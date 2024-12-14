NFL Mock Draft 2025: 5 Will Johnson landing spots to help struggling NFL secondaries
By John Buhler
The Michigan Wolverines are losing so much talent to the 2025 NFL Draft. We have already seen the likes of Mason Graham and Colston Loveland announce their intentions to declare. It is only fitting that their Michigan teammate Will Johnson decided to enter the draft as well. Johnson is in the same category as Graham in that both will probably be two of the top five-to-12 players drafted in 2025.
Johnson played an integral part in the back end of the Michigan defense the last few seasons. While last year was not anything to write home about for the Wolverines, the three previous years saw Michigan reach the College Football Playoff, winning it all for the first time ever last season. Simply put, the NFL never has enough good defensive backs, as Johnson will be at the top of draft boards.
So what I am going to do today is identify a few teams that could make sense as viable landing spots for Johnson at or near the top of the 2025 NFL Draft. Johnson could be coming off the board as high as No. 5, but he probably will not make it to No. 12. He might be the second cornerback taken this year, depending on how NFL talent evaluators process all that Travis Hunter can do out of Colorado.
Here is Johnson's official announcement on X of him declaring for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
With that in mind, here are the five best landing spots I could see Johnson going to right this instant.
5. Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers are one of a handful of teams who could be in the range to potentially draft Johnson out of Michigan. Depending on how Bryce Young plays down the stretch, it could determine of Carolina goes back into the quarterback market once again. I think they wait it out for at least one more year, but that is just me. I can see Dan Morgan adding a piece to the Panthers defense for sure.
I was a huge fan of the Dave Canales hire when it happened. I have come to like the Morgan hire more and more with each passing week. Essentially, it seems as though Panthers owner David Tepper is going to stop meddling and trust his football people to do a great job. Landing a player like Johnson inside of the top eight would be a huge boost for the Panthers defensively. It would be a smart pick.
Carolina may be devoid of talent in some aspects, but this is a good draft to need defensive help.
4. New York Jets
This all depends on who replaces Robert Saleh as head coach and Joe Douglas as general manager. The New York Jets are probably going to hit the reset button as a franchise after another disaster of a football season. They may go quarterback, especially if Aaron Rodgers wants out. Yet, for whatever reason, I have this feeling New York is going to go with the best defensive player available this spring.
For that reason, I would not be shocked to see the Jets move up and down the draft board to attempt to get their guy. For my money, I hope they hire a defensive-minded head coach, one who either played for them like Aaron Glenn or competed against them for years like Mike Vrabel did over in New England. It would serve a team like the Jets to pursue one of the best players in the draft in Johnson.
New York may have other needs, but this team starts winning big once again by winning with defense.
3. Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns will be one of the most fascinating teams to watch pick toward the top of the first round. They probably need a quarterback upgrade, but they already have so much money tied up with Deshaun Watson. Therefore, I would venture to guess that the Browns may use their high-quality draft pick to make sure at least one side of the ball is humming. I would look hard over on defense.
While I cannot say for certain what player makes the most sense to go to Cleveland in the spring, I would venture to guess that the Browns will go with an immediate impact player either under center, in the trenches or out on the perimeter. If Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski are still leading this team, then I would trust the Browns to make the right decision between Johnson and other top prospects.
Cleveland is also a prime trade-back candidate, so keep that in mind when it comes to the NFL Draft.
2. Cincinnati Bengals
If I am looking for a sneaky-good, dark horse contender to potentially end up drafting Johnson inside of the top 10, my money would be on the Cincinnati Bengals. This is because the Bengals have Joe Burrow under contract as their superstar franchise quarterback. The Bengals have been picked to pieces in recent years in free agency on the defensive side of the ball. Johnson may help rectify that.
While it remains to be seen if Zac Taylor and Lou Anarumo will still part of next year's coaching staff, Duke Tobin has shown a knack for being able to identify and draft the right players for the Bengals in the front office. This is a team that could be markedly better this time around next season. While their Super Bowl window might be closed for the time being, it may reopen under a new regime here soon.
The Bengals would be a fantastic landing spot for Johnson, but there is one other team to consider...
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
At this stage of the 2024 NFL season, the likeliest team to end up picking Will Johnson out of Michigan would happen to be the Jacksonville Jaguars. While I fully expect they will have a new head coach next season over Doug Pederson, Trent Baalke will likely remain as their lead voice in the front office. While not all of his picks have hit, Baalke does tend to value upside when it comes to the draft.
While saying Johnson has the potential to be the next Jalen Ramsey would be putting too much pressure on the guy, I do envision the Jaguars not going quarterback next spring. It may be the right call to go with the best player available approach if you are Jacksonville. Assuming they are picking somewhere in the top five or top eight of the draft, it would not shock me if he is their draft selection.
As is the case with Carolina and Cleveland, I can also see scenarios in which the Jaguars trade back.