NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Each team's most intriguing player down the stretch
It was a tell-tale Week 11 around the NFL. Obviously, that starts in Buffalo where the Bills upended the rival Kansas City Chiefs, handing the reigning champs their first loss of the 2024 season and knocking them further down in our NFL Power Rankings.
Even if it starts with that Chiefs-Bills result, though, we can't forget about the Steelers besting the Ravens despite not finding the end zone once. And while the outcome wasn't even in question before kickoff, the Detroit Lions further asserted themselves with a 52-6 shellacking of the Jaguars. Oh, and stop me if you've heard this one before, but the Packers brewed some heartbreak for the Bears as well on Sunday.
So we're diving into our NFL Power Rankings once again. But as we head into the homestretch of the regular season, I and the FanSided NFL Network experts and editors will be diving into the most "intriguing" player from all 32 teams as we head home this year. We start with some teams that, well... there's always next year!
Tier 5: If it's broke, time to fix it
32. Las Vegas Raiders (32)
Most Intriguing Player: TE Michael Mayer
We could’ve put Brock Bowers here, but it’s obvious that he’s already a superstar. In a lost season for the Las Vegas Raiders, the only hope they have is for some young players to start to show flashes. Michael Mayer played his first game since Week 3 on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
Mayer was dealing with a personal issue during his absence so he should be physically healthy, but was only able to manage one catch for five yards against Miami. The Raiders don’t have a lot of wide receiver talent so there’s an opportunity for Mayer to see more targets despite Bowers getting most of the attention. New part-owner Tom Brady knows how much of a competitive advantage it can be to have two elite pass-catching tight ends. Mayer just has to show that he belongs and he’ll be a big part of the Raiders’ plans going forward. — Austin Boyd, Raiders Expert, Site Expert at Just Blog Baby
31. New York Giants (31)
Most Intriguing Player: QB Tommy DeVito
Let's be abundantly clear that I am in no way pounding the table for Tommy DeVito to be the QB of the future for the Giants. However, with Daniel Jones being benched and the decision to roll with DeVito over veteran Drew Lock, the buzz is that New York head coach Brian Daboll is trying to save his job. His familiarity with DeVito paired with that led to his decision, so Tommy Cutlets is going to be fascinating to see what he can manage with this offense and, again, if it's enough to stop a coaching change.
30. Cleveland Browns (28)
Most Intriguing Player: WR Cedric Tillman
For as exponentially more competent the Browns look with Jameis Winston compared to Deshaun Watson, the QB situation in Cleveland will be sorted out down the line. In reality, we should be looking for long-term building blocks to emerge, which Cedric Tillman may well be.
After doing next to nothing with Watson, he had three straight games of 75 yards receiving and three touchdowns over that span. And while he only caught three passes for 47 yards in the Week 11 loss to the Saints, he was targeted eight times. He'll be a focal point for this offense and has flashed enough to make fans believe he can be a core piece for a new quarterback incoming this offseason.
29. Carolina Panthers (29)
Most Intriguing Player: RB Jonathan Brooks
The pending return of running back Jonathon Brooks brings a significant amount of intrigue. The Carolina Panthers have taken their time with the second-round selection as he works his way back from a torn ACL. After getting some extra time to fully heal during the bye week, the former Texas star could be unleashed in Week 12 at home to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Carolina has Chuba Hubbard to shoulder a heavy workload in the backfield. They’ll use Brooks sparingly to ensure further complications are kept to a minimum. However, this isn’t a bad ace to have for head coach Dave Canales as he looks to build on some newfound momentum. — Dean Jones, Panthers Expert, Site Expert at Cat Crave
28. New England Patriots (30)
Most Intriguing Player: QB Drake Maye
I'm going to just lean into the obvious and go with rookie quarterback Drake Maye. Since being installed as the Patriots starter, make no mistake, it hasn't been perfect. However, we've also seen a steady progression in his performance and New England has also largely followed suits. Pats fans should be excited to watch the young signal-caller continue to make strides and work out some of the wrinkles at the pro level because of what it could mean for his and the franchise's future.
27. Tennessee Titans (27)
Most Intriguing Player: QB Will Levis
Tennessee Titans sophomore quarterback Will Levis arguably played his best game of the season in Sunday's defeat to the Minnesota Vikings. Levis threw for 295 yards and a touchdown, including a historic 98-yard score to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.
