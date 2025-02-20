NFL Mock Draft: Titans 3-round 2025 projection before free agency begins

The Titans control the draft given their possession of the No. 1 overall pick. The challenge in Tennessee is that they desperately need to land a franchise quarterback in a draft class that might lack that sort of transcendent talent at the game's most important position.

That doesn't mean having the No. 1 pick is not a big opportunity for the Titans to upgrade their roster. A trade with a team who does believe in one of this year's quarterback prospects would be the ideal outcome for the franchise. They are more than one player away from relevance. Adding significant draft capital would be a coup for new General Manager Mike Borgonzi and his staff. He's already gone on record with his desire to "draft and develop" talent in Tennessee.

Ultimately, the odds favor the Titans needing to stay put and draft the player they believe in most with the first pick. If they need to go that route, they should focus their efforts on drafting a difference-maker at a premium position.

Titans mock draft Round 1 pick: Abdul Carter

If the Titans don't trade their first pick it should come down to a debate between selecting Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter. Both have the talent required to become All-Pros at their respective positions. The tiebreaker here is that Carter plays a more valuable position in the modern NFL.

It's impossible to watch film of Carter at Penn State and not be reminded of former Nittany Lions' standout Micah Parsons. Carter has the same ability to fly in off the edge and wreak havoc in the opposing backfield. He translated his physical gifts to elite collegiate production which is another big reason why scouts have fallen in love with him as the season has rolled along.

Carter will need to add more strength and pass rushing moves if he's going to fulfill his full potential in the pros. The Titans are a team that can afford to bet on his substantial potential. Even as an unfinished product he has a chance to give them double-digit sacks in his rookie season.

Even if Carter doesn't turn into a Parsons-level player he should give the Titans an above-average edge rusher to build around for years to come. He may not be a home run selection at No. 1 but his healthy combination of a high floor and a high ceiling makes him the right choice for a franchise that has to get this pick right.

Titans mock draft Round 2 pick: Benjamin Morrison

The Titans' lack of a third-round pick puts extra pressure to get their Round 2 selection right. Cornerback might not be the team's biggest need but drafting Benjamin Morrison would give their defense another rookie starter to build around in 2025 and beyond.

The former Notre Dame star's versatility will allow him to play inside or outside corner at the pro level. He lacks the ideal long-range speed to thrive on the outside but he makes up for it with good quickness at the line of scrimmage. He'll need to improve his ability to open up his hips and sprint down the field against NFL receivers but that's something that can be improved with quality coaching.

Titans fans might want to see their favorite team take a slightly bigger swing here but Morrison's high floor as a prospect makes him excellent value in the second round. This team needs to hit doubles in this draft if they want to get their roster back on the right track. Morrison can be a quality starter as a rookie with a chance to become a Pro Bowler at the tail end of his rookie deal.

Note: The Tennessee Titans do not have a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.