NFL Mock Draft: Updated draft order after Week 17 and who Top 10 could select
Just when you thought that the 2025 NFL Draft order was going to be all but set, it happened again for the New York Giants. Last season, Tommy DeVito came into the fold for injured Daniel Jones and reeled off three wins that ultimately knocked the Giants out of the range to draft one of the top three quarterbacks. Still needing a QB, though, it was Drew Lock on Sunday who stepped into that DeVito role.
Locked into the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft entering Week 17, the Giants took "advantage" of the Indianapolis Colts starting Joe Flacco and had their best offensive performance of the season to pick up their third win of the season. That might sound great for vibes but those vibes are immeidately dampened as they now lose control of the top pick in the draft.
With that and everything else in Week 17, let's now take a look at the updated 2025 NFL Draft order and then dive into a mock draft projection for the Top 10 picks, especially with the Giants no longer sitting at No. 1, to see how prospects could come off the board based on this draft order.
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 17
- New England Patriots (3-13)
- Tennessee Titans (3-13)
- New York Giants (3-13)
- Cleveland Browns (3-12)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12)
- New York Jets (4-12)
- Carolina Panthers (4-12)
- Las Vegas Raiders (4-12)
- Chicago Bears (4-12)
- New Orleans Saints (5-11)
- San Francisco 49ers (6-9)
- Indianapolis Colts (7-9)
- Dallas Cowboys (7-9)
- Arizona Cardinals (7-9)
- Miami Dolphins (7-8)
- Cincinnati Bengals (8-8)
- Atlanta Falcons (8-7)
- Seattle Seahawks (9-7)
- Houston Texans (9-7)
- Denver Broncos (9-7)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7)
- Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)
- Los Angeles Rams (10-6)
- Washington Commanders (10-5)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)
- Baltimore Ravens (11-5)
- Green Bay Packers (11-4)
- Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)
- Buffalo Bills (13-3)
- Minnesota Vikings (13-2)
- Detroit Lions (13-2)
- Kansas City Chiefs (15-1)
As mentioned, the Giants win shakes things up the most. They fall not just from the No. 1 pick but down to the No. 3 spot after the early slate of game. That then vaults the New England Patriots back up to the top selection with the Titans behind them. Tennessee is a big beneficiary given that they're in the QB market but Drake Maye's team is in phenomenal position.
If they were to finish as the owners of the No. 1 pick, they would have the ability to either take whoever they believe is the best player in the draft or trade down with a quarterback-needy team to accrue more draft capital to build a roster around their young quarterback. It's an advantageous spot no matter what they decide to do for the Patriots.
Beyond that, the other two big results at the top of the draft order were wins by the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. That obviously knocks them down in the 2025 draft order but also puts the Raiders out of realistic QB range. The Jaguars, meanwhile, were always going to be at the mercy of QB-needy teams to determine what they'd have available, but this all but confirms that.
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting the Top 10 picks with current draft order
Team
NFL Mock Draft Projection
1. New England Patriots
WR/CB Travis Hunter (Colorado)
2. Tennessee Titans
QB Cam Ward (Miami)
3. New York Giants
QB Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)
4. Cleveland Browns
WR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
OT Will Campbell (LSU)
6. New York Jets
DL Mason Graham (Michigan)
7. Carolina Panthers
EDGE Abdul Carter (Penn State)
8. Las Vegas Raiders
CB Will Johnson (Michigan)
9. Chicago Bears
OT Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas)
10. New Orleans Saints
EDGE Jalon Walker (Georgia)
New England, if they stay at No. 1, would almost have to take the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter, in that spot. Not only could they use his help at either receiver or cornerback but he's about as close to a can't-miss prospect as you'll find, which could be huge to helping build up the talent on a roster that's devoid of it. Even still, though, the Patriots' best option may still be trading down depending on what is offered to them.
Because we don't have the Pats trading down, though, the Titans and Giants take the top two quarterbacks in the draft, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, respectively. Though Sanders has been eyeing New York as the top overall pick, Ward looks to be the better prospect by my estimation, which is why Tennessee takes him off the board as the first QB taken in the 2025 draft.
With the QBs coming off the board, the Browns then take the top receiver, which also fits with Deshaun Watson's return, in Tetairoa McMillan, who is an alpha that Cleveland's offense needs. We then have the Jaguars and Jets eating some vegetables in the trenches as Will Campbell should be a plug-and-play option at tackle or guard while Mason Graham pairing with Quinnen Williams is a nightmare for AFC East offensive lines.
To round out the Top 10 of this mock draft projection, we have the Panthers replacing Brian Burns with the dominant Abdul Carter — though the Penn State star is making a case in the CFP to potentially go even higher. The Raiders miss on QB, which they'll likely have to add in free agency or via trade, to help a depleted secondary with Will Johnson. It's a no-brainer for the Bears to take Kelvin Banks Jr. and get him in the mix but we finish out with the Saints taking a gamble on the explosive and potentially game-changing Jalon Walker to help give New Orleans new life on the defensive front.