NFL Mock Draft: Updated Las Vegas Raiders 3-round projection after landing Geno Smith

The Las Vegas Raiders front office deserves a ton of credit for finding a creative solution to their quarterback problem. Geno Smith may not be a long-term solution for the team's issues under center but he'll give them a massive upgrade in 2025. Landing him for the modest price of a third-round pick is a coup for GM John Spytek and his front office.

Now Las Vegas must shift their focus on how to surround Smith with enough talent to flourish in his new home. The team must add weapons in the 2025 NFL Draft to accomplish that. At the moment, Smith should be wondering who he's expected to throw the ball to next season.

He might also be curious as to who he will be handing the ball to at the running back position. Finding a big-play weapon in the backfield could do wonders to boost the Raiders' attack. Coming out of the draft with a new starter at cornerback would also be a shrewd strategy. Here's how the Raiders might execute the first three rounds of April's draft.

Raiders mock draft Round 1 pick: Tetairoa McMillan

There's some buzz that Matthew Golden might beat out Tetairoa McMillan to be the first wide receiver taken in this year's class but that feels like an overreaction to the combine. McMillan did not run in Indianapolis but he's just the sort of big-bodied ball winner the Raiders need to acquire this offseason.

The former Arizona star is not going to remind Smith of D.K. Metcalf but he can turn average throws into big games with his ability to win the ball at the point of attack. McMillan does not need a lot of separation to produce explosive plays on vertical routes.

The Raiders still need to add another receiver to pair with McMillan but they can do that via free agency. Drafting McMillan in Round 1 is a solid way for Las Vegas to double down on their investment in their new quarterback.

Raiders mock draft Round 2 pick: Trey Amos

Trey Amos might not profile as the No. 1 cornerback the Raiders would ideally add via the draft but he can give them an immediate boost as a rookie. The former Ole Miss standout has all the physical traits NFL teams want to see in their outside cornerbacks.

Amos didn't put up elite numbers at the combine but running a 4.43 40-yard dash confirms the speed that's evident on his college tape. He did not struggle to keep up with elite SEC receivers during his time in the conference.

The feisty cornerback sets himself apart from his peers with his willingness to play press coverage against all comers. He'll need to work on his technique and ability to read the game at the pro level but his willingness to challenge opposing receivers will serve him well. He'll get beat occasionally but overall he can be a good No. 2 cornerback for the Raiders next year.

Raiders mock draft Round 3 pick: Dylan Sampson

It's important to note that Las Vegas still has a third-round pick in this year's draft after the Smith trade. They had an extra selection in the round they leveraged to solve their quarterback problem.

That gives Las Vegas an opportunity to add a difference-maker at running back with this pick. Dylan Sampson can give their offense a big-play weapon in the backfield in 2025.

Sampson excels when he can use his elite one-cut ability to make quick reads at the line of scrimmage. He can turn a small seam into a big gain. He doesn't have the most wiggle in this year's draft class but he gets to the hole with intensity.

The downside to Sampson's game is that he lacks the size required to be a classic No.1 back. He needs to be paired with a bigger runner who can excel in short-yardage situations and the passing game. The Raiders can look for a partner for Sampson elsewhere in the offseason. He can make more than enough big plays as a rookie to justify being taken in Round 3.