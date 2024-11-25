NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Every team's most exciting rookie from the 2024 draft
Things are starting to get quite wonky as we now start to head into Week 13. We have some sure things, notably the Detroit Lions continuing to roll, but other things seem less certain. That's what seeing the Pittsburgh Steelers lose in the snow to the Cleveland Browns along with the Kansas City Chiefs barely beating the Carolina Panthers will do to perception. And it also definitely shakes up our NFL Power Rankings.
After 12 weeks of the regular season, though, it's also a wonderful time to take a look back at the building blocks teams added coming into the year, namely their additions in the 2024 NFL Draft.
So as we go through our NFL Power Rankings entering Week 13, we'll be taking a look at the most exciting rookie who's emerged for each team so far this season. As always, we'll have the help of the FanSided NFL Network experts to guide us through.
Tier 5: Really Watching Rookies Intently
32. Las Vegas Raiders (32) - TE Brock Bowers
There may not be a more obvious answer on this list, but tight end Brock Bowers isn’t just the most exciting rookie on the Las Vegas Raiders, he’s their most exciting player. Bowers somewhat crashed back down to earth in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos as he had just four catches for 38 yards, but he was given the Patrick Surtain treatment, which is the ultimate sign of respect for a young pass catcher.
Bowers is still second in the NFL with 74 receptions and leads all tight ends in receiving yards and yards after catch. There’s a real argument to be made that he’s already the best tight end in the NFL. — Austin Boyd, Raiders Expert, Site Expert at Just Blog Baby
31. New York Giants (31) - RB Tyrone Tracy
We know that Malik Nabers already has the makings of a star at wide receiver for the Giants but, in fairness, that's what he was drafted to be as a first-round pick. However, the most exciting proposition has to be running back Tyrone Tracy. While the Giants current offense has somewhat limited the rookie, the converted receiver has continued to flash each time he's given the opportunity. In the wake (and pain) of losing Saquon Barkley, Tracy looks like the type of player to lessen that sting.
30. New England Patriots (28) - QB Drake Maye
It absolutely has to be Drake Maye that gets Patriots fans feeling something good. Since taking over for Jacoby Brissett, he hasn't been perfect, he's been a bit reckless at times, and yet it all comes back to looking like New England has a franchise quarterback. As he gets more experience combined with the idea of the Pats adding far more talent around Maye moving forward, you have to think the future is quite promising for this team, even if it does take some time.
29. Carolina Panthers (29) - TE Ja'Tavion Sanders
The Carolina Panthers haven’t had a legitimate pass-catching presence at the tight end position since Greg Olsen left for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020. That’s changing thanks to the rapid ascension of Ja’Tavion Sanders.
Carolina thought Sanders could provide immediate assistance in the passing game while needing to grow his blocking capabilities. Just how he slipped through the net to No. 101 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft is anyone’s guess, but the Panthers stand to benefit greatly if the same trend continues.
Sanders already has more receiving yards than any Panthers’ tight end since Olsen. And he’s only going to get better with more experience. — Dean Jones, Panthers Expert, Site Expert at Cat Crave
28. New York Jets (24) - RB Braelon Allen
Fantasy managers came into the season with high hopes for Breece Hall given where he was drafted in most fantasy formats but rookie Braelon Allen has actually been the more exciting of the two players in the backfield. His usage remains limited but, as the Jets clearly enter a transitionary period and likely a post-Aaron Rodgers period, having the flexibility of moving either Hall or Allen with two good options could help expedite any sort of rebuild to some degree.
27. Cleveland Browns (30) - LB Winston Reid
In all honesty, the Browns rookies outside of Michael Hall Jr., who we aren't giving too much of a spotlight here, haven't been all that impressive. In flashes, though, Cleveland may have uncovered a gem in UDFA signing Winston Reid. The Weber State product has been used quite sparingly with a season-high of 27 snaps in a game to this point. Having said that, he's still shown up in several moments and could potentially be a piece to help this defense grow beyond the 2024 season.
26. Tennessee Titans (26) - DL T'Vondre Sweat (and more!)
Sunday's win over the Houston Texans highlighted the Tennessee Titans’ 2024 rookie class. Fifth-round cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. continues to thrive in a starting role, proving he was a steal. Second-round pick T’Vondre Sweat recorded his first career sack. Left tackle JC Latham struggled with Danielle Hunter at times, but has been a high-end player this season.
The future is bright in Tennessee. — Justin Melo, Titans Expert, Site Expert at Titan Sized
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (25) - WR Brian Thomas Jr.
