to reassert themselves as the dominant team in the NFC South. That can come by infusing talent at defensive end or defensive tackle.

But on Friday, the Saints were dealt a gut punch, as quarterback Derek Carr's status for the 2025 season is in doubt due to a shoulder injury. Carr is reportedly weighing all options, including surgery.

With this news, the quarterback position has jumped to the forefront of draft needs for the Saints. The good news for Saints fans is that they have four picks in the first three rounds to work with. They can't completely overhaul their roster in a single draft but they can take a major step forward. GM Mickey Loomis and his staff should do cartwheels if their draft unfolds in the following manner.

Saints mock draft Round 1 pick: Sheduer Sanders, QB, Colorado

Shedeur Sanders is not a perfect quarterback prospect but the criticism of the former Colorado star has gotten out of hand. If he falls to the Saints at No. 9 they should not hesitate to make him their quarterback of the future.

Sanders' greatest asset is his elite accuracy. He does not have the strongest arm in this year's draft class but he makes up for it with really good ball placement. That weapon will only be actualized at the pro level when Sanders learns to get the ball out of his hands faster in the NFL.

It's important to realize just how poor the offensive line in front of Sanders was last season. He managed to produce at a high level despite running for his life on a high percentage of his passing attempts. The Saints will need to settle him down as a rookie, but once they do, they chould have a potential fringe Pro Bowler on their hands. He lacks All-Pro potential but that would still give New Orleans exceptional value with the No. 9 pick.

Saints mock draft Round 2 pick: T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina

The Saints might be tempted to spend their second round pick on a weapon to help Sanders but their needs up front on defense should rule the day. T.J. Sanders can give their line an immediate infusion of talent and playmaking as a rookie.

Sanders does not play with elite power but he has good burst at the line of scrimmage. That should help New Orleans make more negative plays without relying on the blitz as they've been forced to do in recent years.

The alternative to taking Sanders in Round 2 is for New Orleans to focus their attention on an edge rusher with the talent to grow into a double-digit sack artist. Either route is logical for New Orleans but the value of Sanders at defensive tackle is slightly better.

Saints mock draft Round 3 pick: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

Alvin Kamara is still producing at a high level for the Saints offense but Father Time takes his toll on all running backs eventually. It's time for New Orleans to secure his replacement before his performance falls off a cliff.

Sampson is one of the most explosive backs in this year's draft class. He's a classic one-cut runner with the foot speed to turn any carry into a touchdown. He lacks physicality and elite wiggle but that's not something the Saints offense requires from their backs.

The former Tennessee standout also has the talent to develop into an above-average receiver from the running back position. That's the skill set that should make him the smart choice for New Orleans in the third round.

Saints mock draft Round 3 pick: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

New Orleans added Brandin Cooks via free agency to give Chris Olave help at the wide receiver position. At best, Cooks is a short-term solution for a team that needs to be taking a longer view.

That's why circling back and landing Kyle Williams with their second pick in Round 3 makes so much sense. He doesn't necessarily pass the eye test at the wide receiver position but he generated a lot of separation for Washington State on a variety of routes last season. His ability to win contested catches down the field also should be attractive to the Saints' brain trust.

New Orleans might prefer to roll the dice on a receiver with better athletic traits here but Williams gives them a very high floor for a third round pick. He can help Sanders get up to speed as a quality starter as a rookie.