Even Aaron Rodgers isn’t safe anymore as Jets house-cleaning continues
Aaron Rodgers returning to the New York Jets after his much-hyped debut last year ended after four snaps and a season-ending Achilles' injury had fans ready to believe again. There were Super Bowl conversations, something that Jets fans have torturedly been waiting for. But the one certainty was that this was a new era for the franchise, no matter how brief.
Only it hasn't been. Rodgers and the Jets enter Week 12 with a paltry 3-8 record on the season, all but eliminated for the NFL Playoffs. New York has already parted ways with head coach Robert Saleh and then general manager Joe Douglas not long thereafter.
Despite being in the midst of this turmoil, though, the organization seemed to continue bending to Rodgers' will, something we're not unaccustomed to seeing. The most egregious example was the trade for the quarterback's longtime Green Bay teammate and friend, Davante Adams, even with the Jets already out of contention by that point.
To this point, though, the theme has seemed to be that New York owner Woody Johnson has been willing to blame everyone but Aaron Rodgers. That seems like it's about to change.
NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers could be cut by Jets in-season
According to NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic ($), Johnson "has lost confidence in Rodgers' ability to lead the team", particularly with eyes toward the postseason. More importantly, Russini reported that it's possible Rodgers could be placed on IR or get benched by the Jets down the stretch. There is also an even more drastic measure that the franchise could take, but the message is clear that this is the end of the line for Rodgers in New York:
"Some around the league say they won’t be surprised if Rodgers is cut in-season. As for Rodgers, his relationship with the owner has been strained for months — that’s not a secret in the building or the locker room. At this point, after conversations with sources with the team and around the league, my understanding is that Rodgers still wants to play in 2025, just not for the New York Jets."
In all honesty, this shouldn't come as a surprise. Rodgers has looked like a far lesser version of the multi-time MVP we've seen dominate for years this season with the Jets. He's been less mobile off the Achilles injury, his ball placement has not been as masterful as it once was and the team is paying the price for that.
Moving on from Rodgers before 2025 is not shocking — it is, however, stunning to hear that cutting Rodgers midseason is on the table for the Jets.
The cost of doing so would, of course, be quite penal for the Jets. They would already be on the hook for $23.5 million in 2025 and $49 million total if he were cut before June 1 in the offseason. But you would be adding to that with the remaining guaranteed money in his contract for the 2024 campaign as well.
As we've seen many times before, though, sometimes cutting ones losses is worth more than the cap hit. The Jets, even with how common this has been for the organization, clearly need a fresh reset. And if Johnson and the rest of the Jets brass believe the best way to do that is to move on from Rodgers as soon as possible, it's not hard to follow the logic to that shocking ending actually transpiring.