The Jaguars came out of the draft with a promising haul. Rookies such as cornerback Jarrian Jones or kicker Cam Little have had an impact right off the bat, but the best of the bunch is wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., without a doubt.
The former LSU Tiger wasn’t as highly regarded as the big 3 — Rome Odunze, Malik Nabers, and Marvin Harrison Jr. — during the draft process. Yet, he’s better so far. He’s given Jacksonville an element of verticality it missed for years and is on pace to cross the 1,000-yard mark and his numbers would look much better if the Jaguars had him involved on Game Day. The bottom line is that the Jags have a bonafide WR1 for years to come. — Carlos Sanchez, Jaguars Expert, Site Expert at Black and Teal
Tier 4: Going Nowhere Fast... At Least This Season
24. Dallas Cowboys (27) - C Cooper Beebe
Amid the myriad of issues for the Cowboys this year, it shouldn't be overlooked that the rookie class has not performed well at all. However, I'm going to give some love to Cooper Beebe. Make no mistake, there have been issues for the Kansas State product who's allowed 15 pressures on the season already. Here's the thing: He's playing center for the first time in his career. Making that transition is never easy and there's enough promise to believe he can be a long-term piece.
23. Indianapolis Colts (21) - EDGE Laitu Latu
Using the Colts' first-round pick on a pass-rusher was somewhat obvious given the team's need there and Laitu Latus has delivered. Yes, the rookie out of UCLA definitely needs to improve as a run defender, which has been a glaring weakness to this point. At the same time, though, it's hard to not be hopeful about a player with 4.0 sacks and 31 total pressures on the season while making the jump from college to the pro levels. It bodes well for what's to come for Latu on the Indianpolis defense.
22. Chicago Bears (23) - QB Caleb Williams
It can't be anyone else but Caleb Williams. That's not to say that other Bears rookies have been bad but the quarterback has made strides as the season has gone on. And despite the talent around him, let's not underestimate how impressive it is for a rookie, even the No. 1 pick, to overcome a bad OC (now fired), a perhaps even worse head coach (should be fired) and an offensive line that's Swiss cheese down-to-down. Williams has kept checking boxes and should be a source of optimism in the Windy City.
21. Miami Dolphins (22) - EDGE Chop Robinson
For the better part of the season, fans were focused on the sack totals, or lack thereof, but now it is hard not to see what Robinson is doing to opposing quarterbacks. He is relentless off the snap and while he isn’t running up weekly sack totals that lead the league, the pressure he is getting is dictating what offenses can’t do. Robinson is having a fantastic season for the Dolphins who are back in contention for the postseason after a 2-6 start. On Sunday, they manhandled the Patriots defense for most of the game. — Brian Miller, Dolphins Expert, Senior Contributor at Phin Phanatic
20. Atlanta Falcons (20) - QB Michael Penix Jr.
Full disclosure, we really just haven't seen much of the Falcons rookie class at all so far this season. So by default, I'm looking at Michael Penix Jr. Has he done almost anything this season to get excited about? Not really. At the same time, with the erratic and often frustrating performance of Kirk Cousins, the promise of the future with a first-round pick at QB is at least enough to spark some sense of hope in Atlanta.
19. New Orleans Saints (19) - OT Taliese Fuaga
Taliese Fuaga has not been perfect with the Saints in his first pro season but he's also been good enough given the circumstances to earn some flowers. For one, Fuaga has been transitioning from the right tackle spot he played at Oregon State to the left side of the line. He's been terrific overall (if not inconsistent) in the run game, which was his calling card in college, but his pass protection has improved throughout the year. For a team that needed it, they look to have a stalwart now at tackle, especially if he keeps improving.
18. Los Angeles Rams (15) - EDGE Jared Verse
Perhaps the easiest inclusion among rookies, Jared Verse hasn't just been a rookie bright spot — he's been one of the better edge rushers in the NFL right away. Whether against the run or in pass-rush situations, he's been a force for the Rams defensive front, helping to ease the load of losing Aaron Donald to retirement. With six sacks and 49 pressures already this season, he's been a monster who looks like a total steal for LA after getting him with the 19th overall pick.
17. Cincinnati Bengals (17) - CB Josh Newton
We're just now getting used to seeing Josh Newton a bit more frequently but the early returns for the Bengals cornerback in his first season out of TCU have been quite promising. Being a bit undersized at 190 pounds, it doesn't come as a shock that he's struggled a bit in run defense. However, as a coverage player, the fifth-round pick has been one of the more noticeable upgrades for a Cincinnati secondary we've seen struggle in that capacity. He might be a late-round gem that the Bengals uncovered.
