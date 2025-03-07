NFL Mock Draft: Saints 3-round 2025 projection before free agency begins

New head coach Kellen Moore was brought to New Orleans to breathe life into the Saints offense. Ideally, they'd like to come out of the 2025 NFL Draft with a new franchise quarterback. Unfortunately, the odds are stacked against them finding that kind of signal-caller with the No. 9 overall pick in round one.

Look for the Saints to focus on adding weapons capable of opening up the playbook for Moore and his offensive staff. Neither Derek Carr or Spencer Rattler has the talent required to elevate their skill players, but it's conceivable that one of them could blossom into a decent point guard in Moore's system.

The team's defense also needs reinforcements. Getting another edge-rusher would be a meaningful boost for the front-seven. Paulson Adebo's trip to unrestricted free agency makes adding a young cornerback a wise move by the team's front office. Read on to see how the first three rounds of the Saints' draft class might go in April.

Saints mock draft Round 1 pick: Luther Burden III, WR

Luther Burden III probably is not the ninth-best prospect in this draft class but he's a perfect fit for what the Saints need on offense. They need playmakers in the worst way and the former Missouri star can make things happen whenever the ball gets into his hands.

Burden solidified his status as a Day One pick by running a 4.41 40-yard dash at the combine. Weighing in at 206 pounds also encouraged scouts who might have been concerned about his potential durability at the NFL level.

Burden lacks the size to be an ideal X-receiver but he makes up for it with his elite ability to produce yards after the catch. He's the rare wide receiver who manages to instantly turn into a running back the minute he secures a pass. It's hard to watch his college tape and not see a player who can produce like Deebo Samuel did in his prime with the 49ers.

The Saints might try to trade down and remain in position to land Burden but no one should criticize them if they pull the trigger on him at 9. He can take a lot of pressure off of whomever throws passes for the team in 2025.

Saints mock draft Round 2 pick: Landon Jackson, DE

Landon Jackson wowed scouts by posting a 40.5 inch vertical jump in Indianapolis. Combine that with his 4.68 40-yard dash and 1.65 10-yard split and you have arguably the best athletic testing of his entire position group.

That won't be enough to push Jackson into Round 1 but it would be a major surprise if he waits too long to hear his name called in the second round. The Saints need to add a young, two-way edge rusher to their defensive corps and Jackson could be the perfect addition.

New Orleans might be tempted on a guy with a little more quick twitch at the line of scrimmage, but Jackson has a better combination of functional strength and speed than other prospects who will still be on the board at 40. The Saints would love to come away with a prospect of his quality in the second round.

Saints mock draft Round 3 pick: Mason Taylor, TE

Mason Taylor is a tight end prospect who is on the rise due to the struggles some of his peers had at the combine. The former LSU star did not run at the event, but his measurements confirmed the size he effectively showed on his collegiate flim.

Taylor is a willing blocker but he'll make his money at the next level as a power slot option. That's where he can use his good speed and size to shield defenders while the ball is in the air. It's easy to see how he can turn into a safety blanket for New Orleans' quarterbacks in 2025.

There's no guarantee that Taylor will fall to New Orleans at 71 so a trade up the board might be to make sure they get the talented tight end. That might cost the Saints the extra third round pick they currently own.

Saints mock draft Round 3 pick: Cobee Bryant, CB

Assuming New Orleans holds on to their extra third-rounder it's quite possible they'll use it on a cornerback. If Adebo bolts on the open market then New Orleans needs to have a young replacement ready to compete for a starting job.

Finding that level of prospect in Round 3 will be a challenge. That's why it makes sense for the Saints to roll the dice on Cobee Bryant. Scouts wanted to see speed from him at the combine but he ran a pedestrian 4.5 40-yard dash. That has his stock falling as the event approaches.

New Orleans is one team that should see if Bryant runs better at his Pro Day. If he does, he could turn into a steal for them in the third.