Levis was denied a second explosive TD when a 51-yard pass to Calvin Ridley was called back for a questionable illegal formation penalty. The Titans will continue evaluating Levis down the stretch as they attempt to answer whether or not he's their franchise QB. — Justin Melo, Titans Expert, Site Expert at Titan Sized
Tier 4: Squingting to find things to enjoy
26. Dallas Cowboys (26 - Still to Play on MNF)
Most Intriguing Player: QB Trey Lance
There’s an argument to be made for linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, but Trey Lance is the only answer.
The Cowboys have yet to pull the plug on backup Cooper Rush, but Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury gave the front office the chance to evaluate Lance - something that would not have happened had Prescott stayed healthy.
The dream of flipping Lance for a draft pick is over, but at 24 years old he is still younger than several starting QBs. In a best-case scenario, Lance plays well over the final seven games and Dallas re-signs him to backup Prescott. Even if Lance leaves in March, his contract could fetch the Cowboys a potential compensatory pick in the 2026 draft. He can only do that if he plays. — Jerry Trotta, Cowboys Expert, Site Editor at The Landry Hat
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (24)
Most Intriguing Player: QB Trevor Lawrence (and his injury)
More than an intriguing player, the plotline surrounding Trevor Lawrence’s shoulder injury will be worth watching. Will he get surgery, or will he play through it? At this point, there’s not much to play for, so it would make sense to sit out Lawrence the rest of the year. Then again, he doesn’t come across as the type of player who would leave his teammates by themselves.
On the other hand, one player worth monitoring is Brian Thomas Jr. Two games after logging a combined four receptions for 32 yards, the former LSU Tiger was one of the few bright spots in the 52-6 humiliation the Jags endured in Week 11, catching five passes for 82 yards.
Thomas is again on pace to become the first Jaguars rookie receiver to cross the 1,000-yard mark and maybe even get in the thick of the race for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. — Carlos Sanchez, Jaguars Expert, Site Expert at Black and Teal
24. New York Jets (23)
Most Intriguing Player: QB Aaron Rodgers
Frankly, the Jets look dead-to-rights from where I'm sitting. So that might surprise you to see me taking a 40-year-old quarterback (who will be 41 in just two weeks) as the most intriguing player. But really, this is all about the future. Does Rodgers want to give this thing another go in the 2025 season or does he hang it up (or does he orchestrate another trade?)? He's had a bad poker face for years now and watching him should give us some indication of what his next step with the Jets, specifically, will be.
23. Chicago Bears (21)
Most Intriguing Player: WR Rome Odunze
Caleb Williams would be the obvious choice here and there will be plenty of intrigue around him. However, I continue to watch the other rookie, Rome Odunze, a bit more closely. While he leads the Bears in receiving yards, you could argue that he's still been a bit underwhelming. He has just one touchdown and only three games this season with more than 50 yards. Considering he was a Top 10 pick and was selected over some defensive gems, he needs to finish strong to make the draft look more favorable for Ryan Poles.
22. Miami Dolphins (25)
Most Intriguing Player: QB Tua Tagovailoa
The Dolphins are getting it together but wins over the Rams and Raiders are nothing to jump up and down about. This team is showing they are only as good as Tua Tagovailoa and without him, they are nothing special.
Miami has a slim chance to get back into the postseason but it is going to be tough and they need a lot of help. Games like the win over the Raiders will mean a lot more when it is over teams like the Packers and Texans.
As long as Tua stays on the field, the Dolphins will have a chance and as such he is the most intriguing player on the team’s roster right now. — Brian Miller, Dolphins Expert, Senior Contributor at Phin Phanatic
21. Indianapolis Colts (22)
Most Intriguing Player: QB Anthony Richardson
Can there be any other answer than Anthony Richardson? As the youngest quarterback in the league, he struggled with accuracy earlier this season, as well as the now-notorious decision to tap out of a play because – as he said in a press conference – he was tired. Shane Steichen made the controversial decision to bench him for several weeks, a move roundly criticized by virtually everyone in the league.
Suffice it to say, all eyes were on Richardson when he returned to QB1 Sunday. Everyone was eager to see how he would perform, and if his play had improved. And he did; Richardson appeared to be a completely different player than the Colts had seen before, thriving with offensive play calling from Steichen that fans and analysts have been clamoring for all season.
Fans will be eagerly anticipating seeing how Richardson plays through the rest of the season. He’s an incredible athlete, possibly one of the best the NFL has ever seen. The question has always been if that athleticism and potential can be harnessed, and it’s what everyone will be looking to see through the rest of 2024. — Casandra Chesser, Colts Expert, Site Expert at Horseshoe Heroes
Tier 3: Something's holding them back
20. Atlanta Falcons (14)
Most Intriguing Player: QB Michael Penix Jr.