Tier 3: We've Got Some Questions
16. Houston Texans (13) - CB Kamari Lassiter
We have to give a tip of the hat to Calen Bullock, who has four interceptions and eight pass defenses. He’s been an exciting player but this honor belongs to Kamari Lassiter who has been the better overall player. He’s ranked 32nd at his position by PFF, giving them another quality starter across from Derek Stingley, Jr.
Lassiter had two interceptions against the Detroit Lions, giving him three on the season. He’s also recorded eight pass breakups while allowing a completion percentage of just 42.1 percent. The secondary in Houston has a bright future and Lassiter is a key piece of that puzzle. — Randy Gurzi, Texans Expert, Site Expert at Toro Times
15. San Francisco 49ers (14) - S Malik Mustapha
Ricky Pearsall might have an incredible story, and right guard Dominick Puni has played extremely well this season (aside from a three-flag game against the Packers this week).
But, as far as excitement goes, Malik Mustapha is the name to watch.
The small-statured defensive back might not seem imposing to the untrained eye. However, once Mustapha gets an opposing player lined up in his sights, the truck stick is on its way. Fans have already seen the rookie’s hard-hitting ways a few times this season. And there’s more to come. — Peter Panacy, 49ers Expert, Site Editor at Niner Noise
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (18) - CB Tykee Smith
Some people would probably have Bucky Irving in this spot and, to be sure, there's reasons to love the running back. Having said that, some of that is projection when he gets a larger role — Tykee Smith is already playing a large role and thriving. The Bucs third-round pick only has one interception but has come in right away and been a plus asset and highly versatile in his role. He's a high-end chess piece for Todd Bowles' defense that has made a bigger impact than expected out of the gate.
13. Arizona Cardinals (12) - WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
Hear me out on this one. I fully understand that Marvin Harrison Jr. hasn't had the Ja'Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson-like impact in terms of statistical output that many expected him to as a top-five pick. Having said that, I do think his impact has been felt in helping elevate the Cardinals offense. As Arizona continues to build the roster and add more capable weapons, I think Harrison has shown enough to believe that the numbers will come as defenses aren't able to focus quite as much on him.
12. Washington Commanders (11) - QB Jayden Daniels
He might be coming back down to earth after a sensational start to his NFL journey, but Jayden Daniels remains the most exciting Washington Commanders rookie. Some complications were always going to arise at some stage. How the player and the team respond in the coming weeks will ultimately determine whether they make the postseason or not.
Daniels didn't become a bad quarterback overnight. The ruthless execution that was evident earlier in the season is vanishing, but he’s still got the elite traits typically associated with franchise-caliber quarterbacks around the league.
The former LSU star will bounce back. Hopefully, that’ll be sooner rather than later. — Dean Jones, Commanders Expert, Site Expert at Riggo's Rag
11. Seattle Seahawks (16) - TE AJ Barner
The hope would have been to have first-round pick Byron Murphy II listed here, and Murphy has not been bad. He did miss several games due to injury early in the season and that appears to have slowed his growth.
Plus, Barner has proven to be a better receiver than expected. He was thought to be more of a pure blocker and TE2 to TE1 Noah Fant, who is more of a pure receiver. Instead, Barner looks like he can turn into a long-term TE1. He even has something Fant does not have since 2022: A touchdown catch. — Lee Vowell, Seahawks Expert, Site Expert at 12th Man Rising
10. Denver Broncos (10) - QB Bo Nix
As someone who has been dubbed the world's biggest Bo Nix hater, I've been getting my fork and knife ready of late to eat some crow. That being said, the Broncos quarterback has done everything asked to him and more in his rookie campaign. He's done a phenomenal job as a game-manager early who has started to take on more responsibility as the year goes on. There's reason to believe that Denver indeed found its franchise quarterback, which has to get the fan base feeling great about moving forward.
9. Pittsburgh Steelers (4) - C Zach Frazier
It only took one week for the Pittsburgh Steelers to witness a monumental slide in the power rankings. After riding high from upset wins over the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens in back-to-back weeks, Mike Tomlin’s team plummeted back to earth with a disappointing loss against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.
Ironically, Pittsburgh’s three losses this season have come against the Browns, Cowboys, and Colts — three teams with losing records and virtually no playoff hopes in 2024. At the same time, the early-season wins against the Chargers and Broncos suddenly look even better.
