NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Every team's MVP at the midway point of the season
NFL Power Rankings after Week 9
Now that we're essentially at the midway point of the 2024 season, we can really start to get a feel for what these teams are and what their ceilings look like moving forward. And that's what our NFL Power Rankings, of course, are trying to reflect.
But at this juncture of the regular season, it also feels like the perfect time to look at each team and see who have been the biggest drivers of success for each franchise. Sure, some teams have definitely enjoyed more success than others but all 32 teams have certainly seen an MVP step up.
So, with the help of our FanSided NFL Network experts and editors as always, we're going through our NFL Power Rankings looking at the team MVPs across the league at the midway point.
Tier 5: There's Always Next Year
32. Las Vegas Raiders (31)
After tirelessly working to get here, the Raiders have finally taken their rightful place at the bottom of these power rankings. A team with this much high-end talent shouldn’t be this bad but that’s what happens when you hire a linebackers coach with two years of coaching at the NFL level to be your head coach.
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and much of the offensive staff have been let go so we’ll see if that fixes any problems. That seems unlikely considering the injuries are piling up and the schedule doesn’t get much easier. It’s difficult to see how the Raiders win more than two games the rest of the way. — Austin Boyd, Raiders Expert, Site Expert at Just Blog Baby
As for the Raiders' MVP, we could got with Maxx Crosby or a few members of the offensive line but I'm actually going with Brock Bowers. The rookie tight end has looked immediately like one of the best in the NFL at his position while also dealing with subpar quarterback play. Not a lot is going the way of Vegas right now but Bowers is a massive hit from the draft and a building block for the franchise. — Cody Williams
31. New England Patriots (30)
With plenty of respect to Jabrill Peppers and plenty of other defenders who have played well, how is this not Drake Maye? The rookie quarterback has just three full games under his belt to this point but the hope he's already inspiring for the Patriots is palpable. His game-tying touchdown pass in Week 9 was a heroic effort, and it feels as if the North Carolina product has shown enough juice with a pretty awful supporting cast to be able to bank on for the future. MVP is relative, and that's relatively massive for the Pats.
30. New Orleans Saints (23)
Do I have to pick someone here? This team is cratering before our eyes, starting with firing Dennis Allen on Monday. Having said that, I'd have to go with Alvin Kamara as the Saints' MVP. The running back not only affirmed his desire to stay in New Orleans by signing a new deal but, when the vibes haven't been terrible, he's been the focal point as to why. Again, this isn't something I'm saying with my chest but it's probably the best option for the Saints in their current state.
29. Carolina Panthers (32)
It’s been a turbulent season for the Carolina Panthers with very few positives. The offensive line would be among them, which is thanks in no small part to the impressive performances of Robert Hunt since his big-money move in free agency.
Hunt was Carolina’s biggest commitment by a considerable margin during the first recruitment period under general manager Dan Morgan. The former second-round pick has repaid this faith through a unique blend of exceptional pass protection and ruthless aggression in the running game that’s hard not to love.
The Panthers have a lot of problems. However, their decision to allocate substantial financial resources in Hunt’s direction is not one of them. — Dean Jones, Panthers Expert, Site Expert at Cat Crave
28. Miami Dolphins (28)
This season has been horrible for the Dolphins and there is no way to sugarcoat it. At 2-6 the Dolphins still want fans to believe they can turn it around and against the Bills in Week 9 they almost had them convinced they could. At the halfway point of this season, the MVPs are the fans who are still tuning in each week and watching this mess. Their dedication is the real winner. From a player perspective, De’Von Achane is probably the best player they have on the team right now but Calais Campbell and Jalen Ramsey are not far behind. — Brian Miller, Dolphins Expert, Senior Contributor at Phin Phanatic
27. Cleveland Browns (26)
I can assure you that I only looked at the Browns defense when trying to identify their MVP because, well, this offense has been a mess and that goes even beyond Deshaun Watson. And in that look, it makes it pretty clear that Myles Garrett remains the franchise's MVP this season. Shouts to Dalvin Tomlinson, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Mohamoud Diabate and Juan Thornhill, among others, but Garrett has continued to stay among the best edge rushers in the NFL with seven sacks and a ridiculous 29 hurries already to his credit this season.
26. New York Giants (27)
With a 2-7 record, very little has gone right for the Giants this season, making the search for a team MVP a tough one. While the offense has faced its share of struggles, the defense has shown flashes of strength, largely thanks to its anchor, Dexter Lawrence. So far, Lawrence has been the team’s standout performer, leading the charge on defense.
Big Sexy Dexy has been a force to be reckoned with this season, tallying nine sacks and seven tackles for loss. Pro Football Focus ($) ranks him as the second-highest-rated defensive lineman in the league, a testament to his impact on the field.
