Aaron Rodgers could screw Steelers out of best remaining WR trade option
By Lior Lampert
The result of one game will ostensibly determine Mike Williams' fate with the New York Jets.
Ahead of the NFL's Nov. 5 trade deadline, Williams has become a popular name as someone who could be on the move. New York's acquisition of fellow veteran wide receiver Davante Adams suddenly rendered the former expendable. Nonetheless, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Jets may elect to hang onto the 30-year-old if they beat the Houston Texans in Week 9.
Speaking on SportsCenter, Fowler stated whether New York defeats Houston and how much (or little) Williams contributes will impact the Jets' decision-making process. However, if Gang Green loses, they might "sell off parts" like the miscast wideout.
Williams' destiny essentially lies in the hands of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his current Jets teammates. Should they get the job done and avoid dropping to 2-7, keeping their slim playoff hopes alive, New York might stand pat at the deadline. So, the Pittsburgh Steelers may become pseudo-Texans fans for one contest, considering their well-documented longing for receiving help.
Aaron Rodgers could screw the Steelers out of Mike Williams if the Jets win on TNF
Heading into the Jets-Steelers primetime showdown in Week 7, the two sides discussed a deal around Williams. Ultimately, they reasonably elected to table the conversation until after their meeting. Suddenly, another stipulation is delaying things and potentially leaving Pittsburgh with nothing, putting the Black and Gold in a tough spot.
For what it's worth, the Steelers aren't the only ones who could get shafted by Rodgers and the Jets. Fowler says Williams has generated "interest," suggesting Pittsburgh isn't the only prospective suitor for his services. Regardless, it takes two to tango, complicating matters if New York prevails on Thursday Night Football against the Texans.
It's an unenviable position for Williams, though Fowler notes he remains "open" to a change of scenery. Meanwhile, the season pass-catcher and the Jets are in good standing amid the seemingly fluid situation. Be that as it may, a mutual parting of ways is in the cards.
Despite joining the Jets on a one-year deal "worth up to" $15 million this offseason, Williams already has one foot out the door. He's caught 11 passes for 160 scoreless yards across his first eight games with the team. His production has been lackluster, although getting re-routed to a Steelers franchise badly in need of a receiver could be an elixir.