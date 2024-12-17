NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: One dream free agent for every team this offseason
It's the final stretch of the NFL season before we get to the playoffs. One thing I've loved to see this year, though, is that there aren't many potentially great teams in the league. There are flaws abound, so many teams are or should be already thinking about the offseason and free agency. And as we dive into our Week 16 NFL Power Rankings, we're going to do the same.
Of course, free agency isn't an immediate fix all of the time. However, it can be an avenue for NFL teams to make immediate improvements based on need without the obvious risk associated with the draft. There are, meanwhile, always different salary cap and financial constraints for different teams when it comes to free agency.
But we're here to dream. So as we dive through our power rankings entering Week 16, we'll be thinking big about the one dream free agent each of the 32 NFL teams would most love to bring into the fold.
Tier 5: Really Thinking About Free Agency
32. New York Giants (32): Chris Godwin, WR
We know pretty much beyond a shadow of a doubt that the Giants will be in the draft market for one of the top quarterbacks. Malik Nabers looks like a true WR1 type of weapon but the Giants could use more to improve the situation around a young quarterback. Chris Godwin is such a versatile weapon that I think he would be a huge amplifier to make life easier and better set up the future for Big Blue.
31. Las Vegas Raiders (31): Tee Higgins, WR
The Las Vegas Raiders will have many needs heading into the offseason and will have to be smart in how they address them. Quarterback is the team’s biggest need, but they’re more likely to address that position in the draft.
Wide receiver might be their other biggest need and there’s one obvious player they should target. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins might be the best free agent of this class and he’d immediately be a big upgrade in the Raiders wide receiver room. Higgins and Jakobi Meyers are a very good duo. The Raiders will have a young quarterback on a rookie salary so why not use their projected $111 million in salary cap space to ensure he has an elite wide receiver to throw to. — Austin Boyd, Raiders Expert, Site Expert at Just Blog Baby
30. Tennessee Titans (29): Trey Smith, OG
The Tennessee Titans have struggled to protect their quarterbacks this season. The right side of the offensive line has particularly been an issue. Suring it up by adding Kansas City Chiefs right guard Trey Smith would help improve Brian Callahan's offense. — Justin Melo, Titans Expert, Site Expert at Titan Sized
29. Cleveland Browns (27): Ronnie Stanley, OT
As the Browns move on from the Deshaun Watson mistake as best they can, Cleveland will obviously have limited financial flexibility. They will also likely have a young quarterback via the draft in the fold. With injuries and age taking a toll on the offensive line as well, the Browns would greatly benefit from being able to get someone like Ronnie Stanley into the fold to help solidify that, especially around a young signal-caller.
28. Jacksonville Jaguars (25): Tee Higgins, WR
The Jaguars could most definitely use Tee Higgins, even in light of Brian Thomas Jr.’s success. The Jaguars signed Gabe Davis in free agency this year, but he was disappointing even before he suffered a season-ending injury.
Having Higgins opposite Thomas would give the Jaguars a dynamic duo at wide receiver. It would also reunite Higgins and Lawrence after playing collegiate ball at Clemson. — Carlos Sanchez, Jaguars Expert, Site Expert at Black and Teal
27. New England Patriots (28): Tee Higgins, WR
Not only are the Patriots armed with ample cap space this offseason, but they clearly have their franchise quarterback in Drake Maye. I believe that we'll see an all-out blitz by the Patriots to maximize the early window with their young signal-caller and Tee Higgins would do that. He's a force multiplier for an offense so devoid of top-end weapons and could really break out even further when not under the shadow of Ja'Marr Chase.
26. Carolina Panthers (26): Jevon Holland, S
The Carolina Panthers need help everywhere. This is no more evident than the backend of their defense with both Jordan Fuller and Xavier Woods out of contract in 2025.
Someone like Jevon Holland would help enormously. He’s been inconsistent for the Miami Dolphins this season but still has some good years ahead of him. The safety is also a stout presence against the run — an area where the Panthers have significantly struggled throughout the campaign. — Dean Jones, Panthers Expert, Site Expert at Cat Crave
25. Chicago Bears (23): Trey Smith, OG
This is not only a dream for the Bears this offseason but also something I fully expect the Bears to pursue. Ryan Poles' neglect of the offensive line this past offseason put rookie Caleb Williams in an awful spot but that can be addressed in short order. Smith would go a long way in solidifying the interior of the offensive line and helping maximize this offense far more moving forward under a new coaching regime.
