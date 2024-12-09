NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Biggest team needs for all 32 teams in 2025 offseason
Biggest NFL Team Needs and Week 15 Power Rankings
Somehow, there are only four games left in the regular season. How did time fly like that? But as we get deeper into the year, there starts to be less and less big movement in the NFL Power Rankings. At this point, one result largely isn't going to change how we feel about a given team.
At the same time, however, the outlook beyond the regular season changes for a lot of these teams. Some are obviously focused on the postseason and a potential Super Bowl run. Others are already fully invested in the offseason. But one thing that crosses over in that Venn diagram is that there is a lot of assessment of NFL team needs.
So that's where we're turning our attention this week. As we go through the NFL Power Rankings entering Week 15, we'll also be looking at every team's biggest offseason need and why that's the case — as always, it'll be with the help of FanSided NFL Network experts and editors.
Tier 5: So, Who Are We Drafting?
32. New York Giants (32): Quarterback
There's a common theme when it comes to needs among the worst teams in the league: It's quarterback. Shocking that when the most important position on the field is a question mark, it doesn't work out. The Giants are obviously emblematic of that but it also feels like this team might not be as far away from competing as you might think if they get that figured out. Yes, the offensive line needs some help and the defense could be spot-worked, but finding a long-term and reliable answer under center would be a force multiplier for this team.
31. Las Vegas Raiders (31): Quarterback
This basically goes without saying but there’s no other position on the Las Vegas Raiders that needs to be addressed this offseason more than quarterback. Aidan O’Connell hurting his knee only makes that need even more pressing.
Gardner Minshew likely won’t be back and there’s a chance O’Connell’s knee injury could linger into next season. Luckily for the Raiders, they currently hold the No. 1 pick in the draft and will be in a great position to address their need at quarterback. — Austin Boyd, Raiders Expert, Site Expert at Just Blog Baby
30. New York Jets (30): Quarterback
Whether or not the Jets elect to bring Aaron Rodgers back into the fold remains to be seen but that shouldn't preclude the organization from still searching for quarterback help. Even if he returns, there's no question that Rodgers isn't the future for this club. So the Jets should be leaving no stone unturned to try and find the next man up in that conversation when it does come time to move on from the veteran and multi-time MVP, especially since he's playing nothing like that right now.
29. Tennessee Titans (26): Right Tackle
The Tennessee Titans have played five different players at right tackle throughout 2024. None of those decisions have been injury-related. Nicholas Petit-Frere continues to earn the majority of snaps. On Sunday, he false-started on 4th-and-10 with the game on the line, all but ensuring the Titans would suffer an embarrassing 10-6 home defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars. — Justin Melo, Titans Expert, Site Expert at Titan Sized
Tier 4: It's Not Great But There's Still Optimism
28. New England Patriots (28): Difference-Makers
For my money, the Patriots might have the worst top-to-bottom roster in the NFL right now. But Drake Maye is clearly the future and, with some help, New England might not somehow be as far away as initially expected. What this team needs, though, is difference-makers. Get a Trey Smith on the offensive line, kick the tires on Garret Bolles, draft Travis Hunter — just get elite-level players in the building to create and foster a better situation around a promising young quarterback.
27. Cleveland Browns (27): Offensive Line
The obvious answer for the Browns is the need to hit reset at quarterback but, just to mix it up, let's not forget that the offensive line needs a lot of help too. Jedrick Wills is set to hit free agency and appears gone, and the line has simply not performed up to snuff this season. They need an overhaul in the trenches so that whichever young quarterback enters the fray this offseason will have a fighting chance.
26. Carolina Panthers (29): Defensive Line
The Carolina Panthers desperately need a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Bryce Young. However, their need for a more imposing defensive line is there for all to see.
Carolina’s run defense is abysmal. Derrick Brown’s absence played a role in their demise, but the Panthers need another game-wrecker capable of clogging up running lanes and rushing the passer when opportunities arise.
A’Shawn Robinson is serviceable. Shy Tuttle and other depth pieces aren’t up to the required standard. Expect the Panthers to address this area as a matter of urgency this offseason. — Dean Jones, Panthers Expert, Site Expert at Cat Crave
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (25): Cornerback
You would think that the 3-10 Jaguars have roster needs all across the roster but that’s not the case. They have ample talent at several position groups. That said, Jacksonville will have some legitimate needs to address.
