Ranking 3 ideal Bill Belichick landing spots based on rumored wish list items
The NFL head coaching cycle figures to be swirling again this winter and while there are plenty of attractive candidates, the biggest name on the board is future Hall of Famer Bill Belichick. After surprisingly getting snubbed after parting ways with New England after last season, Belichick has been hitting up the media circuit, sharing his knowledge of the game across multiple platforms as he keeps himself in the spotlight ahead of next year's slate of job openings.
Belichick definitely wants back in the game but he is said to be particularly in what he is seeking for his landing spot, including the potential to have a significant say in personnel. The 72-year-old is just 14 wins shy of tying Don Shula for the most wins by a head coach (including postseason) in NFL history, so he will likely prefer a situation where he has a quarterback in place and a roster that doesn't need a lengthy rebuild.
There isn't one situation projected to be available that would offer every wish list item unless a contender like Buffalo or Philadelphia decides that Belichick is enough of an upgrade over their current coach to justify bringing him in and handing over personnel authority to either him or oneo f Belichick's hand-picked GM candidates. With that in mind, let's look at the three most ideal landing spots for Belichick based on what would motivate him to return to the sideline.
Bill Belichick's most favorable landing spots
3. Chicago Bears
It feels like a matter of when the Bears move on from Matt Eberflus, who is firmly on the hot seat with Chicago's season spiraling out of control after losing to the Commanders on a Hail Mary in Week 8. Eberflus is also feeling the pressure to stop the regression of top pick Caleb Williams, already having fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to try and get Williams back to the strong form he showed early in the season.
There is no question that Chicago has a ready-made roster to win with a strong defense and good weapons for Williams to work with. There is also some historic appeal for winning in Chicago, one of the league's original franchises, and Belichick is a noted student of NFL history.
The big question for Belichick is whether he would get personnel control in Chicago with General Manager Ryan Poles wrapping up his third year on the job. Poles doesn't have any ties to the Belichick tree after cutting his teeth in the Kansas City Chiefs organization, so he would likely have to either cede final say on the roster to Belichick or move on if Belichick insists on personnel control with the Bears as a condition of his hire.
One thing that could work against Chicago is the strength of the NFC North, which appears to be the deepest division in football right now with a potential juggernaut at the top in Detroit. There is a lot to like here for Belichick, including the chance to mold a top overall pick into a star with Williams, but there are more obvious choices out there.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars
On paper, seeing Belichick land with one of the NFL's most hapless franchises would make little sense. It feels inevitable that Jaguars' owner Shad Khan will move on from Doug Pederson, who is just 2-9 with a roster Khan called the best in franchise history over the summer, while GM Trent Baalke is also on the hot seat after producing a 30-64 record thus far in his six-year tenure.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio has made the pitch that Baalke may be able to save his job by bringing in Belichick, who he worked with back in 1998 and 1999 with the New York Jets, as his head coach. This situation would almost assuredly allow Belichick to have full personnel control over Baalke, demoting the current GM to a figurehead, while also getting to work with a young quarterback that still has a lot of potential in Trevor Lawrence.
Jacksonville is committed to the long term with Lawrence, who signed a big-money extension over the summer, and wants to get more return on its investment than they have gotten. Belichick would be able to make life easier on Lawrence by assembling a strong defense, allowing him to play a more complimentary role as he tries to emerge as a true franchise quarterback.
While the roster situation isn't ideal in Jacksonville, Belichick would benefit from a division that has historically been the weakest in the league. Houston hasn't taken a quantum leap forward like many expected after the 2023 season while Indianapolis and Tennessee have plenty of issues, leaving a vacuum Belichick can exploit to make another postseason run.
1. Dallas Cowboys
While personnel control won't happen here with Jerry Jones, there is no better fit for Belichick than Dallas. Jones is in his 80s and wants to win another Super Bowl soon, so handing the reins of a win-now roster to one of the best coaches in NFL history makes a ton of sense for both sides.
Belichick has reportedly maintained a solid relationship with Jones over the years and understands he won't be able to alter the power dynamic in the personnel department. While injuries have hurt the Cowboys this season, this roster has shown it can win a ton of games with current coach Mike McCarthy putting together three straight 12-win regular seasons before falling short in the postseason.
There was a ton of speculation that Jones would move on from McCarthy last season but he opted to maintain the status quo. That decision has backfired spectacularly as the Cowboys are 3-7 over their first 10 games and star quarterback Dak Prescott is gone for the season, paving the way for Jones to let McCarthy leave when his contract expires after the season.
The Cowboys would give Belichick his best roster since the end of the second dynasty run with Tom Brady in New England, ensuring him the fastest path to pass Shula for the most wins in NFL history. Finding a way to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to America's Team would also enhance Belichick's legacy in a major way since he is still looking to prove he can win a Super Bowl without Brady, making Dallas a strong match for what Belichick is looking for.