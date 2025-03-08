NFL Mock Draft: Updated Seattle Seahawks 3-round projection after dealing Geno Smith

The Seattle Seahawks' decision to trade Geno Smith to the Raiders is a clear sign that Seattle is ready to turn the page from the Pete Carroll era. It also leaves the Seahawks without a starting quarterback they can rely on. The franchise will certainly consider filling that roster void via the 2025 NFL Draft.

The odds favor the Seahawks going with a veteran though. Sam Darnold is the name on everyone's lips in the immediate aftermath of the seismic trade. Signing the high-priced veteran would allow Seattle's front office to focus on other needs in the draft.

The big question the Seahawks front office still needs to answer is what other veterans will be headed out the door before April's event. Some of those defections could really impact how the team approaches the draft. Here's a look at how the first three rounds might go for Seattle.

Seahawks mock draft Round 1 pick: Luther Burden III

It's hard to imagine D.K. Metcalf returning to Seattle in 2025 after seeing his starting quarterback leave to play for their old head coach. If Metcalf is traded, it leaves the Seahawks with a massive hole to fill at receiver. Tyler Lockett has already been let go to free up salary cap space.

Luther Burden III is a versatile wideout who can help the team's offense in a variety of ways. He can operate on the outside or slot at a high level as a rookie. Burden's biggest strength is his ability to create yards after the catch with his uncanny ability to operate like a running back once he reels in a catch.

Any quarterback that lines up under center for Seattle next year will need playmakers to be successful. Burden fits that definition perfectly and would give the team maximum value in Round 1. He doesn't have the high-ceiling that Metcalf possesses but he can be a more consistent force for new coach Mike Macdonald.

Seahawks mock draft Round 2 pick: JT Tuimoloau

Trading Geno Smith poses a lot of questions about the future of the Seahawks offense, but that does not mean they don't have defensive holes to fill too. Drafting JT Tuimoloeau in Round 2 would give the franchise a much-needed infusion of talent at defensive end.

Tuimoloau is not the quickest edge-rusher in this year's draft class but he does profile as a power rusher at the NFL level. That strength also allows him to do a quality job when it comes to setting the edge against the run. He'll need to add more weight to play as a defensive end in a three-man front but he has the frame to do just that.

Seahawks fans might want to see their favorite team double-down on offense at this point in the draft but cooler heads should prevail. Getting more help in the trenches will set the foundation for future defensive success in Seattle.

Seahawks mock draft Round 3 pick: Charles Grant

The franchise also needs to add talent to their options in the offensive tranches. Using one of their third-round picks on William and Mary standout Charles Grant would give them a lineman capable of developing into a high level starter.

The debate on Grant centers on whether or not he can stay at tackle at the NFL level. His lack of agility might force him to move inside but Seattle can start him on the outside and see what happens.

Grant may not be a plug and play starter but that's not what the Seahawks should prioritize in the third-round. Coming away with a potential high quality starter up front would give them good value.

Seahawks mock draft Round 3 pick: Jeffrey Bassa

Seattle can use the extra third-round pick they netted in the Smith trade to add some athleticism on defense. Former Oregon standout can give them a young linebacker who can make plays from sideline-to-sideline.

Bassa's draft stock is slipping after running a pedestrian 4.63 40-yard dash in Indianapolis. That's the only reason why he'll be available for the Seahawks in the third round. Seattle should take a close look at his Pro Day and pounce on him if he runs better in Eugene.

The best case outcome for Bassa is that he turns into a solid off-ball linebacker. He has good fluidity in pass coverage that gives up a lot of upside at that position. He may never be an All-Pro but getting a quality starter in Round 3 would be a win for the Seahawks.