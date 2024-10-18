NFL has yet to fully backtrack on Roger Goodell's terrible Super Bowl idea
By Austen Bundy
We all are aware of the NFL's efforts to grow the game of American football on international turf. That's included several international games being played in Europe and South America, including Brazil, England and Germany this season. There are plans for a game to be played in Madrid, Spain next season as well.
However, the biggest game of the season has been broached as a possibility to join some of those regular season contests overseas. Yes, that's right, the Super Bowl could be played somewhere other than America.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told the AP on Oct. 12 that "it wouldn't surprise" him if the Super Bowl ends up in a foreign country "one day."
That didn't sit well with NFL fans, naturally.
NFL exec does damage control on Goodell's comments
With Goodell's suggestion sparking a less than ideal reaction from the fans, some of his underlings stepped in this week to clean up and reframe what their boss actually meant.
NFL executive Peter O'Reilly said Thursday (h/t Armando Salguero) that the league is "not focused on [an international Super Bowl] in the near term," adding it's "not on the front burner."
That's not exactly a denial of Goodell's idea but he can't exactly go around telling the press that his boss is a crazy liar. What O'Reilly did was classic damage control, don't straight up deny the controversial statement but punt it so far that people forget they were outraged about it in the first place.
The idea of an overseas Super Bowl will return, maybe not next year or five years from now but it will come back. We'll all either be up in arms about it or just accept the reality that the NFL does whatever it wants and people will fork over their hard earned cash because football.