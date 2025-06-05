NFL rookie QB rankings: Who’s shining and who’s struggling at OTAs?

Truth be told, this may not end up being the best quarterback draft class in quite some time. Then again, we really need to see things unfold first. In the 2025 NFL Draft, we saw 13 quarterbacks get drafted. Former Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward going to the Tennessee Titans No. 1 overall and former Ole Miss Rebels starter Jaxson Dart went to the New York Giants a bit later at No. 25 overall.

Three players came off the board in day two with Tyler Shough going to the New Orleans Saints out of Louisville in the second round, former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe to the Seattle Seahawks in the third and two picks later former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel to the Cleveland Browns at No. 94 overall. As for the eight other quarterbacks selected, they all went in the fifth round or later.

So what I wanted to do today is power rank these 13 rookie quarterbacks who heard their names called at some point during the 2025 NFL Draft. This baker's dozen could provide us a few draft-day gems. In all honesty, a few of the bigger namers are going to flame out, while there could be a day-three pick or two who could end up having staying power in the league. Only time will tell in all that.

Let's start with a guy who had a great game as a college football quarterback during the COVID year.

13. Houston Texans quarterback Graham Mertz

Sixth-round pick: No. 197 overall (Florida Gators)

Although he did get better playing at Florida, I was shocked that Graham Mertz was even drafted. He has enough identifiable traits to be on an NFL roster as a backup, but little more than that. With the Houston Texans, he is expected to hold a clipboard backing up C.J. Stroud. While he did resonate with his Florida teammates, the guy is still riding the high off that one great game he had with Wisconsin.

In the early part of his time as a member of the Texans, Mertz has been a limited participant on account of still working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in his final season at Florida. Stroud has been out, leaving the bulk of the reps going to Davis Mills and former undrafted free agent Kedon Slovis. There may be promise to be had with Mertz as a prospect, but the injury is holding him back.

As you can see, Mertz is still wearing a sleeve around his injured left knee while at Texans practice.

12. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard

Sixth-round pick: No. 189 overall (Notre Dame Fighting Irish)

The more I watched Riley Leonard play at Notre Dame, the less likely I thought his game would translate to the NFL. He is more of a runner than a thrower. Although he proved to be a great leader, I am not sure the Indianapolis Colts were the right landing spot for him. They have a quarterback battle brewing between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson. If Leonard cannot factor, what does it say?

Right now, Leonard is being viewed as a developmental guy, but one that will be allowed to be developed in Indianapolis under Shane Steichen's watch. He does offer some of the same skills that Jones and Richardson possess, but I wonder if the game is ever going to slow down for him. For a minute there, many prognosticators thought he would be a first-round pick after his run with Duke.

Here is a glimpse at what the future could hold with Leonard finding first-round pick Tyler Warren.

11. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Cam Miller

Sixth-round pick: No. 215 overall (North Dakota State Bison)

Cam Miller's sixth-round selection out of North Dakota State has Tom Brady's fingerprints all over them. For the most part, most former Bison quarterbacks end up having varying levels of staying power in the league. That being said, the Las Vegas Raiders feel like Geno Smith's team now and for the foreseeable future. Miller has room to grow, but he was the most anonymous quarterback taken.

As is the case with Riley Leonard in Indianapolis, Miller will be afforded the opportunity to grow playing for the Raiders. Expectations are not as high, given who Leonard was and who he played for in college. That being said, Miller seems to have a bit of that cool demeanor you want out of a high-end back. He reminds me of what I saw out of Cooper Rush coming out of Central Michigan years ago.

Miller seems to be taking it all in by learning the ropes from Smith as well as from Aidan O'Connell.

10. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Kurtis Rourke

Seventh-round pick: No. 227 overall (Indiana Hoosiers)

Kurtis Rourke to the San Francisco 49ers intrigued me. He may be banged up, but he played his heart out at Indiana and with Ohio before that. Having an older brother who has been in and around the NFL for a few years helps. To me, Rourke is worthy of investing a late-round pick in because he is a highly competitive and cerebral player. He checks every box of a future Kyle Shanahan quarterback of note.

