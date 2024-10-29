Ben Johnson’s flirtation with ultimate Lions betrayal could be more alive this season
By John Buhler
Dumb people got to work somewhere, and a lot of them have worked for the Chicago Bears over the years. When Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said on Chicago radio that Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson really wanted the Bears job that did not become available, I was utterly speechless. The McCaskeys picked Matt Eberflus over him. This is why you do not take the Bears job!
Johnson is one of the best offensive coordinators in the NFL. It was shocking that he returned to Detroit after last season. He was thought to be a candidate for any number of jobs before returning to his current post. Either the ideal job for him did not open up, or he had a bitter taste in his mouth after how last year ended vs. the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship. Probably a combination...
It does not matter that the Bears have Caleb Williams. As long as The McCaskeys own this team, it will only be more of the same. The franchise is forever stuck in 1985. The Bears are the only team in the NFL without a 4,000-yard passer in their history. Plus, they already have a general manager in Ryan Poles. Johnson going to Chicago after this season from Detroit is terrible optically and such a mess.
Breer may have said this because he was on Chicago radio, but this rumor did come as a big surprise.
Most coordinators only get one shot at being a head coach, so do not waste your time with Chicago.
Ben Johnson reportedly contemplated possible Chicago Bears opening
I understand that Williams has the potential to be Patrick Mahomes, but didn't Justin Fields, Mitchell Trubisky and Jay Cutler all have potential, too? For my money, the best course of action for the Bears should they move off Eberflus would be to hire the best head coach on the market, which would be former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. He is the alpha male the Bears franchise needs.
Vrabel has an eye for coaching and developing talent. Look at how bad the Titans are without him. I am not saying bring Arthur Smith with him to Chicago, but Vrabel would provide a more stable presence in my mind to win in Chicago than Johnson or any other first-time head coach. Plus, if Johnson leaves, I would hope it would be for a team that does not play the Lions twice annually.
The job I might consider taking it if becomes available would be the New York Giants. I do not like their ownership group either, but the G-Men will be drafting a quarterback this spring, one in which Johnson can develop. The division is usually winnable most years. It would be out of the division and it would afford him a better opportunity to make a name for himself away from Dan Campbell's team.
If ownership was slightly better, I would say go back to Campbell's former team down in New Orleans.