The decision to use the Falcons' first-round pick on Michael Penix Jr. continues to look perplexing as Atlanta remains starved for defensive help and Penix has only really seen mop-up duty. Over the past couple weeks, though, Kirk Cousins has fallen back to Earth. If he doesn't remedy that down the stretch, are the calls for Penix going to become louder — perhaps too loud to ignore? The QB room is ripe for a controversy down the stretch and I'll be watching how they handle the rookie.
19. New Orleans Saints (20)
Most Intriguing Player: Swiss Army Knife Taysom Hill
Probably a bit of recency bias with this one but new Saints head coach Darren Rizzi seems all about getting the rock into Taysom Hill's hands. His monster outing in the win over the Browns showed all of that. But the Saints aren't quite out of it just yet for a playoff spot and the coaching change has seemingly sparked something in this team. What Hill's role is to potentially diminish Derek Carr's opportunities overall and what that means for New Orleans should be fascinating to watch unfold.
18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (18)
Most Intriguing Player: WR Mike Evans
Coming off the bye for Tampa Bay into Week 12, the word has been that wide receiver Mike Evans should be able to return to action. I'm not breaking news to say that's a huge boost for the offense — but I'm most intrigued to see how huge. Baker Mayfield has been awesome this season but Evans is the force-multiplier for the offense. Can he shoulder that load without Chris Godwin in the fold and, if he does, is that enough to allow the Bucs to surge in the NFC South? It's possible, which is why I'm excited to see what transpires.
17. Cincinnati Bengals (16)
Most Intriguing Player: WR Tee Higgins
Despite being one of the most fun teams in the NFL and the abundant talent in Cincinnati, the chances of the Bengals making the playoffs now seem somewhere between slim and none. But I will continue to watch Tee Higgins. Not only is that just a fun proposition in itself but, playing this season on the franchise tag, his future with the organization is very much in doubt. So as he comes down the home stretch, we should all be eagerly watching to see if he makes himself indispensable or even if the Bengals are willing to pony up in order to make him stay.
16. Seattle Seahawks (19)
Most Intriguing Player: QB Geno Smith
With head coach Mike Macdonald in his first year with the team and the defense still trying to improve, the biggest question about the near future of the team is what to do at quarterback. Smith has been a solid starter for the last three seasons, but there is certainly no guarantee he can lead the team to a deep run in the playoffs.
Seattle has extremely little cap room in the 2025 offseason. Smith is signed through next year. Releasing him would save the team $25 million. Still, if he plays at a high level and leads Seattle to a winning record, he will probably stay QB1 for the next few seasons. If not, Seattle might be starting someone else at quarterback in 2025. — Lee Vowell, Seahawks Expert, Site Expert at 12th Man Rising
15. Los Angeles Rams (17)
Most Intriguing Player: EDGE Jared Verse
When it comes to the Los Angeles Rams, you have to set your expectations. If you expect the team to win against a 2-6 Miami Dolphins team, you will be disappointed. Similarly, if you expected the team to blow out the 2-7 New England Patriots on the roads, you are not feeling the jubilation of victory. But if you expected the team to lose to the 5-1 Minnesota Vikings? Well, I don’t have to tell you how that turned out.
The Rams are not predictable.
But rookie outside linebacker Jared Verse certainly is. He has proven to be more than a good pass rusher. His versatility in the Rams' defense has allowed this young stable of thoroughbreds to become one of the most energetic and feared defensive fronts of the NFL. As one colleague once asked me: ‘Why do they play so angry?’
Verse rages when he steps onto the football field. And it’s that emotional power source that gives him the superpower of bull-rushing and shedding practically any NFL offensive tackle. He has recorded 4.5 quarterback sacks in 10 games. Look for him to end the season with 10.0 sacks. — Bret Stuter, Rams Expert, Site Expert at Ramblin' Fan
14. San Francisco 49ers (10)
Most Intriguing Player: WR Jauan Jennings
Wide receiver Jauan Jennings has been the hero the 49ers have but don’t deserve. The Niners’ leading pass catcher has taken full advantage of a banged-up wide receiver room, which has needed a spark with Deebo Samuel not having much of an impact so far and Brandon Aiyuk done for the year with ACL and MCL tears. No longer just a third-down specialist who excels at perimeter blocking, “Third and Jauan” is now a legitimate playmaking threat.
Unfortunately, San Francisco has spoiled outstanding efforts by Jennings on more than one occasion this season.