Despite another challenging season for the G-Men, Lawrence’s dominance offers a silver lining, and he’s poised to keep disrupting opposing offenses for years to come. — Matt Sidney, Giants Expert, Site Expert at GMEN HQ
Tier 4: Trending in the Wrong Direction
25. Tennessee Titans (29)
The Tennessee Titans signed Tony Pollard to a three-year year contract in free agency to help replace Derrick Henry. And while Henry has been outstanding in Baltimore, Pollard and the Titans’ run game has been the least of their worries throughout this difficult season.
Pollard has rushed for 622 yards and three touchdowns in eight games, including a 28-carry, 128-yard showing in Sunday's thrilling overtime win over the New England Patriots despite entering the game with a questionable tag. — Justin Melo, Titans Expert, Site Expert at Titan Sized
24. Jacksonville Jaguars (24)
Without a doubt, Brian Thomas Jr. has been one of the most pleasant surprises for the Jaguars this season. Even though he was the fourth receiver drafted in 2024, he’s quickly making the case that he should’ve been the first.
The former LSU Tiger is currently on pace to become the first Jaguars rookie to log 1,000 receiving yards. On top of that, his deep-threat capability has carried over to the pros. His average of 17.1 yards per catch ranks eighth in the NFL, and his five receiving touchdowns are tied for the fourth-most.
Although things haven’t gone the way the Jaguars envisioned, at least fans will get to watch Trevor Lawrence connect with Thomas for years to come. — Carlos Sanchez, Jaguars Expert, Site Expert at Black and Teal
23. Dallas Cowboys (21)
I'm not even joking that I considered Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey for this. Things are not going great in Dallas this season, which might be the understatement of the century. For me, though, this is clearly CeeDee Lamb. This offense is in an awful spot with the way the roster is constructed but Lamb is the only true difference-maker in this group, which has been painfully evident. Micah Parsons would be in this spot if he had been healthy and off IR, but it's basically the star receiver by default because of Parsons' injury.
22. Indianapolis Colts (20)
The Indianapolis Colts have had a rough season, particularly on the offensive front, and it was just made worse with a humiliating loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. While there have been plenty of issues with the Colts defense this 2024 season, they have steadily improved, and much of that is due to Zaire Franklin’s impressive performance. He has consistently been a league leader in tackles, and even as the defense has been plagued with injuries, we have yet to see his play suffer. — Cassandra Chesser, Colts Expert, Site Expert at Horseshoe Heroes
21. New York Jets (25)
Despite what an overall disappointment the Jets have been this season, that can't be said of Garrett Wilson. Obviously, the catch-of-the-year he made against the Texans is fresh in mind but the Ohio State product has been the most consistent force for the offense by far. As Aaron Rodgers is starting to look healthier and with Davante Adams helping to take attention away too, we could see an even bigger second half of the season for Wilson based on what we've already seen.
Tier 3: Still Something to Prove
20. Seattle Seahawks (17)
The Seahawks have had two seasons so far. The team began 3-0 but has since dropped five of six. There are problems everywhere, and some players expected to be even better in 2024, such as cornerback Devon Witherspoon, have mostly not been so. Charles Cross is the outlier.
He was solid in his first two seasons, but not great. This year, he has turned out to be one of the best left tackles in the NFL. He has allowed just two sacks. Except for one bad game against the Detroit Lions, Cross has not allowed more than three pressures in any game. In three games, he has allowed either zero or one.
The rest of the team might be disappointing, but Cross isn’t. He should be Seattle’s left tackle for the next eight years. — Lee Vowell, Seahawks Expert, Site Expert at 12th Man Rising
19. Chicago Bears (16)
Going a bit off the board here but we need to give Bears safety Kevin Byard some love. The former Titan has been a stalwart in the Chicago and the guiding light for a secondary that, aside from Tyrique Stevenson's antics on the Washington Hail Mary loss, has been a strength of this team. Byard is the ninth-best safety according to PFF ($) grading and is eighth among 89 qualified players in coverage grade at the position. He's been a stud at 31 years old and his efforts shouldn't go unnoticed.
18. Cincinnati Bengals (22)
Despite having a 4-5 record, there are plenty of areas we could look for the Bengals MVP, especially if we wanted to get cute with guys like Trey Hendrickson, Logan Wilson, B.J. Hill and even a case to be made for Tee Higgins, who really makes things click on offense. But come on, it's clearly Joe Burrow here. Even while playing behind an underperforming offensive line, Burrow has returned this season and already has 20 passing touchdowns with only four interceptions. He's been forced to chuck it all around and the Bengals are still not out of a playoff race because of how well he's done that.