24. New York Jets (30): D.J. Reed, CB
D.J. Reed has absolutely played like it's a contract year with the Jets this season but New York should also be highly motivated to bring him back into the fold. My read currently is that Aaron Rodgers will be back next season, especially as the Jets oddly seem to be getting things a bit more together down the home stretch. That makes me believe they'll continue to be aggressive building around Rodgers, so bringing Reed back should be of the utmost importance.
Tier 4: Might Have Something With the Right Free Agency Moves
23. Atlanta Falcons (24): Khalil Mack, EDGE
Atlanta's problem coming off the edge is basically a decade-long issue for the Falcons at this point. While they've attempted to address that in numerous ways, there's no surer thing on the market than Khalil Mack in my opinion. His ability to still affect the game as a pass rusher but also be an elite run defender as well. The Falcons need that type of player and, outside of age, Mack doesn't have any real downside.
22. New Orleans Saints (22): Tee Higgins, WR
Few teams would be more difficult to figure out for this exercise than the Saints. Not only is the franchise in salary cap purgatory still as they try to climb out of it but the needs are also starting to pile up. Having said that, I simply went for my top free agent in the class, Tee Higgins. New Orleans needs another alpha at wide receiver, especially amid Chris Olave's concerning injury track record to this point.
21. Miami Dolphins (21): Trey Smith, OG
The Dolphins won’t concede their season just yet but aside from mathematics, it’s over. When free agency arrives, the Dolphins have a lot of needs but they must address the interior of the offensive line. The biggest problem with the offense is protection. The defensive side of the ball can be addressed during the draft but there are no quality guards early and Chris Grier doesn’t spend draft capital on guards typically.
The Dolphins have tried to piece together an adequate line for too long and it isn’t working. They need to fix it now. — Brian Miller, Dolphins Expert, Senior Contributor at Phin Phanatic
20. San Francisco 49ers (17): Drew Dalman, OL
The Niners need to start thinking about a massive overhaul of the offensive line, which not only would include an eventual replacement for 36-year-old left tackle Trent Williams but also a significant upgrade over veteran center Jake Brendel.
Kyle Shanahan has long placed emphasis on experienced centers, and the Falcons’ Drew Dalman would be an excellent offseason pickup, especially considering he’d thrive in Shanahan’s “bread and butter,” the outside-zone scheme. — Peter Panacy, 49ers Expert, Site Editor at Niner Noise
19. Indianapolis Colts (18): Nick Bolton, LB
E.J. Speed has been a high-quality linebacker for the Colts but is set to hit free agency this offseason in his own right. Indianapolis needs an influx of youth and high-end playmakers on defense and Nick Bolton could represent that. He's the type of luxury addition that can be made with Anthony Richardson still on his rookie deal. And it doesn't hurt that he should be well worth the money given how well Bolton has performed in his career.
18. Dallas Cowboys (20): Trey Smith, OG
The imminent retirement or at least departure of Zack Martin along with the general struggles at tackle have put the Cowboys in an unfamiliar spot with their offensive line. There are many ways to go about proving that but Trey Smith is the surest option for them that would also fill a major position of need.
Tier 3: Free Agency Could Make or Break These Teams
17. Arizona Cardinals (19): Haason Reddick, EDGE
A consistent issue out in the desert this season has been their lack of pressure. Part of that is due to injuries but they clearly recognized the need with a deadline trade for Baron Browning. So let's go to the top of the market with Haason Reddick. While his contract drama has overshadowed much of the 2024 campaign, his ability still can't be called into question. He'd be an investment worth spending on, especially as the Cardinals try to lay a more solid foundation.
16. Seattle Seahawks (13): Trey Smith, OG
Just when the proverbial waters seemed to be running smoother along the interior of the offensive line, Week 15 had and the Green Bay Packers reminded 12s that the Seahawks O-line is still, in fact, quite bad. In 2025, Seattle might need to look to replace both guards and find a long-term center.
