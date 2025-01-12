How does playoff seeding work for the Divisional Round? Re-seeding, matchups and more
By Lior Lampert
In the blink of an eye, the field of NFL playoff contestants shrinks from 14 teams on Wild Card Weekend to eight in the Divisional Round. And as the participants are nearly halved, the stakes and intensity double.
The level of competition increases the deeper we get into the postseason. The fraudulent title contenders have been weaned out, leaving us with the NFL's elite eight. So, any edge a squad can gain over their opponent(s) is noteworthy, like home-field advantage or an easier road to the Super Bowl. As football fans know, seeding can be the determining factor for these benefits, but how does it impact the bracket moving forward?
Here's everything you need to know about the league's playoff structure heading into Round 2.
Do the NFL Playoffs reseed for the Divisional Round?
Yes, the NFL's bracket adjusts seeding and matchups accordingly after the first round of the playoffs. The results of the Wild Card slate directly impact how the Divisional Round shakes out. Conversely to what we see across the other three major American sports, there is no fixed path to the championship. But we will see the playoff teams and matchups be shuffled around.
Potential matchups for each seed in the Divisional round
After earning the top seed in their respective conferences, the first-place AFC/NFC teams will host the lowest-seeded squad remaining. Moreover, they will do so fresh off a bye. This year, the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions will enjoy the luxuries of their regular-season success, patiently seeing how the cookie crumbles.
Following the Baltimore Ravens' Wild Card victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the No. 4 Houston Texans are locked into a Divisional Round road matchup. Regardless, they either head to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs or M&T Bank Stadium to battle the AFC North champs.
If the No. 7 seed Denver Broncos or Green Bay Packers pull off an upset, their route to the Super Bowl doesn't get any easier. They're "rewarded" with a trip to Kansas City and Detroit, respectively, two of the most hostile environments in football.
As you can see, the arrangement of the Divisional Round is subject to change, depending on how the Wild Card plays out. There's a wide range of potential outcomes.