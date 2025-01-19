NFL Mock Draft: Texans 3-round 2025 projection after Divisional Round loss
The Houston Texans' 2025 season came to a decisive halt with their 23-14 loss at the Chiefs in the Division Round. Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud was sacked eight times by the Kansas City defense. Needless to say, one of the Texans' top offseason priorities will be finding better players to protect their franchise signal-caller.
Free agency will be a part of that calculus for Houston but they need to mine the 2025 NFL Draft for several young starters. Finding a new weapon at wide receiver for Stroud to leverage in the passing game will also be a consideration for the front office. As will landing an interior defensive lineman capable of producing negative plays.
The first three rounds of Houston's draft will be particularly important for the franchise's long-term future. Here's how the Texans front office can nail their first three picks.
Texans mock draft Round 1 pick: Armand Membou, T, Missouri
Blake Fisher's rookie season at right tackle was an abject disaster. His PFF average of just 50.4 was one of the lowest marks of any starting tackle in the league. It's reasonable to expect him to improve in his sophomore campaign but Houston cannot afford to leave this draft without a new tackle to compete with him.
Missouri's Armand Membou may not be a plug-and-play starter but he has all the physical tools required to develop into a high-level starter on the outside. He's got good length for the position but it's his dense body that separates him from other tackles in this year's draft class. It's easy to see how he can turn that into power in the run game that can help but Stroud in more advantageous down and distances.
It might be tempting for the Texans to look for more of a pass blocking specialist with their first round pick but Membou's athletic traits fit what they want to build their offense around for years to come. Landing the former Missouri standout would give the Texans some nastiness they desperately need up front.
Texans mock draft Round 2 pick: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
Shaq Mason is no longer the Pro Bowl caliber player he was during the prime of his pro career in New England. He was nothing more than mediocre at right guard for Houston this season.
That's why going for Tyler Booker in Round 2 would be a shrewd acquisition for the Texans. The former Alabama star is a true mauler in the run game. He uses his heavy hands to move opposing defensive tackles out of the way. That combines with above-average leg drive to give offensive coordinators nightmares.
Booker will need to improve his pass blocking technique at the next level to fulfill his potential. His balance against speed rushers on the inside is certainly a work in progress. None of that changes the reality that Booker can turn into a Pro Bowler early in his NFL career. Securing the rights to that caliber of player in the second round is always a good idea.
Texans mock draft Round 3 pick: J.J. Pegues, DT, Ole Miss
Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson give Houston's defense a great foundation up front. They do need more juice on the inside if they really want to maximize what they can get from their dynamic defensive ends.
J.J. Pegues has all the physical tools to be a game wrecker on the inside but he will need time and attention at the pro level to reach those heights. He spent a lot of time in his youth playing tight end and running back before finally settling in as a defensive lineman at Ole Miss. That speaks well for his athleticism but also illustrates his lack of experience and repetition as a defensive lineman.
Houston can afford to take a big swing on his talent over technique in Round 3. They might need to exercise some patience before they can reap dividends from drafting Pegues but that's an investment they should be up for. Swinging for the fences in the third round is the right move for a franchise that needs to add difference-makers who can help them win playoff games. Pegues is a big time talent that needs to be coached up at the NFL level. Houston needs to be the team to make that investment.