The dream free agent signing would be Kansas City Chiefs right guard Trey Smith. He is just 25 years old and, assuming the blood clot issue he had in college is gone for good, he should play at a high level for many years to come. In reality, Seattle cannot afford Smith and general manager John Schneider wouldn’t make signing a guard a priority anyway. — Lee Vowell, Seahawks Expert, Site Expert at 12th Man Rising
15. Houston Texans (15): Trey Smith, OG
Trey Smith is already the most popular answer for dream free agents, which is a testament to how good he is, how valuable a guard at his level is on the open market, and how dire the need is for that level of player. Spoiler, he won't be the last either. But Houston was luxury spending around CJ Stroud last offseason, now they need to eat their broccoli and absolutely upgrade an interior of the O-line that's been far too porous this year.
14. Cincinnati Bengals (16): Tee Higgins, WR
Yes, the Bengals defense needs massive upgrades to fix the issues Joe Burrow and Co. have had to deal with all season. At the same time, keeping Tee Higgins has to be the dream in Cincinnati, right? We've seen the often stark difference with how this offense looks with Higgins and without — and the difference isn't pretty when it's the latter. While Burrow insinuated that's what he wants from the front office this offseason, we'll see how realistic that actually is.
Tier 2: Just a Free Agency Piece Away
13. Los Angeles Chargers (10): Trey Smith, OG
My gut was almost to go with one of the top receivers on the market for the Chargers but, thinking more about Jim Harbaugh and the philosophy in Los Angeles right now, it seems like upgrading the interior of the offensive line might be more their speed. Not only would Trey Smith, one of the best guards in the NFL, represent that, but it's even more of a dream in that the Bolts would be able to take him away from one of their biggest AFC West rivals.
12. Los Angeles Rams (14): Odell Beckham Jr., WR
The Los Angeles Rams suddenly find themselves in first place in the NFC West Division. As such, a team that focused on 2025 can realistically plan for the upcoming NFL Playoffs. The Rams still have three games to play, but as long as they defeat the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks, they will compete in the postseason.
Even as other teams pivot to the 2025 NFL Free Agency market, Rams GM Les Snead has the opportunity to bolster his team for a serious push in this year’s playoffs. And who better to add to the Rams roster than former wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.?
Yes, he may no longer be in the prime of his career, but he brings experience, familiarity, and an uncanny nose for the endzone that this offense needs. Ultimately, the Rams will only go as far as the offense takes them. Knowing that, OBJ is an ideal addition who can help put this team over the hump now, rather than later. — Bret Stuter, Rams Expert, Site Expert at Ramblin' Fan
11. Pittsburgh Steelers (7): Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, QB
This is one of the simpler ones. With neither Russell Wilson nor Justin Fields signed beyond this season, it would be ideal for the Steelers to not only address a question mark at QB but would also maintain some semblance of continuity with either of these players. — Cody Williams
What a difference a week makes. After beating up on the Bengals and Browns in back-to-back weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers got a real test against the Philadelphia Eagles… and they failed miserably.
A George Pickens-less offense managed 163 total yards while nearly getting doubled in time of possession. To make matters worse, T.J. Watt — the lone bright spot in this game — suffered an ankle injury.
The Steelers looked more like pretenders than contenders against the Eagles in Week 15. If they don’t find a way to bounce back on the road against Baltimore in Week 16, this could be they could slide even further in the power rankings. — Tommy Jaggi, Steelers Expert, Site Editor at Still Curtain
10. Washington Commanders (11): Tee Higgins, WR
The Washington Commanders need to get Jayden Daniels more prolific weapons in the passing game. Terry McLaurin could be an All-Pro at season’s end, but that’s not enough. Maximizing the quarterback’s rookie contract should be general manager Adam Peters’ biggest priority in the coming years.
Peters is well-positioned to make aggressive moves. If Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins hits the market, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Commanders identify him as a player capable of forming a dynamic pass-catching tandem with McLaurin. — Dean Jones, Commanders Expert, Site Expert at Riggo's Rag
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12): Azeez Ojulari, EDGE
One of the biggest hindrances for the Buccaneers defense this season has been their pass rushers not getting home to the quarterback. Azeez Ojulari could help with that not just in the immediate but, more importantly, potentially for the long haul as well. He's an explosive player who has long felt like he's been underappreciated on bad Giants teams. In Tampa, that could start to change the narrative around him.