With 588 yards and four touchdowns on the year, Jennings nevertheless will have to play a vital role down the stretch to keep the 49ers in the postseason hunt.
Judging by what he’s done thus far, Jennings is more than capable of doing so. — Peter Panacy, 49ers Expert, Site Editor at Niner Noise
Tier 2: Real threats with flaws
13. Houston Texans (13 - Still to Play on MNF)
Most Intriguing Player: EDGE Will Anderson Jr.
Despite winning Defensive Rookie of the Year, it still feels as if we don't talk enough about Will Anderson Jr. But down the stretch for the Texans, we should. Houston's offense has undeniably been a touch worse than a year ago. Maybe Nico Collins' return helps remedy that. At the same time, however, I believe it simply puts more pressure on DeMeco Ryans and his defense. Subsequently, I think Anderson is the ascending star who can make that a successful proposition for the Texans and start changing games himself coming off the edge.
12. Arizona Cardinals (12)
Most Intriguing Player: QB Kyler Murray
Call of Duty is out and Kyler Murray is still playing phenomenally. Way to buck the trend! In all seriousness, after some rollercoaster performances early in the year, it seems as if the quarterback has become steadier and, as such, the Cardinals are streaking into real playoff viability. But can Kyler keep that up? That somewhat remains to be seen, especially because it's also something he's not totally done yet in his career. This time around, however, Arizona's postseason lives might be on the line depending on the answer to that question.
11. Washington Commanders (7)
Most Intriguing Player: CB Marshon Lattimore
The Washington Commanders pulled off a trade deadline coup with the acquisition of Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints. He’s dealing with a hamstring issue and hasn’t been risked so far. Looking at the team’s issues in the secondary, they need the cornerback urgently.
Lattimore has the scope to shut down one side of the field. He offers something the Commanders don’t have right now. His potential partnership with rookie second-rounder Mike Sainristil comes with significant long-term upside attached.
If Lattimore hits the ground running, it’ll change everything for Joe Whitt Jr.’s improving yet vulnerable defense. — Dean Jones, Commanders Expert, Site Expert at Riggo's Rag
10. Denver Broncos (11)
Most Intriguing Player: QB Bo Nix
Let's be honest: If you have a rookie quarterback on your team, how are your eyes not on them? Bo Nix diced up the Falcons in Week 11 and, admittedly, has been far better than I ever expected. The home stretch of the regular season might offer new challenges, though. The book should be out on the Broncos offense with Nix at this point. Can defenses adjust and, if they do, how do the rookie quarterback and Sean Payton counter-punch? Whether they have those punches or not could mean a playoff berth or sitting at home in January.
9. Los Angeles Chargers (11)
Most Intriguing Player: WR Ladd McConkey
Fantasy managers thought their worst fears for Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers were going to be realized for a full season early in the year when Justin Herbert and the passing game were quite limited by design. Fast-forward to now, however, and they're starting to sling it a bit more. Ladd McConkey has been a massive factor in that, emerging as a viable No. 1 target for Herbert. It should be a thrill to see if the rookie second-rounder can continue that ascent and keep bringing the Chargers on the uphill climb with him and Herbert.
8. Green Bay Packers (9)
Most Intriguing Player: QB Jordan Love
There is a super specific reason for having Jordan Love in this spot and, put simply, it's because of what he did this time last year with the Packers. At 7-3, Green Bay is firmly in the playoff fold. Could they do more, though? If Love can replicate something similar, especially as he gets healthy again, to what he did last season (2,439 yards, 20 touchdowns, 3 interceptions in Games 9-16 in 2023), the Packers could both challenge the Lions in the NFC North or simply vie for the top Wild Card spot. That will all depend on Love finishing strong again, though.
7. Minnesota Vikings (8)
Most Intriguing Player: TE T.J. Hockenson
After three straight wins, the Vikings are now 8-2 this season, but it still doesn’t feel like they’ve really reached their full potential yet. One way to reach that potential would be to make tight end T.J. Hockenson a vital part of Minnesota’s offense again.
Hockenson returned to the Vikings in Week 9 after missing the first part of the season to recover from a torn ACL that he suffered in 2023. He had an impressive debut with seven catches for 72 yards in Minnesota’s Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts, but in the two games since then, he’s only caught a total of five passes for 40 yards.
