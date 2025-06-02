NFL rookie rankings: Which first-year starters are impressing early in OTAs?

Where you land matters. Then again, sometimes a bad NFL team can draft a player who can change the entire temperature of the room. Some of those picks are obvious, while others can grab a hold of you before you even realize that they did. In the end, all NFL teams are hoping that their first-round picks in any potential NFL Draft end up panning out. There is so much equity invested. They have to.

And for as many first-round picks end up becoming stars in the league, others flame out just as quickly as unexpected busts. Maybe we saw it coming for some of them? Then again, not every pick is going to work out so marvelously. Frankly, good to great teams are built in days two and three of the draft. That is where the real value lies, as well as landing the right players in free agency as well.

So what I want to do today is take a look at five first-round picks from this past spring's NFL Draft and explain why they are having such great starts to their NFL careers with their new teams. All five were blue-chip prospects coming out of college football for a reason. Every case is different, but the early signs suggest that these five picks are more inclined to work out than others. I could be wrong in this.

Let's start with perhaps the most universally panned first-round pick from this past spring's draft first.

5. Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker

Not going to lie. People hated the Dallas Cowboys' decision to take former Alabama Crimson Tide guard Tyler Booker with the No. 12 overall pick. Booker was a strong player in college, but taking him inside of the top-16 was a gross reach, even for America's Team. I did not despise it as much as my FanSided.com colleague, False Start co-host and noted Cowboys fans Cody Williams. I saw the point.

In recent years, Dallas does a better job of drafting than most NFL teams, especially in the trenches. They needed a Zack Martin replacement with the future Pro Football Hall of Famer retiring. Yes, it may have been a bit of a reach, but I fully expect Booker will be put into advantageous situations right away playing for a first-time head coach in Brian Schottenheimer, who loves to run the football a ton.

Booker might not get the credit he deserves for a good rookie year, but I believe that it will be coming.

4. Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron

Admittedly, I was not that big of a fan of the Denver Broncos' decision to take Texas Longhorns cornerback Jahdae Barron with the No. 20 overall pick. It seemed as though Denver was dead-set on trading up to get second-year quarterback Bo Nix another weapon to work with. Taking Barron allowed for the rival Los Angeles Chargers to then scoop up Omarion Hampton out of North Carolina.

That being said, Denver has a great track record of drafting and developing its defensive backs. Barron was a standout starring in the SEC last season for a College Football Playoff team in Texas. I may have overlooked his ability to be a plug-and-play type of guy in the Broncos' secondary. For Denver to keep pace in a strong AFC West, having a shutdown corner in Barron makes a lot of sense.

Barron is a draft pick who simultaneously raises Denver's floor and its ceiling by just being a part of it.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka

What if I told you another one of the most panned picks from the first round could end up being one of the best? At the time, I did not understand why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would use their precious No. 19 overall pick on former Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. They already have two of the best in the game today in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Why make the pick?

I think it goes to show that Tampa Bay wants to take pressure off Evans and Godwin at this stage of their careers by injecting a fearless competitor who thrives in an ensemble wide receiver cast. Egbuka did that for years in Columbus. With Baker Mayfield still in his prime as a starting quarterback, getting him another weapon he can grow with could help the Buccaneers remain atop of the division.

The addition of Egbuka may have defenses in the NFC South in complete disarray for years to come.

2. Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton

After three straight picks of guys I did not understand why they were the right selection for their respective teams at the time, here is our first no-brainer. The Los Angeles Chargers using the No. 22 overall pick on former North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton could end up being the best value pick in the first round. Jim Harbaugh loves to run the football and Hampton will do that.

I may not be the biggest fan of quarterback Justin Herbert's game, but I do understand that getting another high-end weapon could be the best thing for the team. We are looking at a better version of what the Chargers had for years in Austin Ekeler. Hampton being passed over by the division rival Denver Broncos could give him even more pep in his step. I think this guy is going to be a superstar.

While I have my doubts about the Chargers making the playoffs again, Hampton could change that.

1. New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter

This was my favorite pick of the entire draft. Abdul Carter should have been the first player taken. I question if Cam Ward has it in him to the a franchise quarterback. I am also quite dubious of Travis Hunter's attempt to be a two-way player professionally, especially in dysfunctional Jacksonville. As for the Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker going to the New York Giants at No. 3 overall, I am elated!

There were two players in this draft that I did not think could bust. Carter is one, and No. 5 overall pick Mason Graham of the Cleveland Browns is the other. While Carter may envision himself being the next Lawrence Taylor, I see him more of a Luke Kuechly. Either way, the high-end for Carter is Canton enshrinement. It has been a while since the Giants drafted a true, bona-fide stud. Carter is totally that!

He may not lead the rookie class in sacks, but he is my pick to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.