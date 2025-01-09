Matt Eberflus could have everything to do with the Bears' next head coaching hire
By John Buhler
The Matt Eberflus era of Chicago Bears football really left an impact on the organization as a whole. While general manager Ryan Poles remains, The McCaskeys seem to be going with their finicky gut again when it comes to hiring Eberflus' successor. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ($) shared a nugget with us about the Bears' preference to hire a head coach with previous head-coaching experience this year.
While having previous head-coaching experience favors candidates like Matt Campbell, Pete Carroll, Brian Flores and Mike Vrabel, it does not work in favor of top candidates like Aaron Glenn or Ben Johnson. Everybody wants to hire Vrabel this offseason, but many view Johnson and Glenn as the two other great options. The Bears may have Caleb Williams, but they also still employ Ryan Poles.
I go back to the notion that the Bears have created a perpetual chaotic mess of hiring and firing head coaches and general manager to never be in line with their latest franchise savior of a quarterback. To be totally honest, as long as The McCaskeys own this franchise, nothing will ever change. I am so tired of this team being beholden to men named Matt and Ryan or those with the surname McCaskey.
Expect for the Bears to either hire a head-coaching retread or some kind of offensive wunderkind.
Chicago Bears are letting Matt Eberflus' failures dictate them too much
If I was running the Bears, here is what I would do. I would ask quarterback Caleb Williams what candidates he likes and go from there. I do not trust Ryan Poles, as I am utterly stunned that he still has a job. Kevin Warren is just going to get in the way of things. Everything is better since he left from Arizona State, to the Big Ten, to the Minnesota Vikings. The only asset to care about here is Williams.
While I would not pursue Lincoln Riley to placate Williams even more, I would roll out the red carpet for candidates like Vrabel and Johnson. If the Bears cannot land either of them, then I would turn my attention to someone who knows offense and would get the most out of Williams' talent. I am talking about Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who used to dominate over at Georgia.
He may not have been an NFL head coach before, but Southern Miss has not been any good since he left either. Unless you think Jerry Jones is about to fire Mike McCarthy, the Bears may end up settling for someone like Arthur Smith, just because he has bad NFL head-coaching experience. The Bears need a complete cultural overhaul because decadent ownership in place makes that so impossible.
The best thing the Bears can do is not to overreact to what made Eberflus a failure in the first place.