The biggest one is cornerback. They have Tyson Campbell in the fold need someone who can line up on the opposite side of the field. They could either go with Travis Hunter or Will Johnson in the draft. The Jags will also need to find a replacement for right guard Brandon Scherff, but that can be done in either free agency or the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. — Carlos Sanchez, Jaguars Expert, Site Expert at Black and Teal
24. Atlanta Falcons (23): Edge Rusher
Stop me if you've heard this before, the Falcons have one of the worst pass rushes in the league. It's been an issue in Atlanta for a decade at this point, albeit not without some swings. But instead of taking a wild swing like Michael Penix Jr., I'd love to see Terry Fontenot look at this offseason and double-dip in free agency and the draft on the edge to shore up what's been a longstanding problem for the defense.
23. Chicago Bears (20): Offensive Tackle
Protect Caleb Williams. All due respect to Rome Odunze, a receiver I like as a player, it's looking more like Ryan Poles committed malpractice using the Bears' second first-round pick on a pass-catcher rather than on a tackle. But you can correct that mistake and Chicago must. As a new coach comes into the building, it's hard to assess Williams or this offense if he's not given the time to operate, which a hefty investment on a bookend would help them achieve.
Tier 3: Purgatory
22. New Orleans Saints (22): Edge Rusher
Cam Jordan will be 36 years old this offseason and the depth on the edge for the Saints has been lacking for some time even with the veteran in the building. They need to take a smart, calculated swing (or two) at the position this offseason. While quarterback and any sort of cap flexibility are also key for New Orleans, it starts with building blocks on the edge of the defensive line in my opinion.
21. Miami Dolphins (24): Trench Play
There remains a lot to like about the Dolphins roster, despite how hot and cold they've been this season. Offensive line has been a forever need in Miami, though, and that remains the case, especially on the interior. The same too is true of the defensive front, though, after seeing Christian Wilkins depart in free agency. Making investments where they can to upgrade the beef in the trenches should be the top look for this team in the offseason.
20. Dallas Cowboys (21 - Still to Play on MNF): Offensive Line
I'm sure many people are quick to say running back as a huge need for the Cowboys and, to be sure, it is. The offensive line, however, might be in more dire straits. Zack Martin seems destined to retire or, at minimum, leave Dallas while Terence Steele and Cooper Beebe haven't performed all that well at all, not to mention Tyler Guyton. Dallas has long been an offensive line factory but they're in a recession right now, one they need to be aggressive in getting out of this offseason.
19. Arizona Cardinals (14): Defense
Though it's been inconsistent from Kyler Murray and Co. the offense personnel-wise is in a far better spot than the defense when it comes to the Cardinals. Look basically anywhere besides Budda Baker and this team could easily upgrade that spot on defense. They need difference-makers on that side of the ball and, with so much investment already in Murray, it makes sense for Arizona to kick the tires on any and all available options.
18. Indianapolis Colts (18): Cornerback
It’s no secret that the Colts are hurting on defense, and that’s especially true in the secondary. Indianapolis is in desperate need of better cornerbacks in particular.
General manager Chris Ballard shrugged off this need in the 2024 Draft, saying the Colts were fine with Juju Brents and Dallis Flowers… only to have Flowers waived and Brents on IR. If the Colts have any sense at all, they’ll snap up some of the cornerbacks currently available as free agents and get some much-needed depth at this position. — Casandra Chesser, Colts Expert, Site Expert at Horseshoe Heroes
17. San Francisco 49ers (19): Trench Help
The Niners have long prided themselves on strong offensive and defensive lines under Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch, yet these two spots opposite each other on the line of scrimmage have experienced some neglect in recent years with San Francisco merely trying to patchwork together units.
Focusing on the trenches needs to be the 49ers’ top offseason priority. Whether it’s a plug-and-play right tackle, an upgrade at center or even a fresh face at left guard, the O-line could use some help.
On the defensive side, getting either a promising pass-rusher to bookend with Nick Bosa or grabbing a disruptive interior defender, the Niners have to get back to their original philosophy of being strong in the trenches. — Peter Panacy, 49ers Expert, Site Editor at Niner Noise
16. Cincinnati Bengals (17 - Still to Play on MNF): Defense
Losing Tee Higgins looks like a formality for the Bengals this offseason and replacing him will obviously be crucial. At the same time, Cincinnati's defense has been the biggest issue all season and it's more of a talent and depth issue than anything else. Trey Hendrickson is a great piece and there are others as well. Yet, the defensive line lacks juice, as does the secondary. The Bengals need to exhaust all their efforts into simply beefing up the talent on that side of the ball in any way they can.
