NFL Mock Draft: Steelers 3-round 2025 projection with or without Mike Tomlin
The Steelers were thoroughly outclassed by the Ravens in their playoff loss. That setback puts Mike Tomlin's future with the team in some danger. The roster desperately needs a big infusion of talent via the draft no matter who's prowling the sidelines in Pittsburgh next year.
The odds favor Tomlin returning due to the value the Steelers place on continuity. He needs more talent if he's going to transform the team back into Super Bowl contenders anytime soon. Quarterback will be the biggest personnel question heading into the offseason. The problem is this year's class of signal-callers is not deep. It's hard to envision a scenario where Pittsburgh finds a rookie starting quarterback at No. 19.
Unfortunately for the Steelers, they have plenty of other needs to fill in the draft. Here's a breakdown of how the first three rounds could shake out for Pittsburgh.
Steelers mock draft Round 1 pick: Benjamin Morrison
Cornerback play was a big issue for Pittsburgh this year. Joey Porter Jr. showed signs of quality as a rookie but he was inconsistent. Donte Jackson was borderline unplayable at the other outside position.
That's why spending a first-rounder on Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison could give this defense a big boost. He would give Pittsburgh's defense a versatile defensive back capable of playing on the outside or in the slot as a rookie.
Morrison does not posses elite athletic traits but he does have good size and instincts. He also plays the position with physicality that will appeal to Tomlin or whomever the Steelers choose to oversee their roster in 2025. He may never turn into a superstar but he comfortably projects as a quality starter. Morrison would be solid value for Pittsburgh at 19.
Steelers mock draft Round 2 pick: Josh Conerly Jr.
The organization does not currently know who will line up under center for them in 2025, but they know they need to protect him. Finding an upgrade at tackle should be an offseason priority for the Steelers.
Josh Conerly Jr. would finally give the team a left tackle they can build around. He's got great fluidity for a player of his size which shows up in his pass blocking sets. The fact that he used to be a high school running back means he has the feet and leg drive required to get to the second level in the run game.
The former Oregon standout will need to work on his body and hand placement at the next level but he has the athletic talents required to grow into a high-quality starter at a premium position. The Steelers would love for him to fall to their spot in Round 2.
Steelers mock draft Round 3 pick: Jayden Higgins
George Pickens may be a headache but he gives Pittsburgh's offense a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver to lean on. What the offense lacks is a proper No. 2 option to trouble opposing secondaries.
Jayden Higgins started his career at Eastern Kentucky before transferring to Iowa State. The upgrade in competition did not bother the 6-4 wideout. He immediately became the Cyclones' top option in the pass game and pulled down 87 catches for nearly 1,200 yards in his last collegiate campaign.
Higgins is not the quickest wide receiver at the line of scrimmage but he's a handful once he gets down field. He can cover a lot of ground with his long strides and he does an excellent job of using his big-body to wall off opposing cornerbacks. The Steelers can really benefit from his ability to stretch the field if they are fortunate enough to land him at this point in the draft.