17. Denver Broncos (13)
I'm actually going to completely zag from where you probably think I'd go with the Broncos. While the defense is the straw that stirs the drink for this team to a 5-4 start, the offense has been improved in spite of its overall lack of weapons around Bo Nix. And I think Garett Bolles as the leader of the offensive line is massively important for that. He's been one of the better tackles in the league, and doing so to keep a rookie quarterback as clean as possible and set the tone for the rest of that group is crucial to keep this thing moving forward in Denver.
16. Los Angeles Rams (19)
For the LA Rams, the season has been such a kaleidoscope of fortunes that it’s difficult to settle in on one player. After all, if I name the team’s ever-ready scoring machine, RB Kyren Williams, I risk shutting out a defensive player. If I turn to the defensive side of the football and laud the rookie standout in OLB Jared Verse, then I risk overlooking the feats of an offensive player whose sudden scoring spree has led the Rams to victory like WR Demarcus Robinson.
And then there are the wounded warriors who fought off injury to assume a key role once more like WRs Cooper Kupp or Puka Nacua, or DB Darious Williams. You could even make an argument for seldom-used but highly effective defensive backs like Jaylen McCollough, who leads the team with four interceptions.
Instead, I think I will choose the one person whose job has been to keep this team focused on the goal, whose job it is to ensure that players remain motivated while the record gave them little to be positive about. I think the MVP for the Los Angeles Rams has to be head coach Sean McVay. The team has faced plenty of adversity, and through it all the confidence of the team’s head coach has been unshakeable. While it may seem unorthodox, that seems to befit the Rams way this season. — Bret Stuter, Rams Expert, Site Expert at Ramblin' Fan
15. Arizona Cardinals (18)
Kyler Murray has probably been a bit too erratic — though not over the past couple of weeks — to take this and, while we could look at some Cardinals defenders in this spot, my affinity for Trey McBride is going to take over. The tight end emerged as a potential breakout star last season and has come back doing more of the same as a dynamic receiving threat whose also a solid run-blocker. With 45 receptions for 481 yards, he's been a driving force behind this budding offense.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14 - Still to Play on MNF)
Whatever it looks like from here on out, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers MVP at this point in the year is Baker Mayfield. The veteran quarterback looked good last year but has been a legitimate star this season, even keeping the Bucs competitive with a team like the Falcons despite losing Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Yes, there are other candidates for this but getting this type of performance from Baker is ultimately what's keeping Tampa in the playoff mix.
Tier 2: Super Bowl Might Be a Touch Out of Reach
13. Los Angeles Chargers (15)
Shouts to J.K. Dobbins for turning back the clock this season, ups to Ladd McConkey for emerging as a pass-catching star, and we know what Justin Herbert is capable of at quarterback. But give me Khalil Mack as the true standout for the Chargers this season. For a defense that has been wildly underrated through nine weeks, Mack is the main force behind it with five sacks, 21 hurries, and an NFL-leading four batted passes. His ability to generate pressure and put opposing QBs in bad spots has been a force multiplier for the Bolts defense.
12. San Francisco 49ers (12)
Fred Warner is a better linebacker than anyone else in the league. He might (and should) be the favorite for Defensive Player of the Year this season, too.
Nothing else needs to be said. Period. — Peter Panacy, 49ers Expert, Site Editor at Niner Noise
11. Houston Texans (5)
With all due respect to a Texans offense littered with key contributors, I'm going to Will Anderson Jr. for this with Houston. When you are second in the NFL with eight sacks and have been an equally impactful force against the run, that's a huge effect to have on every down for this defense. The offense gets all of its flowers but Anderson, with the help of Danielle Hunter, has been a massive lift on DeMeco Ryans' preferred side of the ball.
10. Philadelphia Eagles (11)
It's been an odd season in Philadelphia to this point as the vibes and the team's record are actually quite incongruent. But the vibes around Saquon Barkley alone are immaculate and for good reason. It's wild to see what a game-changing back like the former Giant can do when he's not being wasted in a largely talentless offense. His highlight-reel plays certainly factor into this but he's also been a reliable and consistent dual-threat force out of the backfield that has kept this offense afloat even in spite of itself at times.
9. Green Bay Packers (4)
Though it's a bit tougher to sell after Sunday's loss to the Lions, I'm looking to the guys wearing headsets for the Packers MVP and, while I would certainly be willing to give new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley his flowers, how is this not Matt LaFleur? The head coach is undefeated with Malik Willis as the starter and has navigated what is now multiple Jordan Love injuries, not to mention his share of problems in the wide receiver room. He's one of the most brilliant offensive minds in the NFL and, frankly, he's been showing off a bit through the first half of the year.
8. Atlanta Falcons (10)
Kirk Cousins might not just be the Falcons MVP, but he might be trending toward a run at the NFL's MVP award. While the first few weeks for the former Vikings quarterback showed a bit of rust as he returned from his Achilles injury, Cousins has elevated this offense tenfold now that he has his feet under him. We're seeing exactly why the Falcons were so uber-aggressive trying to land him in free agency and the franchise seems like a playoff lock now because of it.
