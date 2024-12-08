NFL Mock Draft 2025: Updated draft order after Week 14 who the Top 10 could select
While so much of the end of the NFL regular season is focused on the playoffs, there is already about a quarter of the league that's already focused on the 2025 NFL Draft. We've seen teams like the Raiders, Giants, Browns, Jets and more already eliminated from postseason contention, which means it's time to start thinking about the future.
Of course, some of the teams in that bucket entered the season knowing that they would already be more focused on the 2025 draft than they would be winning this season. Others, however, did not expect to be in this position and are left trying to figure out how to pick up the pices — looking at you, Jets and Bengals.
But where does the 2025 NFL Draft order stand at this point? Let's take a look at the latest updated order before diving into a mock draft projection for the Top 10 picks and these teams that have a lot of work ahead to build for the future.
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 14
- Las Vegas Raiders (2-11)
- New York Giants (2-11)
- New England Patriots (3-10)
- Carolina Panthers (3-10)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (3-10)
- Tennessee Titans (3-10)
- New York Jets (3-10)
- Cleveland Browns (3-10)
- Chicago Bears (4-9)
- Cincinnati Bengals (4-8)
- New Orleans Saints (5-8)
- Dallas Cowboys (5-7)
- Miami Dolphins (6-7)
- Indianapolis Colts (6-7)
- Atlanta Falcons (6-7)
- Arizona Cardinals (6-7)
- San Francisco 49ers (6-7)
- Los Angeles Rams (7-6)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6)
- Washington Commanders (8-5)
- Denver Broncos (8-5)
- Houston Texans (8-5)
- Seattle Seahawks (8-5)
- Baltimore Ravens (8-5)
- Los Angeles Chargers (8-4)
- Green Bay Packers (9-4)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3)
- Minnesota Vikings (11-2)
- Buffalo Bills (10-3)
- Philadelphia Eagles (11-2)
- Kansas City Chiefs (11-1)
- Detroit Lions (12-1)
Even after 14 weeks of the regular season, there is still so much to still be decided and that could be shaken up in the draft order. The bunch of six teams at 3-10 are indicative of that and we even saw it on Sunday. Jacksonville's win over Tennessee pushed the Jaguars out of the No. 1 pick, which is music to the ears of Raiders and Giants fans.
When things are this congested at the bottom of the standings and top of the NFL Draft order, though, it makes every game meaningful for the future. One game in which a team like the Giants — or another team in that mix — plays over their heads and picks up a surprise win could take them out of range for an ideal target. So if you're a fan of a team inside this mix, buckle up for a bumpy ride because tanking, whether intentional or not, is never smooth sailing.
In the late window, we did see some shuffling. The 49ers dropped down from the No. 13 pick to the No. 17 pick with their win over the Bears. Chicago, meanwhile, moved a bit further into the Top 10, now possessing the No. 9 pick if these standings were to hold. Further down the board, the Sehawks knocked the Cardinals back to No. 16 while moving up to No. 23 themselves. Buffalo, on the other hand, stayed put with the No. 29 pick despite a loss to the Rams.
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting the Top 10 picks with current draft order
But what could these teams at the top of the draft end up doing with their picks early in the first round? Let's quickly take a look at the Top 10 picks and how they could play out for these teams.
Team
NFL Mock Draft Projection
1. Las Vegas Raiders
QB Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)
2. New York Giants
QB Cam Ward (Miami)
3. New England Patriots
WR/CB Travis Hunter (Colorado)
4. Carolina Panthers
EDGE Abdul Carter (Penn State)
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
CB Will Johnson (Michigan)
6. Tennessee Titans
WR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)
7. New York Jets
DL Mason Graham (Michigan)
8. Cleveland Browns
QB Jalen Milroe (Alabama)
9. Chicago Bears
OT Will Campbell (LSU)
10. Cincinnati Bengals
EDGE Jalon Walker (Georgia)
The Raiders and Giants picking at No. 1 and 2 is beneficial for both franchises as this might be a draft with two sure things at quarterback. That, however, forces the hand of a team like the Titans to roll the dice with another year of Will Levis under center and getting him an elite weapon in Tetairoa McMillan. But the Browns do roll the dice on quarterback with Jalen Milroe, who could be afforded the necessary time to develop if Cleveland brings Jameis Winston back into the fold.
Beyond that, the Patriots getting Travis Hunter is absolutely massive for the future of Drake Maye. And getting Will Campbell in the building to protect Caleb Williams is massively important for his development. It's also huge for the Bengals to start getting the defense fixed by pairing Jalon Walker with Trey Hendrickson.