The Steelers are a hard team to figure out, as they boast an 8-3 record, but with each of their losses coming to inferior opponents. Until they’re able to show more consistency from week to week, their slide in the latest power rankings is justified. — Tommy Jaggi, Steelers Expert, Site Editor at Still Curtain
8. Los Angeles Chargers (9 - Still to Play on MNF) - WR Ladd McConkey
Jim Harbaugh came in and has immediately made an impact with his first rookie class. You could go with Joe Alt here quite easily with how immediate his success has been at tackle but Ladd McConkey's impact might be greater. This wide receiver corps was the biggest question entering the 2024 season but the Georgia product has helped remedy that immediately. He's become a bigger factor with each passing week and has helped elevate the Chargers from frisky playoff possibility to a potential contender with how the offense has performed.
Tier 2: Contenders with Obvious Flaws
7. Minnesota Vikings (7) - K Will Reichard
Unfortunately, the Minnesota Vikings 2024 draft class hasn’t made as big of an impact this season as the team might have hoped. But there are still plenty of reasons to be excited about the future of this group.
Before he landed on injured reserve a few weeks ago, Vikings rookie kicker Reichard made his first 34 kicks of the year (14 field goals and 20 extra points). For the first time in a long time, Minnesota had a kicker that they could depend on.
In typical Vikings fashion, however, he injured his quad in Week 9, and the team placed him on injured reserve with the hope that he will be ready to return after Week 13. — Adam Patrick, Vikings Expert, Site Editor at The Viking Age
6. Green Bay Packers (8) - S Evan Williams
There wasn't much said about the Packers using a fourth-round pick on Oregon safety Evan Williams at the time but it might be one of the best selections of the 2024 draft. Paired with free-agent newcomer Xavier McKinney, Williams has helped form arguably one of the best safety duos in the NFL this season. He's been reliable against the run when asked to play downhill but has been a stud in coverage mostly. Finding that type of value is a force multiplier for a defense, especially one like Green Bay's that needed such a player.
5. Baltimore Ravens (6 - Still to Play on MNF) - CB Nate Wiggins
Nate Wiggins definitely hasn't had a consistent rookie season. There have been games wherein he's looked like a truly elite cornerback and others when he's been burnt toast. However, the flashes from the rookie out of Clemson are enough to inspire some faith in what's to come. Wiggins clearly has coverage chops and the physical tools to succeed at this level. With some more coaching in the Ravens secondary, the bones are there to build up to one of the btter corners in the league.
4. Philadelphia Eagles (5) - CBs Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell
How does Howie Roseman keep getting away with it? The fact that the league allowed the Eagles to seemingly find their long-term cornerback duo in one draft with Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell is just ridiculous. It also makes it hard to separate the two for this exercise. Both players have graded out, according to PFF ($), as Top 16 cornerbacks in the NFL this season. To find that so immediately from young players is absurdly good fortune for Philadelphia and the two rookies deserve all the shine they get.
3. Kansas City Chiefs (3) - WR Xavier Worthy
As the weeks go by, the NFL’s fastest rookie—maybe even player—is finding his rhythm within the Chiefs offense.
Through the first several games, Worthy was a downfield decoy who wasn’t fully trusted by Patrick Mahomes. Consequently, his only real impact came through scripted plays on gadget runs. There’s a place for that, as illustrated by four scores in his first five games, but in a year where the Chiefs lost Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown to long-term injuries, they needed Worthy to be more than that.
Fortunately Worthy proved to be farther along as a route-runner and ball-tracker than most profiles believed, and he’s proving his mettle in the second half of the season. Mahomes is trusting him more, and he led the team’s wideouts in receiving yards in Week 12. His 119 yards from scrimmage over the last two weeks is more than the previous five. Expect to see a greater workload down the stretch. — Matt Conner, Chiefs Expert, Site Editor at Arrowhead Addict
2. Buffalo Bills (2) - WR Keon Coleman
It’s a toss-up between Keon Coleman and RB Ray Davis, but the slight edge goes in favor of Coleman. It’s simply due to the fact that once Amari Cooper arrived in Buffalo, Coleman has averaged over 22 yards per catch and his first 100+ receiving yard game in Week 7. Not to mention, he has shown to be an asset in run-blocking as well.
Coleman has been out since Week 10 after suffering a wrist injury against Miami in Week 9, but Bills fans should expect to see him back on the field real soon. — Brandon Ray, Bills Expert, Site Expert at BuffaLowDown
Tier 1: The Lions
1. Detroit Lions (1) - DL Mekhi Wingo
Despite how dominant the Lions have been this season, the rookie class hasn't totally been a factor in that. Terrion Arnold has actually graded out pretty poorly in coverage and the other rookies have had minimal impacts. So I'm going with Mekhi Wingo here as the sixth-round pick has proven valuable, even if unspectacular. The fact that he's been a serviceable rotational player on the defensive front with some pop moments on top of that as a late-round rookie are enough to make me see something valuable Detroit found in the draft.