NFL mock draft: Updated Jets 3-round 2025 projection after signing Justin Fields

Justin FIelds may not be the marquee quarterback New York Jets fans were dreaming of this offseason, but he's going to be their starter in 2025 barring a massive surprise. The quarterback and team agreed to terms on a two-year, $40 million contract. Landing him also frees up general manager Darren Mougey and his staff to address other needs in April's draft.

Fortifying the defense will be a passive priority for the Jets. They need another interior lineman to give them help against the run. Quinnen Williams is a star at one tackle spot but both Solomon Thomas and Leki Fotu are headed for free agency. Pairing Williams with another disruptive force could do wonders for New York's line.

The secondary needs help as well. The team could conceivably add rookie starters at both cornerback and safety via the draft. Free agency will be a part of the franchise's plans to fix the back end of their defense but an infusion of young talent is required.

Read on to see how the Jets should treat the first three rounds of April's draft after solidifying their quarterback prospects in free agency.

Jets mock draft Round 1 pick: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Mason Graham may not still be on the board when the Jets make the No. 7 overall pick. If he is, the team's front office might sprint to the podium to select him.

The former Michigan star won't wow anyone with his athletic traits but that doesn't stop him from making a ton of plays. He possesses great instincts and power at the point of attack. His ability to stymy opposing ground games would free up Williams to knife into the opposing backfield more often in future seasons.

Graham's quickness at the line of scrimmage also stands out on his college tape. He may lack the ideal length to be a dominant NFL tackle but he's a handful for any guard that tries to handle him without the help of a double team. If the Jets get a chance to land him in Round 1 they won't hesitate to bring him into the fold.

Jets mock draft Round 2 pick: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

New York needs to add speed and athleticism at the safety position and drafting Xavier Watts can help them in both departments. He's got great speed that permits him to attack the line of scrimmage and make plays in deep coverage. Combine that with solid size for the position and it's easy to see how he can make an immediate impact as a rookie.

If the former Notre Dame star showed better instincts in the deep third he might be a Round 1 pick. As it stands he'll need to improve his ability to change directions in coverage to handle NFL pass-catchers. He does already possess enough agility to provide support over the top in high safety looks.

Drafting Watts will require New York to land a better cover safety in free agency, but he can be a playmaker for a defense that will need to produce more negative plays in 2025. He's just the sort of tone-setter that new head coach Aaron Glenn will look to build his secondary around.

Jets mock draft Round 3 pick: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

Garrett Wilson will be Fields' go-to wide receiver next year, but the Jets need to add more talent around him in their receiver room. Landing Isaiah Bond in Round 3 would give New York a dangerous weapon to utilize in the slot.

Bond isn't the biggest wide receiver but his speed really popped on his film for Texas. He did struggle to stay healthy with the Longhorns but the hope is he can improve his body at the pro level.

Bond had a chance to raise his stock at the combine but he failed to put up the sort of elite 40-yard-dash that could have helped push him into Round 2. His time of 4.39 was solid but it wasn't the electric showing he and his representatives hoped for.

Fields can really benefit from having multiple receivers who can turn ordinary throws into explosive plays. Bond has the chance to reach the end zone everytime he receivers the ball in space. It might take some creatitivity to get the most out of him as a rookie but he's a worthwhile gamble for the Jets in the third-round.