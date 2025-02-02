Pro Bowl location for 2025, 2026 and beyond: Projecting destinations and stars to come
By Kinnu Singh
The 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games are nearing an underwhelming conclusion. The All-Star game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl., to wrap up the lackluster three-day affair.
Despite the league’s best efforts to revamp the Pro Bowl with a series of skill competitions and mini-games, the prestige and reputation of the ceremonial game has continued to decline. Pro Bowl selections once carried meaningful impact for player legacies, and the game itself often featured valiant efforts from the league’s top performers. As time has gone on, more and more players have opted out of participating in the event to protect themselves from injury, and those who do participate rarely provide their best effort.
In recent years, the Pro Bowl has turned into poorly-organized games — dodgeball, tug of war, and even video games — that are reminiscent of a cheap carnival experience. While the future of the Pro Bowl remains unpromising, the show will likely continue to go on.
Pro Bowl Games: history and past locations
Before the AFL and NFL merger, the Pro Bowl was known as the NFL All-Star Games, with the inaugural contest taking place at Wrigley Field in 1938. The All-Star Games originally pitted the league champion against an all-star team, but the game was discontinued after interest declined. The game returned under the Pro Bowl moniker in 1950, and the format was changed to feature East and West all-star teams. After the merger, the teams were split by the league’s two conferences. The Pro Bowl was rebranded into the Pro Bowl Games in 2023 as interest and competition wavered, but viewership has continued to decline significantly, per Front Office Sports.
From 1951 to 1972, the Pro Bowl was played in Los Angeles. After some experimentation with the location, the game ultimately settled down at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii from 1980 to 2009. Those 30 years under the sunshine were the game’s prime years, but the Pro Bowl has turned into somewhat of a traveling circus since then.
- 2010: Sun Life Stadium, Miami Gardens
- 2011-2014: Aloha Stadium, Honolulu
- 2015: University of Phoenix Stadium, Phoenix
- 2016: Aloha Stadium, Honolulu
- 2017-2020: Camping World Stadium, Orlando
- 2022-2023: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
- 2024-2025: Camping World Stadium, Orlando
Pro Bowl Games: Potential locations for 2026 and beyond
The league considered moving the Pro Bowl to an international location in 2017. Brazil, Mexico and Germany emerging as potential destinations, but the Pro Bowl was ultimately held in Orlando. International locations could still be a possibility in the future, especially since it could help increase international interest.
It would make sense to host the Pro Bowl Games in the same stadium as the Super Bowl, despite some potential logistical issues. The league has already proven that it’s a feasible option: the Pro Bowl was held at the same venue as the Super Bowl in 2010 and 2015. At the very least, it would allow the league to test the field conditions and avoid any potential disaster, much like they did in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
If the NFL decides to host the Pro Bowl at the same venue as the Super Bowl at the same venue, the 2026 Pro Bowl Games would take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where the game first began.
On the other hand, a return to Hawaii would likely incentivize players to attend. Understandably, Honolulu is a much more attractive travel destination than Orlando — especially for players who just spent the last few months playing in cold-weather games.
Pro Bowl Games: player predictions for 2026-2028
There are plenty of young, rising stars in the league who have yet to earn their first Pro Bowl nod. For some, their first trip to the ceremonial game will likely come sooner than later. Here’s a look at some of the players who appear to be on a Pro Bowl trajectory over the next three seasons.
5. Christian Gonzalez, CB
New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez didn’t have a Pro Bowl-worthy season on an abysmal four-win team, but he has flashed the potential to develop into one of the league’s top cornerbacks. His promising rookie season was abruptly ended by an injury, but his PFF grade was ranked No. 20 among 223 qualifying cornerbacks this season.
4. Kerby Joseph, S
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph was one of the most glaring omissions from this season’s Pro Bowl teams. Joseph notched a league-high nine interceptions, four of which were picked off in the end zone.
3. Trent McDuffie, CB
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2023, but he did not make the Pro Bowl. McDuffie became the team’s No. 1 cornerback and earned the second-highest PFF grade among all cornerbacks this season, but he still did not earn a Pro Bowl nod.
2. Brian Thomas Jr., WR
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. became the latest example of the disadvantages that come with playing for a small-market team. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers earned a Pro Bowl nod over Thomas. Yet, the rookie had more catches (80), yards (1,179) and touchdowns (10) than Flowers despite playing on a lesser offense.
1. Jordan Mailata, OT
Offensive linemen deserve love, too. Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata earned a 95.8 PFF grade, the highest among all players with 500 or more snaps this season. It was the highest grade any offensive player has earned since San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams (97.1) in 2021. The fifth-year tackle allowed just one sack on 213 pass-blocking snaps. A four-game absence due to injury likely cost him a Pro Bowl selection this season, but the 27-year-old is still young enough to earn that vote soon enough.