The fact that Rourke played and starred last year at Indiana playing through a partially torn ACL and a banged up thumb last year is a testament to his toughness. While he underwent surgery to repair the torn ACL back in January, we are still only a few months removed from him going under the knife. Regardless, he is a quarterback NFL Film's Greg Cosell was raving about to Ross Tucker previously.

“You could make the argument that he’s the most refined and nuanced quarterback in the 2025 draft class as far as timing, anticipation, consistently precise ball placement. I thought he showed a strong sense of progression reading. He’s mentally tough, he’s physically tough. He had clean footwork, clean balance. Not a big arm. But you think about the 49ers’ offense, I think I pretty much described their passing game. So it made sense that he would go to a team like that.”

Shanahan has enough equity to have potentially drafted the next Brock Purdy to back up Purdy.

9. Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers

Seventh-round pick: No. 231 overall (Texas Longhorns)

I am still quite high on what Quinn Ewers could be in the NFL. The former Texas Longhorns star ended up being the last quarterback drafted this past spring by the Miami Dolphins. While I like his chances of potentially beating out Zach Wilson for the backup job to Tua Tagovailoa, Ewers' brittle nature could present a roadblock from him ever achieving all that we thought he could have coming out.

I think the other thing that stands out with Ewers is where he landed with the Dolphins. He was the last of 13 quarterbacks taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. Head coach Mike McDaniel may have a plan for him, but Ewers enters the league as the man at the bottom of the totem pole. So many other players have greater expectations for them in a Miami uniform than Ewers. I get why others have concerns.

If you did not know who he was coming out, does this look like a future franchise quarterback to you?

8. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard

Sixth-round pick: No. 185 overall (Ohio State Buckeyes)

There is some intrigue surrounding Will Howard's game as he enters the NFL. The former Ohio State and Kansas State star finds himself in the middle of everything on the Pittsburgh Steelers. He seems to be part Mason Rudolph and part Ryan Tannehill, which I am sure offensive coordinator Arthur Smith loves. My biggest concern is the unsettled nature of the Steelers' quarterback room right now.

Because of the Steelers' ties to Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins to some extent, Howard is often grouped together with Rudolph in conversations about the team's quarterback room. It suggests he is of value to the Steelers, but again, more of a project than a prospect. Regardless, I think Mike Tomlin and Smith want to see if he can push Rudolph for now, possibly seeing if he could be better.

It is not neck and neck, but the way Howard looks and is grouped with Rudolph suggests otherwise.

7. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kyle McCord

Sixth-round pick: No. 181 overall (Syracuse Orange)

I do not know if he is going to play very much, but Kyle McCord seems to be right at home as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, mostly because he is home. The Philadelphia native and former St. Joseph's Prep star fits the ethos of what Nick Sirianni wants on his team. McCord might beat out Tanner McKee, but the former Syracuse and Ohio State starter is probably only a clipboard holder.

If not for a bad game or two during his lone season starting at Ohio State, as well as the disaster last year at Syracuse vs. Pitt, McCord should have been drafted much higher than in the sixth round. His talent and ability to ad-lib often intrigue me. My concern is he did not have the best level of comp throughout his football career. He can dazzle on tape, but I really like the way he looks in Eagles pads.

This is not much from a month ago, but McCord seems to be able to spin it, kind of like Nick Foles...

6. Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel

Third-round pick: No. 94 overall (Oregon Ducks)

No rookie quarterback is in a stranger spot than Dillon Gabriel on the Cleveland Browns. The former Oregon, Oklahoma and UCF starter was a third-round pick by this team. That should be great and all, but Shedeur Sanders was drafted a day later out of Colorado. Incapable of stealing Sanders' shine, Gabriel has no choice but to play well to make the team. If he does not, others will pick him up fast.

Starting experience and the way the ball spins out of his hand are attributes working in Gabriel's favor. It is why if he does not make the Browns he will stick somewhere else fast. However, I just continue to find him small, slow and a bit too inaccurate for my taste for a third-round pick. His lack of crispness seems to jump off the page a bit more with every time I watch him throw for the Browns during OTAs.