8. Denver Broncos (9): Chris Godwin, WR
Largely due to the hangover of the Russell Wilson debacle, the Broncos don't have much wiggle room in free agency, especially after making the savvy decision to lock up Garret Bolles before he hit free agency. Having said that, if we're dreaming, it's all about helping Bo Nix be the best version of himself, which starts with getting another weapon beyond Courtland Sutton to fully rely on. Chris Godwin might be coming off of an injury but his ability would be a dream for a Sean Payton offense, especially as a complement to Sutton.
Tier 1: Super Bowl Contenders That FA Could Strengthen
7. Minnesota Vikings (8): Trey Smith, OG
For the last handful of years, the interior offensive line has been a disaster for the Minnesota Vikings. They’ve tried to patch it up with draft picks and cheap free agents, but it’s time for them to make a significant effort to improve this area of their roster.
Trey Smith would be a perfect addition to Minnesota’s offensive line and he would be a gigantic upgrade over Ed Ingram or Dalton Risner at right guard. No matter who ends up playing quarterback for the Vikings in 2025, the team needs to make sure that they improve the interior of their offensive line during the offseason to better protect their starting signal-caller.
6. Green Bay Packers (6): Khalil Mack, EDGE
Green Bay's defense has played incredibly well this season under Jeff Hafley but this is also a team under Brian Gutekunst we know is highly unlikely to spend in free agency. If they were to do so, however, Khalil Mack would be a perfect veteran presence on the edge. Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness alike would greatly benefit from having that level of experience and still high-level disruptiveness that Mack would bring to the Packers.
5. Baltimore Ravens (5): Budda Baker, S
Despite how good and impactful Kyle Hamilton has been and will be for the Ravens defense, they've been lacking at safety overall this season with multiple veterans essentially being pushed out. Budda Baker would be a cure-all in that department with his versatility and ability. Pairing Baker and Hamilton together for the foreseeable future would strengthen one of the few glaring weaknesses in Baltimore right away.
4. Kansas City Chiefs (3): Ronnie Stanley, OT
Since we’re dreaming here, a lot of Chiefs fans would love to save themselves from the will-they-or-won’t-they drama of the next year at left tackle and just sign a reliable veteran like Ronnie Stanley. After watching Wanya Morris skate by and Kingsley Suamataia fail miserably, the entire offense has sputtered under such consistent duress in 2024 (and even before).
The Chiefs’ failure to address left tackle with a long-term answer has plagued this franchise despite its successive rings. That’s what would make Stanley such a dream signing. With Garrett Bolles officially off the table, Stanley is the other tackle that would turn heads, especially as an elite pass blocker who would rob a fellow contender of a major asset. — Matt Conner, Chiefs Expert, Site Editor at Arrowhead Addict
3. Detroit Lions (1): Josh Sweat, EDGE
We know the defensive injury woes in the Motor City right now but the first major domino to fall in that capacity was Aidan Hutchinson. When the star defensive end went down, the lack of depth at the position was magnified tenfold. Someone like Josh Sweat could be an interest piece who should fit the Brad Holmes-Dan Campbell mold. He's had at least 6.0 sacks in each of the past five seasons and already has 8.0 through 14 games in the 2024 campaign.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (2): Cam Robinson, OT
Howie Roseman has constructed perhaps the most complete roster in the NFL to this point. However, with Lane Johnson potentially nearing walking away into retirement, they'll likely target offensive tackle early in the draft. But Cam Robinson could serve as a potential stopgap to bridge that time period while a young tackle develops. More importantly, he'd likely come at a far cheaper price than top-of-market at the position with Ronnie Stanley.
1. Buffalo Bills (4): Khalil Mack, EDGE
The Bills had the chance to draft Khalil Mack back in 2014 but opted to go a different route instead. Looking back on it, the Bills should have drafted him. Now, they would have the chance to add the former Buffalo Bull on the backend of his career.
Mack is still showing that he can produce off the edge and create continuous pressure. More than likely, he would be playing more in a defensive end spot in Bobby Babich’s defense. — Brandon Ray, Bills Expert, Site Expert at BuffaLowDown