Tier 2: Could-Be Contenders, But Also Maybe Not
15. Houston Texans (16): Offensive Guard
The Houston Texans have all the playmakers needed to be contenders. They even have their franchise QB in C.J. Stroud. Throw in their impressive pass rush and young secondary and they’re one of the more well-rounded teams in the league — until you look at their offensive line.
Left guard is the primary need with Kenyon Green being guilty of killing multiple promising drives on his own. The frustrating part for Houston is the sheer capital they’ve put into the line, including a first-round pick being used on Green. Despite this, they need to continue to shuffle the deck and find a combination that works. — Randy Gurzi, Texans Expert, Site Expert at Toro Times
14. Los Angeles Rams (14): Back-Seven Defensive Help
Les Snead deserves a boatload of credit for reshaping the Rams defensive line on the fly with Jared Versey, Braden Fiske, Byron Young and so on. Linebacker and cornerback, on the other hand, could use that same attention next. This is a group that has been patch-worked together for much of the year and could use an influx of high-end talent sooner than later. It's not the only need in LA with the offensive line also demanding some attention but it's an important area for Snead and Co. to address.
13. Seattle Seahawks (13): Offensive Guard
The Seahawks' offensive line has been fairly atrocious, especially in terms of run blocking, all season, though there has been a slight uptick in efficiency the last couple of weeks. Still, the most glaring weakness Seattle has is along the interior of the offensive line, especially both guard spots.
Left guard Laken Tomlinson has been fine at pass-blocking, but he is also past 30 years old. The team needs to find a new long-term LG as Tomlinson is probably just a one-year rental. All that said, general manager John Schneider eschews drafting guards high so Seattle will probably take a quarterback in the first round. — Lee Vowell, Seahawks Expert, Site Expert at 12th Man Rising
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12): Defensive Line
Based on the solitary nature of YaYa Diaby's production off the edge and with veterans like Greg Gaines sitting as pending free agents, the Buccaneers defensive front is lacking right now. For as resurgent as Baker Mayfield and the offense have been, it would be nice if he were getting more consistent help from the defense. Addressing the lacking force in the trenches could absolutely help that cause moving beyond this season.
11. Washington Commanders (11): Wide Receiver
Jayden Daniels needs more help at the wide receiver spot. The Washington Commanders also need more explosive pass-rushers in pursuit of building additional momentum in 2025.
Dorance Armstrong Jr. and Clelin Ferrell haven’t met their billing as yet. Dante Fowler Jr.’s been a nice addition, but more is needed. Especially considering they waited until the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft to take an edge rusher last spring.
Having a consistent pass rush makes things easier for the entire defense. It would be surprising if general manager Adam Peters didn't acquire several reinforcements in this area throughout the offseason. — Dean Jones, Commanders Expert, Site Expert at Riggo's Rag
10. Los Angeles Chargers (8): Pass-Catcher
For as well as the Chargers have played this season, there are a lot of areas wherein Jim Harbaugh and Tom Telesco could upgrade. While the needs at corner and even on the offensive line are there, getting more weaponry for Justin Herbert should be the most major priority. Ladd McConkey has been great but the ancillary pieces are lacking after Keenan Allen and Mike Williams' departures this offseason. So making a priority to add to that group should be at the forefront of their efforts.
9. Denver Broncos (9): Helping Bo Nix
I understand that this is a very general statement about the direction of the Broncos but, end of the day, it's all about putting the young quarterback in an even better spot. Both at center and at tackle — especially if they lose Garret Bolles — Denver has needs on the line but the receiving corps is also severely lacking. Putting investment into those areas that directly affect Nix would be absolutely massive for his continued progression and development.
Tier 1: Relatively Sure They Could Win a Super Bowl
8. Minnesota Vikings (10): Interior Offensive Line
For the last few seasons, the performance of the interior offensive line has been an issue for the Minnesota Vikings. In 2025, it’s time for the Vikings to utilize some serious assets to improve this part of their roster.
Minnesota could probably skate by with Blake Brandel remaining at left guard for another season, but at the very least, they need to find new starters at the center and right guard positions.
