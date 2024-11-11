NFL rules expert slams refs for screwing over Texans in SNF loss to Lions
By Mark Powell
The Detroit Lions stormed back from a double-digit deficit in the second half to defeat the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football. By no means did they make it easy – Jared Goff threw five interceptions, after all – but the Lions handed Houston their fourth loss of the season in painful fashion. With the victory, Detroit maintains its advantage in the NFC North over the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.
Jake Bates made two field goals – both by the hair on his chinny chin chin – late in the fourth quarter to secure a Lions victory. On the drive prior to Bates' game-winning kick, the Texans lined up a 58-yard field goal of their own in an attempt to take the lead. Ka'imi Fairbairn's kick was never close.
However, the Texans were only in that position – needing such a long field goal to take the lead – thanks to a failed third-down attempt. NFL rules expert Terry McAulay called out the officiating crew on that play, suggesting the Lions should've been called for pass interference, which would've been an automatic first down.
Did Texans get screwed over on final drive against the Lions?
As McAulay points out, the Lions defensive back went straight through the back of the Texans wide receiver. While the ball was tipped by another Lions defender, the proposed interference appeared to occur before any play was made on the ball.
At the end of the day, it was a bang-bang play, and the officials opted to let the players decide the game rather than a late flag. As a result, Fairbairn had to line up a long kick which was subsequently missed, giving the Lions great field position. Detroit went 18 yards in six plays, thus giving their own kicker a chance to win the game, and he achieved what Fairbairn could not.
Over the course of any close game, there are always costly decisions made by the officiating crew for and against both teams. At times, those calls are far too close for comfort. Sunday night was no exception.