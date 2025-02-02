The one way to fix the Pro Bowl that no one is talking about
By Austen Bundy
Fans remember the glory days of the Pro Bowl. The days of an actual football game being played between the league's best All-Stars. However, that era ended in 2021 and rather than any classic matchup ending it on bang, the football went out on a whimper.
Due to low viewership and, honestly, not very entertaining football, the NFL changed up the format for the Pro Bowl in 2022. The event was turned into a challenge-style weekend where the NFC and AFC battled it out in a flag-football game and other tasks where they accrued points. The conference with the most points takes the trophy and bragging rights.
Still, that supposed revitalization hasn't done much for getting fans re-engaged and excited about seeing the league's best players one last time before the Super Bowl. But what if I told you there's one simple fix the NFL should consider that actually reflects the model other North American leagues employ?
Moving the Pro Bowl to midseason could solve the NFL's disinterest problem
The MLB, NBA and NHL all use mid-season All-Star game models in order to ensure the best players actually appear and that real effort is put in to the competition. Granted, there are still those that choose to opt out in order to rest up for the second half of the season, especially if they play for a playoff contender.
The NFL should consider moving the Pro Bowl to early November and provide players with a league-wide bye week. This kind of model would work, especially when the league inevitably decides to extend the season to 18-games so that the Super Bowl coincides with President's Day weekend.
Actual All-Stars would be more likely to participate and given the current Pro Bowl Games format, there's a lot less likelihood for injury and less reason for anybody to opt out.
It's something to consider and probably isn't as likely to happen in the near future but if viewership doesn't improve then the league could be forced into reevaluating once again.