Look at these clips from Browns OTAs and you will get a better grasp of what I am talking about here.

5. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe

Third-round pick: No. 92 overall (Alabama Crimson Tide)

We have finally crossed the barrier into players I think could make a real impact in this league. I want to start by saying it will take some time for former Alabama starter Jalen Milroe to make some noise as a potential starter in the league for a team like the Seattle Seahawks, but all the traits are there. With newcomer veteran Sam Darnold not exactly wowing people, it may be Milroe's time here soon.

Without question, Milroe is this NFL quarterback draft class' biggest boom-or-bust candidate. He can do things on the football field that only Lamar Jackson can, akin to what Michael Vick could do at the peak of his powers. It is not just run, but also throw. He has an absolute howitzer. The problem is his talents are still largely raw and unrefined. I wonder if he will get the right coaching for them in Seattle.

It is this throw right here why I thought Milroe had a great chance to be a first-round pick at one time.

4. New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough

Second-round pick: No. 40 overall (Louisville Cardinals)

This one caught me by surprise. Apparently, the New Orleans Saints knew what they were doing when I thought they reached on former Louisville, Texas Tech and Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round. The Saints might be the worst team in the NFL next year. That being said, Shough's ample starting experience in college may give them a leg up on finding out if he can really be the guy.

How I feel about Kyle McCord coming out is how some people in the NFL are starting to feel about Shough. They may have a hard time getting past the fact he is a very old rookie, as well as a few pitiful throws at Louisville, but he does look like a guy who can start games in this league. He kind of reminds me of Davis Mills coming out of Stanford in his early days with Houston, for what it is worth.

The fact the new regime in town drafted him so high leads me to believe he can win the starting job.

3. Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders

Fifth-round pick: No. 144 overall (Colorado Buffaloes)

I feel like I am taking crazy pills. Shedeur Sanders should have been a first-rounder out of Colorado, not a fifth-round pick going to the Cleveland Browns after Dillon Gabriel was drafted. His fluidity operating from the pocket, as well as his increasingly likable nature among teammates and staff has me wonder why everyone tried to assassinate his character throughout the entire NFL Draft process.

Admittedly, Sanders was my favorite quarterback in this draft class. I saw it at Jackson State and I saw it at Colorado. The dude can ball. To me, the biggest separating factor for him is Sanders has routinely found ways to win in football environments that are often difficult to. The fact he can throw with this type of touch is simply undeniable. It is like that of Matt Ryan or Jared Goff in my estimation.

This throw right here is a perfect example of why Sanders is probably going to win the starting job.

2. New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart

First-round pick: No. 25 overall (Ole Miss Rebels)

Against my better judgement, I am going to give the New York Giants good marks on taking Jaxson Dart with their second first-round pick back in late April. Dart had plenty of big-game and starting experience while playing at Ole Miss and at USC before that. He may be the next version of Baker Mayfield, but he may not be true franchise quarterback material. I do think he will start a lot this year.

I think the thing that I may have overlooked with Dart is how physically impressive he is. He may have played in a player-friendly offense at Ole Miss, but his athleticism seems to be on display constantly at Giants OTAs. It is why everyone in The Tri-State Area is raving about how he and fellow first-round pick Abdul Carter have a chance to run this league for years to come. Baby steps, but I do get that.

I would still not rush Dart out there for this struggling Giants team, but he has to be playing soon.

1. Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward

First-round pick: No. 1 overall (Miami Hurricanes)

I am quite dubious of what Cam Ward can be as a franchise quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, but I recognize this one thing with him. The opportunity for him to go out there and be great is right there in front of him. The former Miami, Washington State and Incarnate Word quarterback did not win as much in college as I would have liked him to. However, I love the fact that the Titans will empower him.

This is not just him getting the right to wear Warren Moon's No. 1 jersey. The Titans are putting him in a position to go out and beat Will Levis handedly for the job. If there is something I may have overlooked with him coming out, I did not recognize how quick of a release he has and how effortless the ball seems to come out of his hands. It has been a while since we have seen a Dan Marino release.

I do not know if he can overcome the Titans' inherent dysfunction, but he has the talent to at least try.