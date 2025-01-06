NFL Mock Draft: Updated 2025 draft order, projection for every non-playoff team
The 2024 NFL Draft will make some teams and break others. Nearly half the league can't turn their eyes to the draft just yet. They've still got the playoffs ahead of them. For the bottom half, the end of the regular season puts all attention on what comes next.
Teams that missed the playoffs can find salvation in the draft. The next franchise legend could be among those picks. The next bust who sets the team back for years could also loom.
The Tennessee Titans are on the clock...
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 18
- Tennessee Titans (3-14)
- Cleveland Browns (3-14)
- New York Giants (3-14)
- New England Patriots (4-13)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13)
- Las Vegas Raiders (4-13)
- New York Jets (5-12)
- Carolina Panthers (5-12)
- New Orleans Saints (5-12)
- Chicago Bears (5-12)
- San Francisco 49ers (6-11)
- Dallas Cowboys (7-10)
- Miami Dolphins (8-9)
- Indianapolis Colts (8-9)
- Atlanta Falcons (8-9)
- Arizona Cardinals (8-9)
- Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)
- Seattle Seahawks (10-7)
- Houston Texans (10-7)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7)
- Denver Broncos (10-7)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
- Los Angeles Rams (10-7)
- Green Bay Packers (11-6)
- Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)
- Washington Commanders (12-5)
- Baltimore Ravens (12-5)
- Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
- Buffalo Bills (13-4)
- Minnesota Vikings (14-2)
- Detroit Lions (14-2)
- Kansas City Chiefs (15-2)
The back half of the first round still needs to be determined based on how the playoffs play out. The front 18 is set, beginning with the Titans and Browns, who won the "tank for a QB" sweepstakes via tie breakers. The Giants will have to pick up the pieces at No. 3.
Teams like the Panthers, Bears, Colts, Patriots, Seahawks and Cardinals won "meaningless" games in Week 18, sacrificing their draft standing for a positive end on the field. Time will tell how much those places will matter.
For now, we can only guess with mock drafts to whet the appetite.
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting the Top 10 picks with current draft order
Team
NFL Mock Draft Projection
1. Titans
QB Cam Ward, Miami
2. Browns
QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
3. Giants
CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado
4. Patriots
WR Tetairoa McMillan
5. Jaguars
DE Abdul Carter, Penn State
6. Raiders
OT Will Campbell, LSU
7. Jets
DT Mason Graham, Michigan
8. Panthers
CB Will Johnson, Michigan
9. Saints
WR Luther Burden, Missouri
10. Bears
OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
11. 49ers
EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia
12. Cowboys
RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
13. Cardinals
EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
14. Colts
S Malaki Starks, Georgia
15. Falcons
LB Jalon Walker, Georgia
16. Dolphins
DL Kenneth Grant, Michigan
17. Bengals
EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
18. Seahawks
OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State
Most mock drafts you see will slot Shedeur Sanders into the No. 1 spot. I think that's a perfectly reasonable projection, but Benjamin Allbright recently indicated on social media that Tennessee is "rumored to love Cam Ward." It's just as reasonable to imagine the Titans further growing their admiration when they get to see Ward throw in person.
The only certainty at this point is that Sanders and Ward are likely to go 1-2. The order will come down to evaluations. That leaves the Giants as big winners. In a weak quarterback class, they may not be tempted to reach on a passer. Instead, they'll be in the perfect spot to get perhaps the best player in the draft: Travis Hunter.
From there, the picks are more fluid. The Patriots pick up the best wide receiver in the draft apart from Hunter, Tetairoa McMillan. However, they could easily opt to take LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell or a defensive force like Abdul Carter from Penn State. That would have ripple effects down the order.