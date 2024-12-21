NFL puts Chiefs, Steelers in worst possible position ahead of playoffs
The NFL's pursuit of eyeballs and dollar bills is putting four playoff contenders in a terrible spot. Sorry Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens. Suffer a slew of injuries? You still have to play four days later.
The Chiefs, Steelers, Texans and Ravens each had to play on Saturday on slightly short rest. All four of them will have to suit up again on Wednesday for Christmas Day games on even shorter rest.
That would be problem enough if the injury bug wasn't hitting those teams during the most busy period of the season.
On Saturday alone, the Chiefs dealt with injuries to Chris Jones, Jawaan Taylor and Xavier Worthy. The Steelers lost Joey Porter Jr. The Texans had the biggest injury of the day as Tank Dell suffered an apparently serious knee injury. They also lost Shaq Mason and Jimmie Ward.
Each of those injuries will need to be evaluated on their own. We don't know exactly which players will or won't be available for the next game or beyond. Either way, the league asked four teams to play three games in 11 days. That's the opposite of a commitment to player safety.
The Chiefs and Ravens are Super Bowl contenders and the Texans and Steelers have each clinched a playoff spot with more than enough ability to make a deep playoff run. Putting them in this position at this stage of the season threatens to undermine their ability to perform at their best in the postseason. Is cornering the Christmas market really worth that?
Roger Goodell and company obviously think so.
Chiefs injury updates on Chris Jones, Jawaan Taylor, Xavier Worthy
The Chiefs were already concerned with an ankle injury to Patrick Mahomes, but the quarterback managed to play through it on Saturday.
After the Chiefs 27-19 win over the Texans, Andy Reid revealed that defensive tackle Chris Jones strained his calf late in the fourth quarter. He'll need to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of that injury. It's too early to tell if he'll be available on Christmas against the Steelers.
Offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor left the game late in the third quarter. He aggravated a knee strain he's been hampered by. His status going forward is also unknown. Wanya Morris stepped in to replace him and would be in line to step in again.
One piece of good news came from receiver Xavier Worthy. He injured his ankle in the first half but was able to return in the second half.
Special teams ace Jack Cochrane wasn't so lucky. He fractured his ankle, so the Chiefs won't see any of him for the remainder of the season.
Steelers injury updates on Joey Porter Jr., Ben Skowronek
The Steelers came into the weekend without Justin Fields, George Pickens, DeShone Elliott and Larry Ogunjobi. In the first half against the Ravens, they lost Joey Porter Jr. as well.
The cornerback suffered a calf injury that had him questionable to return at halftime.
Wide receiver and special teams contributor Ben Skowronek also left the game with a hip injury.
Ravens injury update on Justice Hill
The Ravens didn't escape the injury bug either. Running back Justice Hill took a nasty fall and sustained a concussion. Considering the NFL's concussion protocol, he is almost certainly going to be unavailable on Wednesday against the Texans.
Texans injury updates on Tank Dell, Shaq Mason and Jimmie Ward
The seriousness of Tank Dell's injury is apparent in the short-term treatment plan for the Texans wide receiver. He was taken to a local hospital and will remain there overnight.
Guard Shaq Mason also ended up at the hospital with a knee injury, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. His prognosis is unknown.
Safety Jimmie Ward was carted off with a foot injury. He is now in question for Christmas as well.