If Hockenson can get back to being one of the top tight ends in the NFL once again during the next few weeks, then the Vikings are going to be a team that no one will want to face in the playoffs. — Adam Patrick, Vikings Expert, Site Editor at The Viking Age
Tier 1: Wouldn't be surprised at a Super Bowl
6. Baltimore Ravens (3)
Most Intriguing Player: EDGE Odafe Oweh
We know what the Ravens offense can offer each week, despite the lackluster performance against the rival Steelers in Week 11. But when it comes to the defense, that's been a less sure proposition for Baltimore. Odafe Oweh is tied for the team-lead in sacks (7.0) but it seems as if he could be an even bigger force. If he can continue to unlock more of his game and get the defense at least closer on par to the offense, the AFC could be in trouble.
5. Philadelphia Eagles (6)
Most Intriguing Player: EDGE Bryce Huff
Despite his success in the role, it was still a bit of a shock to see the money that the Eagles doled out to Bryce Huff in free agency. And to be blunt, it hasn't paid off. The pass-rusher has only 2.5 sacks on the season. However, two of those have come in the Eagles' last five games. If Huff can turn it on down the stretch and give this Philadelphia defense more bite than it's had at times this season, it could cement the Eagles as NFC East champs and perhaps as a trustworthy contender.
4. Pittsburgh Steelers (5)
Most Intriguing Player: QB Russell Wilson
We'll keep this brief. Russell Wilson simply has the chance to prove whether he's the Steelers' future or just the franchise's present. He's sparked the offense but has also pulled back a bit in the past couple weeks. Now in the homestretch, his performance will have massive ramifications for Pittsburgh's outlook at quarterback. — Cody Williams
Defeating the Commanders and Ravens in back-to-back weeks while continuing a five-game winning streak is enough to vault the Pittsburgh Steelers inside the top five in the latest NFL power rankings. After beating up on uncompetitive teams early, Mike Tomlin has proven his squad can handle playoff-bound opponents.
The Ravens entered Week 11 with the number one total offense and scoring offense — averaging 31.8 points per game. But that was before they ran into Pittsburgh’s defense. This unit played lights out and didn’t allow quarterback Lamar Jackson or wide receiver Zay Flowers to start cooking.
Even with a lackluster performance from Russell Wilson and the offense, the Steelers prove they are capable of getting the job done against a good team. It’s time to start taking them seriously as a Super Bowl contender this year. — Tommy Jaggi, Steelers Expert, Site Editor at Still Curtain
3. Kansas City Chiefs (2)
Most Intriguing Player: EDGE Charles Omenihu
Steve Spagnuolo is known for dialing up exotic blitzes and even sending the house at times against Chiefs’ opponents and his body of work largely speaks for itself. But this year, it’s more of a crutch than the team would like it to be, helping to compensate for a front four that have been ineffective in disrupting better opposing game plans and quarterbacks (e.g. Buffalo).
Omenihu was a game-wrecking addition in the second half of the ‘23 season for K.C. after returning from a suspension. Then he tore his ACL late in the year. Suddenly the Chiefs would miss him for another half-season or more. If he can come back motivated and healthy (this is another contract year), he could be the missing fire next to Chris Jones they need so badly. — Matt Conner, Chiefs Expert, Site Editor at Arrowhead Addict
2. Buffalo Bills (4)
Most Intriguing Player: WR Amari Cooper
Since being acquired by the Bills after Week 6, Amari Cooper has only played in two full games for Buffalo. He suited up for the Bills in Week 7 against the Titans and he created an early impact, reeling in 4 catches for 66 yards and his first touchdown as a Bill. However, a wrist injury he suffered the following week in Seattle kept him limited that game and kept him out the next two games.
Cooper returned to the field in Week 11 against the Chiefs and while he was somewhat quiet, he had an impressive 30-yard one-handed catch.
As Cooper’s wrist continues to heal, he will be able to get more comfortable in this offense and become a serious X-factor down the stretch for the Bills. — Brandon Ray, Bills Expert, Site Expert at BuffaLowDown
1. Detroit Lions (1)
Most Intriguing Player: WR Jameson Williams
Williams had a promising start this season, then things went off-course with a two-game performance-enhancing substance suspension and news of local police investigating a gun-related incident involving him.
“Jamo” has not missed a beat since returning from the suspension, making some tough catches in Week 10 and putting his rare speed on display during a long touchdown in Week 11 (with a celebration homage to Marshawn Lynch).
Where things go from here for Williams this season will be interesting to watch. He brings an element to the Lions’ offense no one else quite does as a downfield threat. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has called it the “Jameson Effect.” His level of performance won’t necessarily dictate the Lions’ fortunes this season, but Williams is a definite X-factor overall and he needs to finish his third season strongly. — Brad Berreman, Lions Expert, Site Expert at SideLion Report