7. Minnesota Vikings (9)
While Sam Darnold is playing the best football of his NFL career this season, the real difference-maker and MVP for the Vikings in 2024 so far has been running back Aaron Jones.
With Jones, Minnesota actually has someone capable of generating explosive plays either as a rusher or as a receiver out of the backfield, which wasn’t the case when Alexander Mattison was the team’s No. 1 running back in 2023.
The Vikings have surprised a bunch of people this year by getting off to a 6-2 start, and the veteran running back has played a large role in the success that the team has been able to achieve so far. — Adam Patrick, Vikings Expert, Site Editor at The Viking Age
Tier 1: Contenders Until Proven Otherwise
6. Washington Commanders (8)
Who else but Jayden Daniels, right?
Having a franchise quarterback changes everything. The Washington Commanders thought Jayden Daniels could be that guy following their strenuous pre-draft assessments. But even they must be surprised with how well he’s adjusted.
Daniels is in the NFL MVP conversation in Year 1 of his professional career. His accuracy, rushing ability, and composure to come through in key moments have been a revelation for this previously downtrodden franchise. The Commanders are 7-2 and riding a positivity surge not seen for decades as a result.
The Heisman Trophy winner looks like a superstar. Daniels is also among the reasons why players are reportedly telling their agents to get them a move to Washington in the not-too-distant future. — Dean Jones, Commanders Expert, Site Expert at Riggo's Rag
5. Pittsburgh Steelers (6)
What Russell Wilson has been able to do in his first two starts with the Steelers is magnificent, but T.J. Watt is the engine that has made this team run for years. Watt is the MVP of the Steelers at the halfway point of the season in 2024. Pittsburgh relies heavily on a defense that can keep opposing offenses out of the endzone and come up with splash plays routinely.
This is Watt’s specialty. The frontrunner to win the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year award has been leading a strong defense, even when fellow pass rushers Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig have gone down with injuries this season.
Entering Week 10, the Steelers have the second-ranked scoring defense, spearheaded by one of the best defensive players in the league. The unprecedented attention he has drawn from teams in the first half of the season made everyone else’s job easier. — Tommy Jaggi, Steelers Expert, Site Editor at Still Curtain
4. Baltimore Ravens (7)
Not only is Lamar Jackson the MVP of his team, but he’s also the MVP of the league through Week 9. Jackson has been unstoppable this season. He’s the most electric player in the NFL, and it’s not even close.
Jackson is on pace for 4,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards - a feat never achieved before. Against the Broncos, he ended the game with a perfect passer rating, his fourth ever, tying Ben Roethlisberger for the most in NFL history. For the season, he’s thrown for 2,379 yards and 20 TDs with only two interceptions.
There is nothing he can’t do. He’s no longer just beating opponents with his athleticism. He’s taken his game to new heights. Jackson could very well secure his third MVP award this season. — Matt Sidney, Ravens Expert, Site Expert at Ebony Bird
3. Buffalo Bills (3)
The Bills have a couple players who have an argument to at least be put in the conversation, but ultimately it is no doubt Josh Allen. Through nine weeks, Allen has 17 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions. Not to mention, he has been putting up these numbers without a true number one receiver for a majority of the season.
Since Week 6, Allen is averaging 264 passing yards per game and has led the Bills to their third consecutive 30+ point performance on offense. Allen has a tough three-game stretch coming up with the Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, and San Francisco 49ers so we will see just how well Allen is against some of the more better and physical teams in the NFL. — Brandon Ray, Bills Expert, Site Expert at BuffaLowDown
2. Kansas City Chiefs (2 - Still to Play on MNF)
For all the offensive sputtering for the AFC-leading Chiefs, it’s the defense that’s carried this team for the last year and a half. Therefore, any MVP talk has to center on that side’s engine: Chris Jones. Even after getting paid handsomely (yet again), Jones is playing his best football on the other side of 30. Looking for an insane stat? Jones is being double-teamed more than 75 percent of the time yet is second in pass rush win rates among defensive tackles. — Matt Conner, Chiefs Expert, Site Editor at Arrowhead Addict
1. Detroit Lions (1)
The Lions MVP right now has got to be Jared Goff. He’s not lighting up the stat sheet every week, but over his last six games, his efficiency (completion percentage, passer rating) is literally historic. In Week 9 against the Packers, he defied all the “he’s an indoor cat” narratives with an effective, turnover-free performance in rainy, windy conditions. Goff is the leading symbol for the turnaround in Detroit under Dan Campbell, arriving as a broken quarterback in 2021 and now the leader of the best team in the league halfway through this season. — Brad Berreman, Lions Expert, Site Expert at SideLion Report