Vikings center Garrett Bradbury’s contract doesn’t expire until 2026, but his deal is set up so the team can move on from him next year, and they should. Minnesota already benched Ed Ingram this season after 41 straight starts at right guard and his replacement, Dalton Risner, likely isn’t a long-term option at the position. — Adam Patrick, Vikings Expert, Site Editor at The Viking Age
7. Pittsburgh Steelers (7): Quarterback
The Steelers are obviously doing just fine at quarterback right now with a resurgent Russell Wilson — but what about after this season? Both Wilson and Justin Fields are free agents and there remains questions about what the plan will be moving forward. Figuring out the answer to that question is the biggest thing Pittsburgh needs this offseason. — Cody Williams
Considering the Browns haven’t won a regular season game in Pittsburgh in 21 years, we witnessed the results we all expected in Week 14. Even without George Pickens, the Steelers found a way to put up points and even held a 27-7 lead before surrendering a fourth-quarter touchdown to Cleveland.
Unfortunately, the lackluster matchup against a now 3-10 football hardly made for a convincing victory. Russell Wilsons struggled at times in this contest, and the Steelers are still the team we thought they were before Week 14.
Week 15 will be the real test. If the Steelers can somehow emerge victorious against the Eagles in Philadelphia — a place they haven’t won since 1965 — Pittsburgh will skyrocket near the top of the rankings. — Tommy Jaggi, Steelers Expert, Site Editor at Still Curtain
6. Green Bay Packers (5): Cornerback
When Jaire Alexander has been healthy, he's been an undeniable star for the Packers secondary. Staying healthy, however, has been a different issue entirely. Now, with Eric Stokes set to be a free agent after this season, that turns up the heat on Green Bay to find more high-end depth for this group. It's a good draft class but a weak free agency haul, but that actually fits better into the Brian Gutekunst mold of team-building.
5. Baltimore Ravens (6): Wide Receiver
Unfortunately, this almost feels like a rinse-repeat situation when it comes to the Ravens. However, the failed Diontae Johnson experiment (at least to this point), further highlights the need here. For a while now, it's felt like, aside from Zay Flowers, Baltimore has tried to band-aid together the receiver room. Obviously, it hasn't hindered Lamar Jackson and Co. too greatly but it could also make life substantially easier if they were able to add a high-end complement to the passing game.
4. Buffalo Bills (2): Defensive Tackle
The Bills came out as losers to a candidate for game of the year for the third consecutive season. Putting up 42 points and still losing, the only blame that should be implemented on the Bills is towards the defense. Giving up 400+ total yards of offense and not sacking Matthew Stafford once is unacceptable.
Going into next offseason, the Bills must prioritize addressing the defensive line. Aside from giving up 123 yards per game on the ground, Buffalo can’t establish a pass rush from the interior.
Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones have been major disappointments this year. Buffalo needs better run-stoppers without question, but they also need to figure out why Oliver is not playing like he did last season. — Brandon Ray, Bills Expert, Site Expert at BuffaLowDown
3. Kansas City Chiefs (4): Defensive Line help
While some fans will joust over needs at cornerback or for greater separation at wide receiver, the truth is that the Chiefs cannot afford to keep leaning on Chris Jones to take care of so much up front along the defensive line.
This season more than ever, the Chiefs front four are barely creating any disruption outside of what Jones provides. It’s helped to have Charles Omenihu back from injury, but he’s a free agent and getting older himself. Attempts to draft and develop help have provided decent results at best (George Karlaftis) and total whiffs at worst (too many to name).
Whether an interior disruptor or an effective edge, the Chiefs have to find someone else who can truly collapse the pocket. — Matt Conner, Chiefs Expert, Site Editor at Arrowhead Addict
2. Philadelphia Eagles (3): Interior Offensive Line
With the Eagles already losing Jason Kelce to retirement last offseason, they now face several key free agents on the interior of the line heading into 2025, not the least of which is Mekhi Becton. Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley alike are heavily tied to the success of this team in the trenches, so making an effort to upgrade or even just maintain in that capacity should be a top priority for Howie Roseman in the offseason.
1. Detroit Lions (1): Edge Rusher
The Lions thought an injury-prone Marcus Davenport would be the answer opposite Aidan Hutchinson in 2024 free agency. It was a fluke injury for Davenport this year (an offensive tackle chopping down on his arm, causing an elbow/tricep injury), but literally no other edge rusher was added last offseason and Davenport’s durability concerns were/are well-known.
Za’Darius Smith seems likely to stick around next year. But finding a longer-term running mate for Hutchinson should be a top priority this offseason since you can never have too many capable edge rushers. — Brad Berreman, Lions Expert, Site Expert at SideLion Report